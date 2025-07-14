All Aboard, Gays! Gabby Windey Will Host a Reality Dating Show Set on a Yacht

Hulu’s ‘Love Overboard’ To Be Hosted by Queer ‘Traitors’ Winner Gabby Windey

Queer reality star, podcast host, and former ‘Traitors’ champ Gabby Windey is going to host a new reality show called Love Overboard. (Formerly called Overboard for Love; maybe they were waiting to secure the rights for the Gladys Knight & The Pips song but either way Love Overboard is a MUCH better title.) The show will take place on a yacht, because why not I guess, and will be produced by Call Her Daddy’s Alex Cooper’s company Unwell Productions.

We don’t have a lot of information about this particular dating show at the moment, so it’s unclear whether there will be a queer element to the actual competition. All we know is the show’s description: “As the journey unfolds, romance ignites; alliances form; and hearts are shattered. In the end, only one couple will reign supreme. Who will rise to the top, and who will be left stranded?”

I personally wouldn’t have used so many semi-colons but that’s just me. The description is a little confusing because the contestants are “sexy singles” looking for love, but then also it seems like “only one couple” will be the winners. So it’s not set up like The Bachelor, and because of the elimination aspect it seems like it might not be like Love Is Blind or Are You the One? either. So maybe it’s more like Love Island and pairs get eliminated? Dropped off at random ports??

Or maybe it’s actually secretly a survival show and the real challenge is to escape the yacht experience without getting norovirus.

Here’s hoping that a queer host in Gabby Windey (who is married to writer/comedian/Hacks guest star Robby Hoffman) means there will be some queer people in the mix of this new show.

All Aboard for More Queer News

+ Here are some very fun facts about Poker Face‘s trans star Patti Harrison (but beware, there are spoilers for the Season 2 finale within!!)

+ Dreamers, the first feature directed by producer Joy Gharoro-Akpojotor has been acquired for distribution and is about “roommates” whose relationship grows into “something deeper” which, as you and I both know, is code for something gay

+ The miniseries Hell Motel has lesbians at its center if you, like me, are always on the hunt for more queer horror stories

+ Kim Carnes also didn’t seem to like JoJo Siwa’s cover of Betty Davis eyes, so I’m not alone

+ Check out this vibey vintage movie poster for upcoming queer Margaret Qualley/Aubrey Plaza film Honey, Don’t! on which Aubrey Plaza looks EXTRA gay

+ Murderbot and its gaggle of queers were renewed for a second season

+ Parvati Shallow dressed in drag as Boston Rob to lip-sync with drag queen Jan Sport to sing an apt song: “Shallow” from A Star Is Born

+ Wet Leg’s Rhian Teasdale loves writing songs for her non-binary partner

+ The documentary I ME US tells the stories of the trans community in Cumbria, England

+ Demi Lovato is teasing potential new music that will apparently be “more honest than ever” which I am very much ready for