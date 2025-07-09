11 Gay Thoughts About ‘Love Island USA’ Season 7

1. The boys’ platonic intimacy is very queer coded. It’s gay in the best ways.

2. The least triggering part of the whole show is all the crossover. Yes I dated you two days ago and today my villa mate wants to explore the connection and that’s a-ogay!

3. As a lesbian, I find the lack of breakfast options to be infuriating!!

4. Taylor + Clarke being kicked off the villa is the lesbian blueprint. We get partnered and disappear from everyone and everything.

5. Maybe it’s none of what the internet is saying. What if Huda were simply a repressed queer person?

6. Chris’s sperm should be available for lesbians globally who’d like to have babies.

7. What if Meg The Stallion’s debut, Austin Austining, and Chelley the verified bi baddie were planted soft launches hinting at a queer Love Island???? A gay can dream!!

8. You know when you run into your ex and their new boo sooner than you wanted? I’d like to start calling that a “bombshell entering the villa”

9. Nic + Olandria are a representation of you + the best friend you should actually be dating. Take that person out the friend zone

10. ‘Eat that kitty in the hideaway’ is not only a hit but a great reminder to set in your apple cal for meals and for sexy time

11. “I consider myself a circle, and people need to stop putting me in a square”– Amaya Papaya. That’s it. That’s the quote.