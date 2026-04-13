The newest print edition of The Autostraddle Insider is here and it has Melissa King on the cover. Yes, that Melissa King. The award-winning chef and Top Chef: All Stars winner, Melissa King. Celebrated cookbook author and soon-to-be memoirist, Melissa King. Perennial heartthrob and No Filter fixture, Melissa King. That Melissa King. View this post on Instagram In the magazine, the chef talks with food and culture writer Jaya Saxena about her evolution from a “painfully shy” kid who grew up straddling the lines between Chinese and American culture — unsure that she fit into either — to version of King we know today: the effortlessly confident chef who blazes her own trail, blending and redefining food culture along the way. The interview offers insight into how King has forged her own path, post-Top Chef. The interview captures everything that’s endearing about King: her infectious love for what she does, her humble self-assuredness, and, of course, those adorable dimples. It’s truly a must-read — and you can get a copy here or get the magazine and all future editions through an AF+ All-Access quarterly or annual subscription. As I leafed through the pages of King’s interview — pausing to fawn at the incredible photos by Emmie America, natch — I could not help but reflect on the show that introduced us to her. For 20 years now, Top Chef has reshaped the culinary landscape, making household names out of chefs from across the country and a lot of those household names are queer. It occupies rarefied air in the reality TV space: few shows have been as committed to the inclusion of LGBT people as Top Chef. With queer women having being part of Top Chef since its inception, one would be hard-pressed to argue that the show isn’t the most most lesbian reality show on television. “The good thing about chefs is that chefs are naturally diverse people. The kitchen is a welcoming place for a lot of people,” Ronald Mare, the Senior Vice President of Casting for Magical Elves, told The Wrap back in 2020. “So I feel like a lot of people in the LGBTQ community get involved in the kitchen, so it’s not something that you necessarily you have to look for. When you’re doing your search for Top Chef, it naturally comes in. Diversity naturally comes in whether it’s race or whether it’s sexual identity.” In Top Chef‘s great gay history, King and Kristen Kish — both winners of their respective seasons — are standouts, but what about the rest of the show’s chefbians (to borrow a phrase from longtime Top Chef recapper, Dorothy Snarker)? Where are they now and, perhaps more importantly, where can we go to sample some of their food? Tiffani Faison Finishes: Season 1, Runner-Up; Season 8 (All-Star), 11th Place It’s hard being the first: Tiffani Faison stepped into uncharted territory when she participated in the inaugural season of this cooking competition. To put it mildly, the show was not kind to Faison. She arrived in San Francisco cognizant that this was a competition and she acted like it…and, as is often the case with women, her ambition was stigmatized. She was given the villain’s edit and, as a viewer, it — particularly, that season’s reunion show — was hard to stomach. It would be wrong to suggest that Faison’s moderated herself in the years since: her multiple James Beard nominations and her growing Boston restaurant empire are testaments to the fact that she’s every bit as ambitious now as she was then. She thrives now in the very environment that once tried to turn her into a caricature: offering thoughtful critiques on the judging panel on Chopped, competing with joy on Wildcard Kitchen, and serving as a sideline commentator for Tournament of Champions (after having won the show in its third season). View this post on Instagram Padma Lakshmi Finishes: Seasons 2-20, First in Our Hearts Sure, she’s not a chef but one would be hard-pressed to argue that the most consequential queer person to ever appear on Top Chef wasn’t Padma Lakshmi. She changed not just the face of this show but, as she stepped into her role as executive producer, she reshaped how we see the culinary arts: decentralizing European cooking and bolstering the value we place on regional cuisine. Padma is an icon, a legend…and no one shall convince me otherwise.

After that, it looked like Antonitsas would finally hang her own shingle in her hometown. Lunch pop-ups of the restaurant earned rave reviews and Little Fish was one of the most anticipated restaurants in Seattle. Unfortunately, though, extensive delays forced Antonitsas to walk away from the project. A new job for her wife in Portland, allowed Antonitsas to move to a new city, decompress, and regroup. She’s found some reprieve working as a private chef and doing culinary consulting in the Pacific Northwest. View this post on Instagram Jennifer Biesty Finish: Season 4, 10th Place When you participate on a reality competition show with your significant other, there’s an obvious benefit: there’s someone there who understands what you’re experiencing and who can support you through the process. I couldn’t imagine trying to covey the chaos of a Top Chef kitchen on the phone. At the moments when your food doesn’t reflect who you are, as happens often on this show, it must be a profound comfort to have someone who truly knows you by your side. But this is a competition and your significant other is now your rival…that’s a weird tension to interject into a relationship. Plus, the odds are not in the couple’s favor: one cheftestant will likely exit before their partner does. How does that impact the remaining chef? A lot if Jennifer Biesty’s reaction to her then-girlfriend’s elimination is a guide. “My focus is pretty raw. I want to win this bad. I’m doing this for Zoi,” Biesty repeated, multiple times, when her then-girlfriend was told to pack her knives and go. To her credit, Biesty did win one for Zoi — winning immunity in the very next quickfire challenge — but soon thereafter it was clear that her focus was no longer on the game and she was eliminated. In the years since her Top Chef appearance, Biesty has shown up on other culinary competitions, while helming her own restaurant in Oakland called Stackwell. The California/Mediterrean/Spanish menu earned strong reviews and developed a following that sustained the restaurant for a decade. In the aftermath of the pandemic, the math just stopped mathing and Shakewell could no longer make the numbers work. Following Shakewell’s closure, Biesty moved back into the corporate space: serving as the executive chef at Pixar Animation Studios (AKA, the coolest gig in the world). Lisa Fernandes Finish: Season 4, Runner Up; Season 17, 12th Place There was something truly remarkable about Lisa Fernandes’ Season 4 run on Top Chef. After picking up two Elimination Challenge wins early in the competition, Fernandes faded dramatically, finishing in the bottom of seven straight elimination challenges. Each and every time she was among the judges’ least favorite dishes, though, she managed to survive, earning a spot in the season’s finale. No one expected her to win, especially against the two most successful chefs in the competition, but to everyone’s surprise, Fernandes cooked her ass off in that finale. I always surmised that the finale allowed her to finally just focus on the food and she thrived in that environment. If not for a mistake with some Kobe beef, she could’ve pulled off a huge upset. After her Top Chef run, Fernandes returned to New York to serve as executive chef at Dos Caminos. Then, in 2013, she launched a food truck called Sweet Chili that showcased the Asian flavors that Fernandes loved. Six years later, Fernandes launched a brick and mortar version of Sweet Chili in Bushwick but the pandemic upended the franchise’s success and by June 2021, Sweet Chili closed its doors. For Fernandes, the restaurant’s legacy was a bolstered passion for mixology which has now become the focus of her career. Nowadays, you’re far more likely to find Fernandes slinging colorful concoctions behind a bar than in the kitchen. View this post on Instagram Jamie Lauren Finishes: Season 5, 7th Place; Season 8 (All-Star), 11th Place Like Sandee Birdsong, Jamie Lauren — the captain of Season 5’s Team Rainbow — found a home behind the camera. Since Top Chef, Lauren has built a storied career in culinary production. Simply put, if there’s a culinary show that you enjoy, it’s likely that Lauren had some role in the behind-the-scenes action. She’s been involved In nearly all iterations of Top Chef , Chopped, and MasterChef. Hopefully, Lauren’s production work has helped ensure that other chefs aren’t subjected to the same poor edit that Lauren endured on All-Stars. Following her departure, Lauren criticized the show’s editing, noting, “it’s sort of like watching a trainwreck, watching them edit me to pieces. It’s really disappointing. That’s why I stopped watching, because I didn’t want to see what they did next…It seemed a little unfair.”

Since then, Bloom continues to work as a chef and consultant. She released her first cookbook, Cooking in Full Bloom in 2022. View this post on Instagram Kristen Kish Finish: Season 10, 1st Place Not to delve too much into the fourth season of Traitors — honestly, you don’t want to even get me started — there’s a moment, early in the season, where Kristen Kish and four of her other competitors find themselves chained to trees. To save their lives (in the game), they need to beg the Traitors to keep them alive. Two of the competitors comply, begging to continue as Faithful, another is defiant, threatening to unmask the Traitors if they keep him in the game. Then there’s Kristen, who stands against the tree, her hands bound and her eyes covered, and steadfastly refuses to indulge the Traitors’ request. “I don’t beg for things. I don’t need to plea,” Kish said, plainly. “You’ve already made up your mind on who you wanted to murder before anyone got tied up on a tree, so I don’t worry about anything that I can’t control.” The quiet defiance, the unwillingness to engage in the gameplay that being on reality television so often requires, reminded me a lot of Kish’s first pivotal television moment: her elimination in the famed “Restaurant Wars” episode of Top Chef Season 10 (which, to date, remains the most controversial elimination in the show’s history). It would’ve been so easy for Kish to trash a fellow competitor in that moment but, instead, she takes responsibility for what she could control and fell on the proverbial sword. Both moments — on Top Chef and Traitors — lets you know what kind of person she genuinely is…and it only underscores why she makes for the perfect host for this new iteration of Top Chef. View this post on Instagram Joy Crump Finish: Season 12, 15th Place Considering all the volatility in the culinary scene, it’s rare to read a story like Joy Crump’s. She started a home based business, FOODE, in 2009 and then transitioned it into a brick and mortar restaurant in Fredericksburg, Virginia two years later. She’d join the cast of Top Chef for its 12th season and had one of the more frustrating early exits…one that reflected bad teamwork, rather than her culinary capabilities. It was a lesson about the importance of good teamwork that Crump carries with her to this day. After that, she returned to FOODE and, seemingly, hasn’t left since. To be sure, she’s expanded her business profile since then: opening a second restaurant in Fredericksburg in 2014, expanding FOODE to a bigger location, and adding an event space to her portfolio. Particularly considering the impact of the pandemic, seeing a restauranteur survive for this long is truly remarkable. But if that wasn’t enough: last year, Crump added another title to her resume, city councilor. Determined to contribute more to her adopted hometown, Crump ran for and won an open seat on the Fredericksburg City Council, becoming the first black woman to ever do so. View this post on Instagram Melissa King Finishes: Season 12, 4th Place; Season 17 (All-Stars), 1st Place If you love Top Chef and/or you love Melissa King (how could you not?), then Jaya Saxena’s cover story on the Season 17 winner for the latest edition of the Autostraddle Insider is a must-read. Here’s a little excerpt: “My entire life I grew up thinking I wanted to own a restaurant and be a chef and get a Michelin star. It wasn’t until my experience with Top Chef that the world became so much more vast and open. I can do anything I want,” she told Food & Wine after winning Top Chef: All Stars. And so she did, with the game-for-anything attitude that first brought fans to her. She’s spent much of the past five years cooking at various pop-ups and collaborating with other chefs, including fellow Top Chef alumnus Mei Lin and Buddha Lo.” There’s so much more in Jaya’s piece including…yes…more discussion about that Instagram video (you know the one!) that sent the gay Internet into a tizzy. It’s such an incredible insight into one of Top Chef‘s most endearing chefs. Plus, Emmie America steps behind the lens and captures King’s essence. You’ll want this edition for the photos alone, trust me. View this post on Instagram Karen Akunowicz Finishes: Season 13, 7th Place; Season 17 (All-Stars), 7th Place Last November, the famed Michelin restaurant guide expanded to include Boston for the first time. It bestowed the Bib Gourmand Award, an honor to signify restaurants that make fine dining more accessible, to six Boston restaurants; of those, two belonged to Karen Akunowicz (Bar Volpe and Fox & The Knife). The honors are the latest in a long line of awards — including the 2018 James Beard Award for Best Chef: Northeast — that are a testament to the career that Akunowicz has built since the pink-haired, queer femme chef showed up in the Top Chef kitchen.

In addition to her restaurants (including an offshoot of Fox & The Knife called Fox and Flight), Akunowicz launched Fox Posta Company to bring expand the reach of her Italian flavors and she collaborated with Bona Fortuna to producer her own brand of olive oil. Even with all that and a toddler on her plate, the naturally competitive Akunowicz still makes time for culinary competitions. She narrowly lost her opening round gambit in the latest edition of Tournament of Champions. View this post on Instagram Frances Ann Tariga Finish: Season 13, 15th Place Long before the show would host a global all-star competition in 2023, there was Frances Tariga, bringing her global flavors and perspective into the Top Chef kitchen. Born and raised in the Philippines, she worked at a luxury hotel in Dubai before becoming the personal chef of the royal family. If you want to get a true sense of what Tariga can do as a chef, I recommend watching her successful stint on Morimoto’s Sushi Master, as opposed to her short stint on Top Chef. She is an absolute delight — charming and warm — on both shows but she really thrived on Sushi Master. The show allowed her to combine traditional Japanese food and techniques with the flavors of her Filipino heritage. I imagine it was the perfect precursor to Oh! Dahon, Tariga’s vegan sushi restaurant that, unfortunately, closed at the end of last year. One thing that struck me about Tariga’s time on Top Chef, though, was during her elimination she was critiqued for doing too much. It’s thoughtful advice usually but I’m not convinced that Tariga knows how to do anything else. She worked for royal families and in one of the most lavish hotels in the world: for her, doing too much is doing just enough. So it’s not surprising then to read about Tadhana, Tariga’s first restaurant featuring a 16-course (16!!!) contemporary tasting menu. The restaurant, whose name means “destiny” in Tagalog,” was voted the Best New Restaurant in NYC in 2024. View this post on Instagram Silvia Barban Finish: Season 14, 12th Place Every Top Chef fan keeps a mental list…a list of chefs, undone by (seemingly) unfair challenges, who came close in their first appearance but just didn’t get the win, or who seem more capable than their exit might suggest. We all keep a running list of cheftestants who should get another shot at the competition, chefs who should, one day, be All-Stars. Silvia Barban has always been atop my All-Star wish list. Her short run on Top Chef‘s 14th season belied her talent. I also felt she was at a distinct disadvantage: Barban, a young chef who was a relative newcomer to the United States, was competing in a season of the show — set in Charleston, South Carolina — where the flavors were so uniquely American. It was a near impossible environment to thrive in. In the years since Top Chef, Barban has honed the skills that would make her a great All-Star. She’s firmly established her own culinary identity as the owner of two successful Italian restaurants in New York City— Larina Pastificio e Vino in 2016 and Briscola Trattoria in 2024 — and a pasta shop, Tortelli, in 2025. New York magazine called Briscola one of the Best New Restaurants of 2024. But what’s been more interesting is seeing Barban conquer the very thing that upended her Top Chef run: fusing unfamiliar flavors with her own Italian flair. Back in November, Barban hosted a pop-up with Melissa King at Briscolla (#chefbiansunite!) and the menu was a perfect combination of Italian and Chinese American flavors.. Make Silvia Barban an All-Star! View this post on Instagram Maria Mazon Finish: Season 18, 5th Place Maria Mazon’s path to being a cheftestant on Season 18 of Top Chef wasn’t a typical one. She didn’t join the competition with

the same pedigree that the other chefs had. She hadn’t gone to culinary school. She was self-taught, learning from the pages of doña Cuca Cardenas’ cookbook. She had never studied under a big, influential chef. Others could talk about working their way up in the kitchen in a way she couldn’t. The imposter syndrome that Mazon felt in that Top Chef kitchen was real…and it was exasperated by the fact that her mid-place finishes kept her from getting feedback from the judges. But then: a breakthrough. In the most anticipated and grueling challenge of the Top Chef season, “Restaurant Wars,” Mazon thrived. This is what she knew — how to manage all facets of a restaurant, how to steer a ship in the midst of chaos — and she showcased it on the season’s biggest stage. It was a game-changer for Mazon and, over the rest of the season, audiences got to watch Mazon come into her own. Her confidence grew and she blossomed as a contestant and personality.