It’s a Wednesday night, and my routine is set. Dinner requires the perfect pairing of a good show to watch; in fact, I can’t take my first bite until I’ve hit play on the TV. Usually, I might open Netflix or HBO Max, even Dropout on occasion, but today’s different. As a historic watcher of the 2010s web series boom, YouTube and I have had a long-standing on-again/off-again love affair, but we fell off in the 2020s. Back in the 2010s though, we were at our most passionate. Issa Rae’s The Misadventures of AWKWARD Black Girl, Black&Sexy TV’s Hello Cupid, Felicia Day’s The Guild, and The Gay and Wondrous Life of Caleb Gallo were some of my mainstays way back when. Lately, I found myself scrolling back to my former fling with a warm plate ready to watch something new, something somehow both nostalgic and avant garde: The Comic Shop, a new webseries that has me nostalgic for the format’s past.

The Comic Shop follows the struggles of Stephanie, a Black lesbian comic shop owner as she and her friends try to keep their dream alive. As a nerdy queer Black girl myself, I was immediately intrigued to see my own brand of intersecting identities and experiences on the screen.

Notably missing from my first bout with webseries fraternization was anything remotely sapphic. Outside of the queer history that is the 2014 web series Carmilla that my former lover turned best friend made me watch in my dorm bedroom in 2017, I didn’t encounter much made for us. And in particular for Black queer women, our stories were nonexistent at best, and caricatures at worst. This is reflected in larger pop culture as well, as sapphic shows are frustratingly and perpetually cancelled, especially any that center Black characters. But The Comic Shop is the refreshing answer to many of our prayers.

The Comic Shop creator Cheyenne Ewulu manages to dispel myths about monolithic Blackness and explore a version of ourselves often unseen. In mainstream pop culture, nerdy white boys have long been the face of anyone who’s read a DC comic, even though Black folks have always been in these spaces, too. Cheyenne herself was told her show may be “too nerdy” for Black people to relate to, as though many of us aren’t nerds ourselves. Especially Black women, a demographic so deeply ignored in this world. But now, with things like Megan Thee Stallion’s public otaku-dom, the times are changing. Cheyenne’s show reflects that reality and expands upon it. She gives us not only fun, nerdy, and quirky Black women, but she tells a story of queerness that isn’t treated as spectacle but rather a simple fact.

Cheyenne gives us the lesbian storylines Netflix could never. From her depiction of crazy lesbian exes working to sabotage each other amidst almost scary sexual tension to pretending to be into D&D just to bag the Black D&D-obsessed hottie, the realities of queer (and nerd!) life are often amusing, absurd, and hot, and Cheyenne brings them to life so perfectly and playfully.

Following the completion of The Comic Shop’s first season, I had the pleasure of speaking with Cheyenne about her “love letter to black nerds and black geeks and black weirdos.”

Before we dive into the gayness of it all, give me the quick rundown of your ‘creating The Comic Shop’ journey?

We had originally made a proof of concept in 2023. It was a 12-minute short that we did festival runs with. We never released the short but we released the trailer and that went viral. It got so much bigger than I had expected. That’s when we realized we might have to consider making this into a real thing and that we’d need a much bigger budget than what we had for the short. The short was very low budget. We ended up deciding to do a kickstarter and raised 30% more than what we asked for. We filmed in 2025, and now here we are!

Did you always know that you wanted queer identity to be a central part of the show?

Oh, absolutely. I went through so much trauma as a queer person — not even just as a queer person, but as a queer person with immigrant parents, so I felt like I didn’t go through all this to not be able to write it in a character one of these days. Nine times out of 10, if I’m writing a character that’s a female character, they’re queer. I knew I wanted Stephanie to be queer because she was very heavily based off of me.

I remember somebody asked me in an interview once, ‘what made you want to make the main character of this show queer?’ They asked it in a way that made it sound so revolutionary and I guess, in a way, it is; you don’t see a lot of Black lesbians as a main character in a lot of things. But to me, I didn’t think of it as being a revolutionary thing, it was just me writing what I know, and I know what it’s like to be a queer Black woman who’s also a nerd. It was just something that came natural. I always write queer characters, so I had to make Stephanie queer regardless of what anybody thought of it.

Are any of the iconic moments, like Stephanie’s relationship with her ex Keke or flirting with D&D girlie Amber, pulled from your own experiences?

In regards to the D&D girls, honestly it was just a matter of writing what I know. I’m always surrounded by nerdy Black baddies, they exist! I love me a nerdy Black baddie, so I just knew it had to be in here. I told my friend Amber Jay — she’s a huge D&D girl — who wrote the episode: Look, I want this episode to be a weird love triangle between Keith and Stephanie over this girl who we eventually find out is gay, because I believe in gay supremacy so we should always get the baddie. And who better to get to play her than Kiera Please. She’s wonderful, super talented. I’ve known her for a long time and she killed the role of Amber.