Whether or not you’re watching Heated Rivalry, if you’ve been on the internet at all, you’ve probably noticed that a LOT of people are talking about Heated Rivalry. And if you dig just a little deeper, you’ll hear people asking when queer women will get a similar show, especially since we ALMOST had it with A League of Their Own, until our promised second season and a movie were ripped away from us. And I can’t say it will be nearly as steamy as Heated Rivalry (it’s a “mockumentary” after all; would be a little weird to see butts, I think), the same network (Canada’s Crave) is bringing us Slo-Pitch, a sapphic softball show produced by Elliot Page and based on the webseries of the same name by J Stevens, Gwenlyn Cumyn, and Karen Knox.

The show will focus on a losing softball team (called the Brovaries) trying to move up in the league by their coach (played by Jess Salgueiro) who has been recently dumped by the co-founder of the team…who is now on a rival team. The cast includes Schitt’s Creek‘s Emily Hampshire, and the original trio of creators are all writers and producers of the show, with Gwenlyn Cumyn and Karen Knox in the cast as well. And in a real Heated Rivalry crossover, Nadine Bhabha will be in both shows, as well as a few other cast members from the original Slo Pitch web series.

I’m not even a sports gay, but I’m excited for this one, mostly because I hope this just keeps the gay sports train rolling. I want gay shows for every sport. All of them. Sure, yes, soccer and basketball and football, but I want the niche sports too. I want a gay curling show. Give me lesbian archery and bisexual bobsledding. I want queer volleyball and rowing and rhythmic gymnastics and water polo. Hell I’d even take a gay hobby horse show at this point. Because queer people kissing on TV is MY favorite sport to watch, so let’s keep ’em coming.

Slo Pitch is set to be released this year, with a trailer perhaps coming sooner than anticipated because of gays being hype on the internet (my second favorite sport).

Extra Innings

+ Not a ton of gay news to report from the Golden Globes, except that Rhea Seehorn won Best Actress in a Drama for Pluribus. The Pitt also won Best Drama and that technically has queer women on it, so you know what, I’ll take it

+ But of course the queer actors and creators showed up looking great (including Bella Ramsey being wrapped up like the adorable gift they are)

+ Kendall Jenner clears up rumors about her being a lesbian in the most respectful way, saying she’s more offended at the tone people take, as if it would be a bad thing if she were (she isn’t, btw, as far as she knows; she says she’ll keep the door open just in case)

+ Fall TV shows are slowly but surely coming back from their winter hiatus, including 9-1-1, where Something’s Wrong with our sweet Hen (and Buck has the most bisexual night of his life)

+ Grey’s Anatomy is back too, and even though sapphic characters are dropping like flies over there, I’m hoping that Jules’ recent letdown will lead her into the arms of a lady next

+ And the return of The Pitt sneakily confirmed that a Season 1 flirtationship between two of its women has evolved into something more in its Season 2 premiere

+ New DC Comic’s hero Alya Raatko aka Featherweight (daughter of the character you may know as queer character Nyssa al Ghul from the Arrowverse) is a transgender and bisexual woman

+ Read an excerpt of Cynthia Erivo’s book Simply More: A Book for Anyone Who Has Been Told They Are Too Much about auditioning for Wicked

+ Jodi Foster recalls working with Kristen Stewart in Panic Room (where, ironically, they were locked in a closet together), and says she was her “mini-me”

+ Speaking of Kristen Stewart, check out photos of her and her wife Dylan Meyer on the red carpet for the movie they worked on together (Stewart and writer and director, Meyer as producer)

+ Musical group XG says it used to stand for “Xtraordinary Girls” but since one member came out as nonbinary they changed it to “Xtraordinary Genes” to be more inclusive

+ Looking to gay up your TBR in the new year? Here are some queer books coming out this month

