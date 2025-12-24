Famously (amongst fans of Heated Rivalry), Heated Rivalry’s fifth episode, “I’ll Believe in Anything,” has become the second most highly rated television episode of all time on IMDB, sandwiched between celebrated episodes of two certifiably prestige programs — Breaking Bad‘s “Ozymandias” and the acclaimed finale of my favorite show of all time, Six Feet Under. It would be difficult to argue that “I’ll Believe in Anything” achieves, artistically, the heights of its compatriots, but it has given us something else, as a community. Something dear and hopeful and hot, something completely unreal but of this world, a story whose adherence to the well-worn tropes of its genre is not boring but comforting, is not corny but delightful. Heated Rivalry has united us. It has transformed us. And it has come into our lives when we needed it most.

Based on the “spicy gay hockey romance” book by Rachel Reid, the Crave-produced Canadian series picked up by HBO Max follows the long-term situationship between amiable phenom Shane Hollander and his rival, brash Russian antagonist Ilya Rozanov, from 2008 through the nine entire years that follow, during which, schedules allowing, they have elicit gay sex every few quarters or so.

It’s safe to say that nobody involved in creating Heated Rivalry, including its gay showrunner Jacob Tierney, was prepared for it to blow up like this. Its premiere party took place in a Montréal college auditorium as part of a queer film festival, its social media presence was low-fi and press coverage was initially minimal. Then, the show debuted at #2 on HBO Max’s charts over Black Friday weekend, fans scoured the planet for material on its charming unknown leads, Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie, and the press caught up. At first, the buzz was focused on those aforementioned explicit gay sex scenes, scenes notable for their girth and length, scenes in which every threat of a fade is merely a cut to a new angle, a new position. But the story itself was fun too, the characters charming and compelling. The internet lit up with gifs and Heated Rivalry Tok roared into life. Celebrities made their adoration public. A straight male hosted hockey podcast started recapping it. Print copies of the book quickly sold out (a situation Harlequin was somehow completely unprepared for) and the e-book vaulted to the top of Amazon’s charts.