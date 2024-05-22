All the Queer Hockey Players in the PWHL

As a queer woman dating a Canadian, it was inevitable that I’d care about the first season of the PWHL (professional women’s hockey league). After all, women’s sports are as gay as hockey is Canadian.

While my girlfriend’s local team Toronto didn’t make it to the finals, we did enjoy watching their five game series against Minnesota. And while Minnesota plays Boston in the finals, I felt like it was a good time to highlight the queer players in the league. We’ve done this for the WNBA and now we’re doing it for the PWHL!

Because this is the first year of the PWHL, there’s not a ton of personal information on the internet about most of the players. So instead I had to scroll through Instagram and play the ultimate game of siblings or dating or besties.

I tried to only include people who were obviously out, but that definitely prioritizes people in relationships. So if you’re a queer and single professional hockey player who doesn’t have engagement photos on your IG but wants in on this list DM me! Or if you posted pictures of yourself platonically kissing another woman and I misread, let me know that too.

Without further ado, here are the queer players of the PWHL! Including two teammate couples and a lot of goalies! Also a lot of really cute dogs!

Boston

Emily Brown (D)

Jess Healey (D)

Hilary Knight (RW)

dating Olympic speed skater Brittany Bowe

Amanda Pelkey (RW)

married to hockey coach Venla Hovi

Jamie Lee Rattray (F)

Minnesota

Emma Greco (D)

dating teammate Michela Cava

Michela Cava (C)

dating teammate Emma Greco

Liz Schepers (C/LW)

Montreal

Elaine Chuli (G)

Erin Ambrose (D)

Amanda Boulier (D)

Brigette Laganière (D)

Sarah Bujold (F)

Mélodie Daoust (F)

Kennedy Marchment (RW)

dating fellow player Allie Munroe

Marie-Philip Poulin (C)

engaged to teammate Laura Stacey

Alex Posnikoff (F)

Laura Stacey (F)

engaged to teammate

Marie-Philip Poulin (C)

New York

Abbey Levy (G)

Johanna Fällman (D)

Micah Zandee-Hart (D)

Chloé Aurard (LW)

Alex Carpenter (C)

Jade Downie-Landry (F)

Élizabeth Giguère (F)

Savannah Norcross (F)

Madison Packer (F)

Jill Saulnier (F)

Ottawa

Emerance Maschmeyer (G)

Zoe Boyd (D)

Emily Clark (C)

Shiann Darkangelo (LW)

Brianne Jenner (C)

Toronto

Kristen Campbell (G)

dating Olympian softball player Emma Entzminger!

Erica Howe (G)

Allie Munroe (D)

dating fellow player Kennedy Marchment

Hannah Miller (F)

Carly Jackson (G)

And don’t forget to watch game three of the PWHL finals this Friday!

  1. Still shocks the hell out of me, that the league just started now…when women have been part of hockey for so much longer?? Like, what the heck? Doesn’t seem right, but better late than never I guess?

    I also think it’s hella adorable how some players are dating or engaged to fellow players! <3

  2. Thank you for your service and for covering the league!

    Wearing knives on your feet while passing frozen hamburgers around and slamming people into boards is lesbian culture

