Take, for example, the sensationalizing conversation about why straight women watch the show. These pieces discuss the psychology of female fans at length, reasoning that Heated Rivalry’s depiction of vulnerability between men disrupts norms of masculinity and heteronormativity and that its sex scenes are intimate, consensual, and devoid of the objectification of women. This may be true. But the fact that women enjoy watching sex on screen is hardly news. Why do we need to psychoanalyze straight women to come to that conclusion? Why wouldn’t they enjoy the show? And why does it matter if they do? The fact that (ostensibly) straight women enjoy the gay sex scenes in Heated Rivalry might challenge our ideas about what heterosexuality is or means. Perhaps the fact that women are “frothing at the mouth feral” for Heated Rivalry messes with our “arrangement” or understanding of heterosexual behavior. Psychoanalyzing these women is one way to make sense of it, to place it neatly back into our social “arrangement.” But maybe we should allow it to shift our understanding of heterosexuality. Maybe it shows us that (hetero)sexuality is not so simple, rigid, or binary after all. Rubin explores how moral panics and moments of “erotic hysteria” can “recodify the relations of sexuality.” In such moments, sexual and gender minorities are often the scapegoat for a pervasive cultural fear. While moral panics usually reproduce conservative ideologies about sex, perhaps other moments of “erotic hysteria” can allow us to “recodify the relations of sexuality” in a way that expands the charmed circle. Is the success of Heated Rivalry one such potential moment? Can all this discourse help us see how sexuality is more expansive and complex than existing categories allow for? It’s worth noting that both straight and queer women have been the audience driving the romance genre, including M/M romance, for many decades. Much research explores historical and contemporary slash fanfiction as a site of cultural production for women of all sexualities. I talked to my friend Erique Zhang, an Assistant Professor of Digital Publics and Promotional Cultures at Simon Fraser University, about fujoshi, the term for a Japanese subculture of female readers and writers of manga and anime that center around queer male romance. The label fujoshi encompasses fans of Boy’s Love (BL) and yaoi, genres of queer male Japanese romance with distinct tropes. BL is a broader term for any romantic relationship between two male characters, often set in high school. Yaoi includes more explicit sex and pornographic elements. “These women were creating media for themselves that allowed them to think about romance and love and sex in different ways from what was expected of them,” Zhang says. “The term fujoshi actually means ‘rotten woman,’ and my understanding is that it was originally used by men as a pejorative. But then these women reclaimed it for themselves and started using it as an identity, as a kind of source of pride, embracing, like, ‘yeah, we are rotten women. We’re not the women that you expect us to be.’” If you’ve seen the term fujoshi or “fujo-out” on social media, this is likely why. The term “entered the English vocabulary, largely through Western fans of Japanese BL and yaoi, who also enjoyed reading these stories and consuming these media,” Zhang tells me. “It’s like a trend now…and has been having this resurgence because of Heated Rivalry. I think a lot of people are being more and more open about being fans of the genre now. I would not categorize Heated Rivalry as BL in the classic Japanese East Asian sense, because it is very much a Western Canadian piece of media that does not follow the same kinds of tropes. But I think a lot of fans of Heated Rivalry either have considered themselves to be fujoshi for a long time, or are now hearing other people call themselves fujoshi, and are discovering that term.” Zhang is careful not to generalize about the genders and sexualities of all these fans or creators. As they put it, “experiences get flattened when the mainstream discourse is all about straight women.” Opening up the conversation to consider why people of all genders and sexualities enjoy gay erotica might help us explore the fluidity of gender and desire across the spectrum.

“As a trans person, I grew up seeing BL and yaoi media, and these discourses about fujoshi culture were actually really formative to my own identity,” Zhang adds. “Yaoi was one of my earliest exposures to queer male media. As somebody who spent most of my early life, my adolescence and then early adulthood, identifying as a queer man, I had a complicated relationship [with it]. Because it was something that I actually saw myself in, but also was like, this isn’t fully how I see myself. I see it as a very Asian queer space. And then transitioning into a more femme identity, I kind of joke that I’ve been a fujoshi before I was even a woman.” On social media, trans and queer creators and fans of M/M romance often reference fanfiction and fujoshi as important to their own processes of identity formation. In these stories, the sexual systems and hierarchies do not necessarily mirror those of our social world. The realm of erotic fiction and fantasy opens up spaces of possibility for both straight and LGBTQ readers and viewers to explore their own desires. “Romance is a hopeful genre,” a friend told me recently. Fanfiction, erotica, and romance allow fans and creators to escape reality and enter into fantasy, to hope for a version of a better world. Perhaps Heated Rivalry generates so much discourse because of the power, danger, and necessity of this kind of hope. The hope that we might be able to leave behind the charmed circle, and every other violent and oppressive system, to “recodify the relations of sexuality” into a more liberatory form. Favorite