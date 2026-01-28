Boots Riley’s upcoming film I Love Boosters is described as a “crime comedy” and sure enough, Keke Palmer is in the trailer being hilarious and doing crime.

Keke Palmer leads this ensemble cast but she’s not the only queer actor in the bunch: Poppy Liu (Hacks, His & Hers) seems to be in her girl squad of clothing bandits, aka “boosters,” who call themselves the Velvet Gang. Keke Palmer’s character seems to have some level of admiration for the intense fashion mogul played by Demi Moore, whose stores seem to be the Velvet Gang’s favorite target.

The trailer is bright and colorful with vintage vibes and some really fun outfits. And with at least two queer actors in the Velvet Gang, hopefully there’s also at least one sapphic storyline in this sure-to-be hilarious crime spree of a movie. (I say at least because some of the other actors gave me queer vibes in this trailer but I couldn’t find them talking about their sexuality anywhere so their LGBTQ+ status is still undefined as of this writing.)

This heist will be taking place on May 22nd, and I, personally, can’t wait to see more of the Velvet Gang’s antics.

Watch the full teaser trailer here:

+ I am here to tell you that I binged the show PONIES this past weekend and it was a delightful romp and also delightfully queer so you should check it out

+ Sex Education‘s Tanya Reynolds will be joining the upcoming season of Ted Lasso

+ Celebs like Shay Mitchell, Alex Consani and more showed up in style at Paris Couture Fashion Week

+ Billie Eilish is calling for her fellow celebrities to join her in speaking out against ICE and other atrocities

+ This week’s episode of Will Trent had a fun lesbian twist (or salsa, as it were)

+ It seems Fortune Feimster had a lot of fun recording as Nibbles (a beaver, of course) in Zootopia 2

+ Megan Stalter is among the celebs leaving TikTok after being censored for talking about her anti-ICE stance

+ Transgender Girl Scouts have sold over 71,000 boxes of cookies and it’s only halfway through cookie season (the best season)

+ Chappell Roan’s call for change lead to the creation of Backline Care, a nonprofit hotline dedicated to supporting musicians’ mental health

+ Industry is back for its fourth season and is still playing to its strengths

