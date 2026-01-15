If you have struggled to adjust to a life without Pluribus, I’m right there with you. For eight beautiful weeks in 2025, this series occupied my mind, and I ended up writing over 30,000 words about the first season in my recaps. Recently, I caved and asked my “fic librarian” friend (yes, an unofficial librarian of fanfic) to hit me with some Pluribus recs. But ultimately what I think I’m craving is just really good apocalyptic or near-apocalypse stories that are meaty and complex in their allegorical work and criticisms of existing societal structures and human behavior. I want to read about people making perhaps questionable decisions at the end of the world. I want to read about how capitalism and big tech are attempting to morph us into complacent, docile, collapsible masses. And so, I’ve put together this starter list of queer novels to read that might scratch some of those itches. A lot of them are alien invasion stories, though not all. If you have more that come to mind, please let me know! I’m giving you recs, but I want recs, too!