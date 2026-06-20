I was a latecomer to Hayley Kiyoko. Due to my own queerness journey, I didn’t discover Lesbian Jesus until 2018, smack in the middle of the Expectations era. It didn’t take long for me to do a deep dive into her back catalog. That’s when I first saw the music video for the song “Girls Like Girls.” I was struck by the story it told. Even though I was in my thirties the first time I saw it, the video touched something deep in my heart. If I felt that way at 32, I can only imagine how it would have felt seeing it at 16.

Fans have been asking Kiyoko to make a feature-length version of the music video for years, and it’s clear she did this for them. Eleven years after the music video first premiered, Kiyoko is blessing us with the full-length feature film version of Girls Like Girls. Before it was a movie, Kiyoko adapted it into a young adult novel, which was her first foray into expanding the story of Coley and Sonya, the protagonists of the music video.

For the uninitiated, the Girls Like Girls film tells the story of Coley (Maya da Costa), a teenage girl who has recently moved to the pacific northwest to live with her absent dad after her mom’s death. Shortly after her arrival, she runs into a group of teens at a local diner, and there she meets Sonya (Myra Molloy). Over the course of the summer, the girls’ close friendship turns romantic, which causes tension, and they are forced to confront things about themselves.

There are so many callbacks to the original music video. Kiyoko co-wrote the film with Stefanie Scott, who starred in the music video as Coley. I don’t want to give away too many of the callbacks, but rest assured, Coley’s signature denim jacket and yellow bike are there. Others are packaged differently, so it may take a second to realize them. I actually had to go back and watch the music video to track more parallels between it and the film. Looking for them turns into a fun scavenger hunt.

Unfortunately, the movie lacks in tension. Every story needs a villain, and I feel like they were all abstract in Girls Like Girls. The stakes would have felt higher for both characters if that was more clearly defined. Sonya talks a lot about outside pressure impacting her choices, but we never see that pressure actually play out. More than once, she mentions her mom puts a lot of pressure on her, but we never see her interact with her mom except for a few moments in passing. This tension remains a peripheral force, and as a result, the actual impact on the character isn’t fully felt.

Sonya’s boyfriend Trenton (Levon Hawke) similarly functions more like a peripheral character, often cited as a source of conflict in the film without actually being very present. He is barely in the movie, and the boyfriend character looms so large in the original music video. There was an opportunity here to expand or even complicate his character, and I wish they had taken it to deepen the narrative. You could easily take this character out of the movie, and it would only change one scene.

I also would have loved to see Coley have some external stakes. She is incredibly wounded with grief, which is a great character device. But I think what I was missing was how she presented that to the world other than just not talking much. Juxtaposing the way she was with the rest of Sonya’s friends versus Sonya could have added a layer that shows she doesn’t easily let people know her.

However, I did like how this presented itself in the relationship between Coley and her father. It was trippy seeing Zach Braff playing someone’s dad, but I was won over after a couple scenes. Coley’s dad genuinely tries to connect with his daughter. Being a dad to a teenage girl is tricky when you’ve raised her, but then to add insult to injury, he left the family when she was young. His fight to be able to get through to her was such a bright spot throughout the film.