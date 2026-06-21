In line at the grocery store, sitting in the shade of an old tree at the park, commuting in the evening, sweating in the club, tracing the spine of a cutie with the lightest touch of a fingertip . . . This Cancer Season, I’m sitting with the question: How can we love each other better? And when I hold that question, thinking about the astrology ahead, a mashup forms in my head of “Back and Forth” (featuring Missy Elliott, a Cancer) from Kehlani’s new album and Brock Hampton’s “Sugar” which holds the refrain ‘back and forth’ (whose front-person, Kevin Abstract, is a Cancer). The season starts off with Mars entering Gemini, Jupiter entering Leo, and Mercury stationing retrograde. Back and forth. We get momentum and setbacks, brand new energy while simultaneously being haunted by all that has come before. Cancer, ruled by the moon, gives us high tide and low tide, the full spectrum of moodiness. Read on for musings on queer love, a breakdown of the specific transits, and full horoscopes for each zodiac sign. Cancer Season Highlights Cancer Season is June 21 through July 21 Key Dates June 25: 💥 Sun square Neptune

emphasizing confusion (so try not to take things too personally) and deception (so be cautious and don’t judge things too quickly) June 28: ➡️ Mars enters Gemini

generating momentum for new ideas and active pivots — learn through doing June 29: 🌕 Full Moon in Capricorn

illuminating the edges of our boundaries, highlighting where we can consciously choose goals aligned with our values and informed by our limits. June 29: ➡️ Jupiter Enters Leo

expanding creative expression and heart-centered leadership, but also inflating egos—so stay both unapologetically hot and humble June 29: ↩️ Mercury Stations Retrograde

Oops, she did it again, slowed down . . . and turned around . . . Prepare for things to not go as planned, for communication to breakdown, and for glitches to emerge in the matrix. Give yourself extra time, patience, and humor! July 1: 💥 Jupiter square Chiron

Expanding opportunity for both conflict and repair. (This was also present in October (Scorpio Season) 2025; are there loose ends from that time that want to be tugged out or tied up now?) July 3: 🌀 Mars conjunct Uranus

prompting unexpected exchanges—your impulses might surprise you! (Mars squared Uranus in May of 2025, asking us to consider how we handle sudden change and then Mars opposed Uranus in November of 2025, encouraging us to stay in bold pursuit of our goals while staying adaptable to unplanned shifts. What have you learned from then that you can apply to what is emerging now?) July 6: 💥 Sun square Saturn

creating friction around our sense of purpose and identity, opening possibility for growth by challenging us to re-examine our goals July 7: ↩️ Neptune Stations Retrograde

reworking our collective idea of “normal” July 9: ➡️ Venus enters Virgo (Trine Chiron)

shifting relationship dynamics toward more attentiveness, service, and constructive feedback July 12: 🌀 Sun conjunct Mercury

a.k.a. Mercury Cazimi—a potent moment of resetting our communication patterns July 13: 💥 Venus square Uranus

creating friction around intimacy—this is an opportunity for breaking a pattern! July 14: 🌑 New Moon in Cancer

opening a portal for reflection on attachment patterns and an opportunity for setting new intentions and goals around nourishment, care, and boundaries—use this time to digest what you’ve been learning! July 20: ⛓️‍💥 Jupiter opposite Pluto (while Trine Neptune)

emphasizing tension between expansion and contraction—where can you take up space without collapsing immediately after? July 22: 🌞 Sun Enters Leo

beginning a new zodiac season! Cancer Season Breakdown “I ain’t goin’ back and forth tonight, I’m goin’ out”

— Kehlani ft. Missy Elliott, “Back and Forth” “I know it’s hard but we need each other”

— Brock Hampton, “Sugar” How do we love each other better? Sometimes the loving thing to do is to leave. Sometimes the loving thing to do is stay. Sometimes the loving thing to do requires less, sometimes more. How do we tell the difference? How do we stay open to an answer that is constantly changing? Cancer says: by feeling our feelings. Cancer, a cardinal water sign, ruled by the moon, reminds us that the only constant is change! The cosmic crab reminds us our emotions are literally energy in motion, information that wants to move through our nervous systems, to deposit data throughout our bodies, telling us what we want and need by showing us our edges. Our feelings tell us where we are full, where we are leaking, and where we are empty. To love others really well requires that we know what our capacity is, by feeling into it. Again and again. Many of us (I might even say most of us) were not raised in families, cultures, and systems that taught us how to feel our feelings (let alone encouraged us to). Many of us were conditioned to ignore, suppress, belittle, downplay, and dismiss our emotional realities. Some of us, as adults, have to learn the language of emotion for the first time, stumbling through decoding what sensations in our bodies are signaling and which words best convey that. Some of us have to learn later in life how to be responsible for our feelings, not carelessly (and often unknowingly) making others carry the consequences of them for us. Some of us are actively in the process of learning how to take our emotions seriously without projecting them out to be the entirety of reality. It’s hard work to commit to making space for this learning, but perhaps it is the work of loving each other better. Cancer season wants us to feel the bliss of mutual care and also reminds us to pay attention to when we feel resentment so we can negotiate the ratios of giving and receiving accordingly. This Cancer season, Mars enters Gemini to get the mind moving—fast conversations, quick pivots, restless momentum, and a push to act on new ideas (even if they’re still messy). Jupiter enters Leo to expand confidence, creativity, and heart-led leadership—inviting bigger self-expression and bold joy (while cautioning us to keep an eye on ego over-inflation). Mercury stations retrograde, in Cancer, to turn us further inward for revisions, reroutes, and truth-telling slips. Emotions are high. This Mercury retrograde is asking for patience, clarity, and cultivated awareness of our limits. As these transits (and more) unfold, can we let ourselves be moved? (Back and forth.) Can we let the energy move through us? (Back and forth.) Can we sway? (Back and forth.) Can we hold ourselves and each other through the waves in a way that is both strong and flexible? Attentive and with boundaries? I think we can. The horoscopes below invite you to consider what might benefit most from emotional tending this season, and offer a creative challenge/activity to try on! Read for your sun sign AND your rising sign for a more complete picture. For support with going deeper, check out the 2026 Retrograde Guide Journal, and/or, I’d love to see you for an astrology reading!

Cancer Season Horoscopes ♋ CANCER It’s your season, Cancer! It’s time to celebrate yourself! Ask for what you want! Revel in that which brings you delight! You may feel some grief or frazzled energy as Jupiter leaves your sign and Mercury stations retrograde in it. Can you practice celebrating yourself amidst your highs and your lows? Can you allow whichever feelings emerge to be okay? Can you let yourself find pleasure in the vastness of your moods and sensitivity? (Yeah, you can take that in a kinky way.) The Moon, your cosmic ruler, moves through a zodiac sign every 2.5 days, forming aspects with other planets along the way. When the moon makes its last connection in a specific sign, it goes “void of course.” This void period varies in length, ranging from just a few minutes to over 24 hours. When void, the moon is unable to communicate with any other planet until it officially enters the next sign. For you, Cancer, these void periods are fertile ground for rest, reflection, and giving yourself extra care. This Cancer season, there is an exceptionally large number of extra long void moon periods: June 28, and July 1, 3, 10, 11, 12, 14, 15, 16, and 18. I want you to experiment with using them as permission slips to protect to your peace! creative challenge: Add the extra long void moon days to your planner/calendar or create reminders on your phone about them. On those days, carve out space (it could be even five minutes!) to jot down how you are feeling and give yourself some form of self-care. ♌ LEO Jupiter is entering your sign, and that’s an exciting thing to celebrate. This signals a year of expansion and new opportunities for you. Now is a great time to let yourself daydream about what you want to see grow in your life! Notice I said daydream, not rush ahead with an intense action plan. Mercury is retrograde and you’ve got some time percolate. It’s almost your season, but not quite, Leo. The Sun in Cancer calls for slowing down. This reset period before the Sun is in your sign acts as a chrysalis phase, where important transformation happens behind the scenes, preparing you for a radiant emergence when Leo season begins later July. Until then, give yourself permission to retreat when needed. You don’t have to say yes to every invitation. Let yourself be selective. And let yourself be guided by your emotional landscape. As much as you are able, say no to people and spaces that leave you feeling numb/desensitized or overstimulated and scattered. Prioritize activities that help you rest, recharge, and feel safe to feel your feelings more fully. I’m not asking you to avoid hard things, but gift yourself more room to unmask. creative challenge: Make or find a playlist that has a wide variety of mood and tempo, put it on shuffle and do an experimental dance that ranges from hype to hypnotic. Try not to think too much about how you look and instead prioritize following sensation and a sense of unwinding. ♍ VIRGO Do you know the true origin of your zodiac sign’s archetype, “the virgin”? Modern use of this word means someone who hasn’t had sex before, but astrology is ancient. Historically, Virgin meant “belonging to no man.” Historically, virgins were temple tenders, devotees of various gods and goddesses, who had unique strength, privileges, and autonomy. They were one-in-themselves rather than owned by a husband. This Cancer season, as we contemplate how to love better, I want you to give yourself more credit for the service you provide to everyone around you, Virgo. And I want you to notice where that has become overextension. I want you to notice any relationships or pockets of your social circles where you may be self-abandoning or feeling taken for granted. You have every right to feel recognized, honored, and respected in all of your interactions. This season, I want you to remember your power. I want you to remember that the love you give is choice, not an obligation. creative challenge: Have you been keeping secrets from yourself? from others? Set a timer for 10 minutes and write out—on a piece of paper—things you haven’t been honest about. Get it off your chest. Burn the paper and regardless of what you choose to share with others or not, recommit to not denying yourself the truth. ♎ LIBRA Looking at the month ahead, you might experience emotion washing over you in situations or areas where normally you are more stoic or reserved. Cancer season is asking us all to attend to our feelings, and for you that is best practiced wherever you feel the weight of responsibility. Before going to work, before showing up to the organizing meeting or hard conversation, before posting on social media or whatever your version is of public engagement, can you take a moment to slow down or pause to tend to your inner landscape first? It could be simple, like an extra deep breath. This isn’t about shutting down your impulse to be seen; it’s about resourcing yourself to shine brighter, Libra! It’s about loving more fully! The deeper you go, the more fertile soil is created for meaningful projects. You may find increased social capacity and a ton of inspiration for new art, events, or other forms of connecting. creative challenge: Go on a curiosity field trip (bookstore/museum/podcast), then save three quotes/ideas that stir emotion in you to share with your house, group chat, or other community. ♏ SCORPIO Other signs can feel disoriented when plunged into the emotional waves of Cancer season, but this is your wheelhouse, Scorpio! Emotional intimacy (and intensity) is your default mode of operating. That doesn’t make it easy, per se, but it does make more room to be less existential about each high and low. To not lose the forest for the trees. What I mean by that is you might be able to better keep your eye on the bigger picture amidst a conflict or a burst of delight, not letting either dismiss the other. Being in the hurt fully without it making it a catastrophe. There’s something spiritual about this, feeling feelings fully without getting entirely lost in them. It’s a devotion. What are you devoted to? What does prayer look like for you? What do you come back to again and again in-between the highs and the lows? Cancer season wants to show you deeper layers of faith that are fortifying and true to your values. creative challenge: Write a five-line empowerment statement about yourself in devotion—then release something heavy that doesn’t match it (write and tear up an old story, delete a lingering text thread) ♐ SAGITTARIUS This Cancer season wants to reconnect you to your own magic, Sag. But for that to come to fruition, you’ve got to seriously evaluate your current resources. Where are you giving too much? What responsibilities are you neglecting? Within your partnerships and collaborators of all kinds, are the conditions clear and the scales relatively balanced? Your mind has initial answers to these questions. Let yourself sit with the emotional reality of how much you are spending and earning, how much you are offering and receiving. You have the power to make some really awesome investments in the near future, but be discerning about who will get what out of it. This is not a time to avoid hard conversations; it is a time to bring both more tenderness and more realism to the dynamics at play.