Quiz: Which Fictional Gay Mom Is Your Daddy?

In their seminal work “Mommi is the New Daddy,” Kayla Kumari Upadhyaya and Erin Sullivan laid out the definition of the word “Mommi,” and in doing so, first had to address the concept of “Daddy.” They did so like this: “Daddy, we’ve learned, can be for anything. People can be Daddy. Concepts can be Daddy. A large tree you find appealing can be Daddy. Which is why trying to describe exactly what Daddy means becomes complicated. Its definition seems to best reveal itself through context clues, and so maybe it’s easiest to say that Daddy is a feeling.” In gay male culture, ‘Daddy’ often refers to a hot older man. Does everyone remember when everyone was obsessed with the Dream Daddy video game? These are all big questions, and I’m not here to answer them. All I can say is that the assigned Daddy in my lesbian kickball team generally brings snacks and makes sure everybody is kicking in the right order (you will get penalized if you let players kick in the pre-set order) by yelling, “[player], you’re up!!!” at the player who is up.

In the past we’ve invited you to find out who your Mommi is. Today I invite you to answer a series of Dad questions to find out which fictional Gay Mom should make you snacks.

Which Fictional Gay Mommi Is Your Daddy?

You know them as a lesbian mom on television, but when you go home at night, they're daddy





















This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Before you go! Autostraddle runs on the reader support of our AF+ Members. If this article meant something to you today — if it informed you or made you smile or feel seen, will you consider joining AF and supporting the people who make this queer media site possible?

Join AF+!
Related:

Riese

Riese is the 41-year-old Co-Founder of Autostraddle.com as well as an award-winning writer, video-maker, LGBTQ+ Marketing consultant and aspiring cyber-performance artist who grew up in Michigan, lost her mind in New York and now lives in Los Angeles. Her work has appeared in nine books, magazines including Marie Claire and Curve, and all over the web including Nylon, Queerty, Nerve, Bitch, Emily Books and Jezebel. She had a very popular personal blog once upon a time, and then she recapped The L Word, and then she had the idea to make this place, and now here we all are! In 2016, she was nominated for a GLAAD Award for Outstanding Digital Journalism. She's Jewish and has a cute dog named Carol. Follow her on twitter and instagram.

Riese has written 3149 articles for us.

5 Comments

  1. I was feeling hmm about all the tie-breaker options (like, why not Peggy instead of Helena Peabody?) but then I got Boomer from Battlestar Galactica, and I’m totally on board with a cylon embodying this mommi/daddy concept that still rather mystifies me.

    A win for humanity!

    Reply to This Comment

  3. (Pssssst – in The Birdcage Nathan Lane plays Albert, Robin Williams plays Armand)

    Otherwise, excellent, entertaining, and I’m so old I have no idea who the person I got in the quiz is, but I’ll work on that. :)

    Reply to This Comment

Contribute to the conversation...

Yay! You've decided to leave a comment. That's fantastic. Please keep in mind that comments are moderated by the guidelines laid out in our comment policy. Let's have a personal and meaningful conversation and thanks for stopping by!