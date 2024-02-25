Quiz: Which Fictional Gay Mom Is Your Daddy?

In their seminal work “Mommi is the New Daddy,” Kayla Kumari Upadhyaya and Erin Sullivan laid out the definition of the word “Mommi,” and in doing so, first had to address the concept of “Daddy.” They did so like this: “Daddy, we’ve learned, can be for anything. People can be Daddy. Concepts can be Daddy. A large tree you find appealing can be Daddy. Which is why trying to describe exactly what Daddy means becomes complicated. Its definition seems to best reveal itself through context clues, and so maybe it’s easiest to say that Daddy is a feeling.” In gay male culture, ‘Daddy’ often refers to a hot older man. Does everyone remember when everyone was obsessed with the Dream Daddy video game? These are all big questions, and I’m not here to answer them. All I can say is that the assigned Daddy in my lesbian kickball team generally brings snacks and makes sure everybody is kicking in the right order (you will get penalized if you let players kick in the pre-set order) by yelling, “[player], you’re up!!!” at the player who is up.
In the past we’ve invited you to find out who your Mommi is. Today I invite you to answer a series of Dad questions to find out which fictional Gay Mom should make you snacks.
Which Fictional Gay Mommi Is Your Daddy?
You know them as a lesbian mom on television, but when you go home at night, they're daddy
I was feeling hmm about all the tie-breaker options (like, why not Peggy instead of Helena Peabody?) but then I got Boomer from Battlestar Galactica, and I’m totally on board with a cylon embodying this mommi/daddy concept that still rather mystifies me.
A win for humanity!
I feel truly humbled and blessed by this bot retelling of my comment.
Another win for humanity!
It’s strangely poetic that a bot would retell your comment about a toaster.
(Pssssst – in The Birdcage Nathan Lane plays Albert, Robin Williams plays Armand)
Otherwise, excellent, entertaining, and I’m so old I have no idea who the person I got in the quiz is, but I’ll work on that. :)