Quiz: Which Fictional Gay Mom Is Your Daddy?

In their seminal work “Mommi is the New Daddy,” Kayla Kumari Upadhyaya and Erin Sullivan laid out the definition of the word “Mommi,” and in doing so, first had to address the concept of “Daddy.” They did so like this: “Daddy, we’ve learned, can be for anything. People can be Daddy. Concepts can be Daddy. A large tree you find appealing can be Daddy. Which is why trying to describe exactly what Daddy means becomes complicated. Its definition seems to best reveal itself through context clues, and so maybe it’s easiest to say that Daddy is a feeling.” In gay male culture, ‘Daddy’ often refers to a hot older man. Does everyone remember when everyone was obsessed with the Dream Daddy video game? These are all big questions, and I’m not here to answer them. All I can say is that the assigned Daddy in my lesbian kickball team generally brings snacks and makes sure everybody is kicking in the right order (you will get penalized if you let players kick in the pre-set order) by yelling, “[player], you’re up!!!” at the player who is up.

In the past we’ve invited you to find out who your Mommi is. Today I invite you to answer a series of Dad questions to find out which fictional Gay Mom should make you snacks.

Which Fictional Gay Mommi Is Your Daddy? You know them as a lesbian mom on television, but when you go home at night, they're daddy Pick a Dad Joke: * "What do a tick and the Eiffel Tower have in common?"

"They're both Paris sites." "What did one wall say to the other?"

"I'll meet you at the corner." "A skeleton walks into a bar and says, 'Hey, bartender. I'll have one beer and a mop.'" "Why are elevator jokes so classic and good? They work on many levels." "I made a pencil with two erasers. It was pointless." “I got carded at a liquor store, and my Blockbuster card accidentally fell out. The cashier said never mind." "I like telling Dad jokes. Sometimes he laughs!" "Lawyers really take the fun out of everything. Even Santa comes with a Clause."







Pick an ice cream situation: *







Pick a Scrub Daddy thing: *







Pick an athletic way to spend the afternoon: * Participating in a pickleball tournament Taking the boat out A few rounds of mini-golf at a cheesy Hollywood-themed course Swimming at your friend’s pool Biking along the waterfront Going on a hike with your dogs Tailgating and getting hype at a college football game Taking a run through Central Park







Pick a Dad movie: *







Pick the Dadcore fashion statement you're most drawn to: * Fleece pullovers Pleated Khakis Cargo Pants Polo Shirts Sandals Plaid New Balance Sneakers Bulky jackets







Pick a fictional Gay Dad: * Robin Williams as Armand in "The Birdcage":

Timon and Pumbaa in "The Lion King 1 1/2":

Sol and Robert from "Grace and Frankie":

Mitchell & Cameron in "Modern Family":

George & Lance in "She-Ra and the Princess of Power":

Keith & David in "Six Feet Under":

Howard and Harold McBride in "The Loud House":

Gilbert and Harvey Park in "The Owl House":









You're going on a camping trip! What are you most excited about? * Taking a refreshing dip in multiple swimming holes Escaping the stress of your everyday life Having time to catch up on reading while everyone else is doing something outdoorsy Singing gay songs around the campfire Experiencing and sharing the wonders of Mother Nature with your camping companions Showing everyone the incredible rustic cabin you booked to avoid sleeping in tents Leading your family on a refreshing moderately difficult hike I am certainly not going on a camping trip







Pick a hat *







Which of these "qualities you should look for in a daddy" (according to Advocate Magazine's 2016 article "29 Things You Should Look For In a Daddy") is most important to you? * "They're encouraging." "They check on you regularly to make sure you're OK." "Life experience." "They're reliable." "They're emotionally mature." "They make time for you." "They make you laugh." "You have good conversations." Advocate Magazine, 2016)







Which fictional lesbian Mom do you THINK is your Daddy? (This question isn't required and it won't determine your result, but it could be a tie-breaker) Helena Peabody from The L Word Gigi Ghorbani from The L Word: Generation Q Taissa Turner from Yellowjackets Henrietta "Hen" Wilson from 9-1-1 Lena Foster from The Fosters Miranda Hobbes from Sex and the City and And Just Like That Callie Torres from Grey's Anatomy Katherine Kim from A Million Little Things

