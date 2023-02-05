In honor of the news that Drew Barrymore is Aubrey Plaza’s mommi and Natasha Lyonne is her daddy, it’s time for a sexy game of *extremely game show announcer voice* Who’s! Your! Mommi! Answer some questions and find out what older famous queer woman you belong to, baby!

Has anyone else noticed the disturbing TikTok + Instagram trend of people being like “YEAH I like OLDER WOMEN and MILFS” and then proceeding to list women who are under 40-years-old????? I saw a video of someone saying Lili Reinhart is mommi, and look is Lili gorgeous and talented? Yes. But she is also 26-years-old. What is this, MILF-appreciation AMATEUR HOUR? I am absolutely of the belief that one does not actually have to be a mother in order to be a MILF energetically, but I cannot stand idly and watch as people who claim to love “older women” apparently also believe women do not live past the age of 35. As such, the mommis on this list — in addition to all being gay, bisexual, or queer duh — are all over the age of 45, many of them older than half a century, because that is what I believe to be true and right in my religion of MILF appreciation.

I had to make some tough calls on who is mommi and who is daddy when choosing possible results for this quiz, and IT WAS STRESSFUL!!!!! So please do not critique my choices!!!!! Also, yes, I will obviously follow this quiz up with a Who’s Your Daddy one but only if you are good!!!!!!

A beautiful older woman is making breakfast for you. What are you having? (Required) Bacon, eggs, and toast Soufflé pancakes Blueberry scones Store-bought pastries An elaborate fruit platter Sweet potato hashbrown casserole Vegan overnight oats Just black coffee Pick a mean mom from TV: (Required) What sign scares you the most? (Required) Scorpio Taurus Pisces Leo Sagittarius Gemini Cancer Virgo If you were a housewife/housepartner/etc. who did not have to work and lived a life of luxury, how would you spend your days? (Required) Entertaining your friends Painting Watching movies Writing Traveling Cooking elaborate meals Hosting salons Doing spooky gay shit Pick a homoerotic screenshot from Real Housewives of Beverly Hills: (Required) What playlist title I just made up speaks the most to you? (Required) Sad Gay Vibes This Is a Sex Playlist Sexy-Scary-Sad Wine Mom Vibes Main Character Energy Beach Sweatercore Queer as in Fuck You (this is a real playlist made by Autostraddle, and once I finally figure out how to link things in a quiz, I’LL BE UNSTOPPABLE) Mood: Haunted Pick a bag: (Required) Your Mommi is taking you on a fancy vacation! What are you reading poolside? (Required) Romance Erotica Queer short fiction collection Articles on your phone A magazine A book you’ve read many times A celebrity memoir Queer horror What’s your favorite Aubrey Plaza performance? (Required) Happiest Season Dirty Grandpa Addicted to Fresno Ingrid Goes West White Lotus season 2 Safety Not Guaranteed Parks and Recreation Life After Beth Who’s your “”straight”” Mommi? (Required) Laura Dern Gina Torres Sandra Oh Vanessa Williams Jennifer Lopez Jane Fonda Marisa Tomei Angela Bassett What's the sexiest fruit? (Required) Passionfruit Banana Pear Kiwi Grapefruit Grapes Strawberry Mango What should I (as in me, the maker of this quiz, who is for some reason determined to break the fourth wall throughout this) eat for lunch? (Required) Triple decker club sandwich Two hot dogs Egg salad sandwich on Shokupan BLT Tinned fish snack plate A very large and colorful salad Crudites with three different dips Clam pasta Pick a Queerleader: (Required) Δ