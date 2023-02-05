Feature image credit: photo of Niecy Nash by Matt Winkelmeyer / Staff via Getty Images; photo of Gillian Anderson by JOEL SAGET / Contributor via Getty Images; photo of Cassandra Peterson by Rodin Eckenroth / Contributor via Getty Images; photo of Drew Barrymore by Gilbert Carrasquillo / Contributor via Getty Images
In honor of the news that Drew Barrymore is Aubrey Plaza’s mommi and Natasha Lyonne is her daddy, it’s time for a sexy game of *extremely game show announcer voice* Who’s! Your! Mommi! Answer some questions and find out what older famous queer woman you belong to, baby!
Has anyone else noticed the disturbing TikTok + Instagram trend of people being like “YEAH I like OLDER WOMEN and MILFS” and then proceeding to list women who are under 40-years-old????? I saw a video of someone saying Lili Reinhart is mommi, and look is Lili gorgeous and talented? Yes. But she is also 26-years-old. What is this, MILF-appreciation AMATEUR HOUR? I am absolutely of the belief that one does not actually have to be a mother in order to be a MILF energetically, but I cannot stand idly and watch as people who claim to love “older women” apparently also believe women do not live past the age of 35. As such, the mommis on this list — in addition to all being gay, bisexual, or queer duh — are all over the age of 45, many of them older than half a century, because that is what I believe to be true and right in my religion of MILF appreciation.
I had to make some tough calls on who is mommi and who is daddy when choosing possible results for this quiz, and IT WAS STRESSFUL!!!!! So please do not critique my choices!!!!! Also, yes, I will obviously follow this quiz up with a Who’s Your Daddy one but only if you are good!!!!!!
Drew Barrymore! V excited
When I got Tawny Cyprus I actually loud clapped and cheered from my kitchen table as if I won the super bowl (because I did).
Kayla the 4th wall breaking was so funny and perfect, chef’s kiss.
Of course it is Gillian Anderson. And I appreciate a switch
Thanks to this quiz I have the “Laura Dern” tribute by the LA Gay Men’s Choir stuck in my head 😂 a fine Sunday!
Gillian Anderson. One of my first crushes. Special Agent Dana Scully had me in a chokehold when I was just 4 years old.
Sarah Paulson and I couldn’t be happier to join this Holland Taylor throuple.
Lily Tomlin! This is right and good.
Lily Tomlin! Just as it should be