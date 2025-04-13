Quiz: What Lesbian Body of Water Are You?

Let’s be real: All bodies of water are a little bit lesbian — but some are more than others. I couldn’t feature EVERY lesbian body of water on this quiz, because there are simply too many! Maybe one day I should do a list of the 25 most lesbian bodies of water. Sound off in the comments if that’s a good idea!!!!!!!
What Lesbian Body of Water Are You?
Before you go! Autostraddle runs on the reader support of our AF+ Members.
If this article meant something to you today — if it informed you or made you smile or feel seen, will you consider joining AF
and supporting the people who make this queer media site possible?
Join AF+!
Kayla Kumari Upadhyaya is the managing editor of Autostraddle and a lesbian writer of essays, fiction, and pop culture criticism living in Orlando. She is the former managing editor of TriQuarterly, and her short stories appear in McSweeney's Quarterly Concern, Joyland, Catapult, The Offing, The Rumpus, Cake Zine, and more. Some of her pop culture writing can be found at The A.V. Club, Vulture, The Cut, and others. When she is not writing, editing, or reading, she is probably playing tennis. You can follow her on Twitter or Instagram and learn more about her work on her website.
Kayla has written 1008 articles for us.
The ocean! This is a true honour
this quizzes options are so odd, diet coke and coke zero??? so many funky desserts? I recommend labelling them like “soda, diet soda, juice ect.”
I’m lovely to look at and a calming presence 😌
I got the ocean, unsurprisingly! And yet … I don’t think I *am* the ocean so much as I want to be *with* the ocean — you know what I mean?
Lake Michigan
Much like Lake Michigan is the second largest Great Lake, you are bold but not TOO bold, fun but not TOO fun, wet but not TOO wet. It’s all about moderation, baby!
Water on Mars
Wow oh wow !
Scenic pond. 👌