Quiz: What Lesbian Body of Water Are You?

Let’s be real: All bodies of water are a little bit lesbian — but some are more than others. I couldn’t feature EVERY lesbian body of water on this quiz, because there are simply too many! Maybe one day I should do a list of the 25 most lesbian bodies of water. Sound off in the comments if that’s a good idea!!!!!!!

What Lesbian Body of Water Are You?

We’re at a cute queer coffee shop. What are you ordering?(Required)
Select the music for the queer coffee shop:(Required)
Now let’s go to a queer bookshop. What section are you heading to?(Required)
What very niche queer book club at the queer bookshop do you want to join?(Required)
Now we’re at the queer cafe for lunch. (Don’t you love this imaginary quaint little gay town I’ve constructed for this quiz?!) What are you ordering to eat?(Required)
What are you ordering to drink?(Required)
What are you ordering for dessert?(Required)
What queer place should we go to next?(Required)
Okay, we’re actually going to go to a movie theater that only shows re-runs of past queer films. What are you getting a ticket for?(Required)
Who is coming with you to the movie?(Required)
Obviously, you’ve gotta discuss the movie after! Let’s head to the queer bar to do so. What’s the vibe of the bar?(Required)
Okay, you’ve had a busy gay day! What are you doing to unwind when you get home?(Required)

