‘Black Mirror’ Isn’t Worth Its Issa Rae/Emma Corrin Romance

This review contains minor spoilers for Black Mirror episode 703: “Hotel Reverie”
When Black Mirror last dropped episodes in 2023, the film and TV industry was still pretending to care about diversity. Their go-to method was to take a well-worn property, plop in some new identities, let those actors get torn apart by racists and sexists online, fail to give those actors good material, and then blame diversity if the project wasn’t a record-breaking hit. We’re in the future now and even this is happening less and less. But there’s still plenty to critique in terms of Hollywood reboot culture — especially when factoring in AI.
Alas, Black Mirror is rarely a show of depth or sharp critique. It wants to be Rod Serling with iPhones but it’s more college stoner saying wouldn’t it be crazy if xyz?? Every season there are a handful of interesting ideas and every season these ideas are let down by mediocre scripts. And yet even by those standards, season seven’s lesbian episode, Hotel Reverie, is an abject failure.
The episode begins with a fake trailer for a fake old movie called Hotel Reverie. It’s like Casablanca meets Gaslight with a splash of Brief Encounter. We then meet our protagonist Brandy Friday (Issa Rae), an A-list actress in the near-future who is tired of playing the love interest for “one of the Ryans.” She wants to be in real movies like the classics she adores — movies like Casablanca, Brief Encounter, and, yes, Hotel Reverie.
She’s in luck, because the owner of a failing classic studio (Harriet Walter) has been approached by an eager tech bro (Awkwafina) with the worst idea since colorization. Instead of spending the money to remake a classic, they can simply insert a new star into the old film with their Re-Dream technology.
The preposterous nature of the tech is unimportant since the goal is just to get Brandy into the world of a classic Hollywood melodrama Purple Rose of Cairo-style. And yet, as Black Mirror is wont to do, so much of its runtime is spent on this silly technology and even sillier plot mechanics.
Because this episode is about filmmaking of sorts, there’s metatext that reveals why this series so often falls flat. The Re-Dream technology has a small group of technicians who are tracking Brandy’s moves to ensure that the film’s narrative threads line up and the action can continue as planned or a new solution can be found that also works. It’s storytelling as a math problem, a need to justify all the moving parts with no attention paid to what best serves superfluous things like, I don’t know, character or theme or pacing. This is how show creator and episode writer Charlie Booker approaches screenwriting and it’s why so few episodes have any substance beyond a some fun ideas and a few satisfying twists.
Instead of critiquing the way Hollywood inserts people with different experiences into the same stories, Hotel Reverie just does this exact same thing. Before being transported into the movie, Brandy asks how it’s going to work to have a Black woman taking over the role in 1940s Cairo previously intended as a white male doctor. She’s informed that the technology means all of the characters will simply accept this new reality.
Rather than having the tech malfunction in a way that would force a more interesting narrative into the story, one of the technicians just spills his drink on the machine. Brandy is now trapped in the world of this faux-Casablanca as Alex, the Black woman doctor who is treated like a white man, alongside an AI that’s part Clara, the female lead, and part Dorothy Chambers (Emma Corrin), the actress who played her and soon after died tragically.
The rest of the film’s world is frozen, which removes another interesting concept — these two conscious semi-people navigating the fiction world like Jumanji — in favor of a GIF-ready montage of Brandy and Dorothy falling in love. We don’t even get to see this connection form! We’re not allowed a window into the way they might bond as two successful actresses from different times. We’re not even given any details about Dorothy’s death which seemed like such an easy opportunity to explore what it was like for a closeted actress during this time. No, we get a montage.
And then the tech is back on and we’re with Awkwafina and her crew trying to solve the plot to get Brandy out of the computer before it kills her IRL. Because of how time works in this simulation — something explained in exposition — Brandy has been with Dorothy for a long time, so there’s a sort of Solaris plotline of whether Brandy wants to stay with the woman she loves who isn’t real or return to regular life. But do we really care about this love since their connection was only shown in montage? Personally, I did not.
By the time this new Hotel Reverie reaches its conclusion, everyone in the tech room is moved to tears. The message is somehow that this experiment has succeeded. The only danger shown is the tech since it almost killed Brandy, while the real-life danger and questionable morality of real-life AI and CGI changing film and using the likeness of actors is completely ignored.
It’s fun to see Issa Rae in a suit. It’s fun to see Emma Corrin put on the cadence of classic cinema. It’s fun to watch them kiss. But are lesbian audiences really that easy? Are we so vapid to celebrate these aesthetic pleasures without asking for more?
At one point, Walter’s studio head says she hates when people refer to films as content. But, in this case, it’s the only word that applies. Black Mirror is just content. Hotel Reverie is just content. It has more in common with the tech it warns about than the art it references. This isn’t lesbian Casablanca — it’s a TikTok of objects getting smashed by a hydraulic press.
Black Mirror season seven is now streaming on Netflix.
I disagree. I enjoy the rich thought provoking context in Black Mirror. I like that he makes an effort to include meaningful lesbian content. This episode is one of my favourites so far. He is not attempting to answer questions, rather he is providing entertainment which inspires us to ask the questions for ourselves. It is only by seeking that we can obtain meaningful answers.
Being from Britain, the first two series felt like reality and near-reality (if you ask anyone from here, piggate night was the pinnacle of social media) and it conveyed that feeling of dread, oppression and foreboding in a setting that was plausible in our uneasy reality.
Since the move to Netflix the show has felt sanitised and less scathing — toothless even. Everything about this episode feels like they asked themselves “how can we remake San Junipero but different enough that we cant be accused of rehashing it?”. As you said Drew it doesn’t present any commentary of substance to a black woman taking on a role intended for a white man in Historic Hollywood although I don’t think Brooker to be the right person for that anyway, which makes it more frustrating that they even bothered.
Newswipe/Weekly Wipe was some of his best work because it held no punches. It was critical and scathing and it was refreshing because it was the best thing we had in a world of Boris Johnson and Nigel Farage appearances on BBC “commentary” shows where their heinous beliefs and behaviours were rarely and barely checked and held to account. Now Brooker just churns out this…tosh. For someone who is outspoken and would no doubt deny this, I believe with every fibre of my body that he daren’t take these things head-on anymore because he works and produces this for a company that is just as heinous as Johnson and Farage. He’ll just subtly drop in “diversity” to make it seem like he’s One Of The Good Ones.
For me, this whole series represents the end of any argument that Brooker can be impactful any more. His best work is long behind him and churning out this pseudophilosphical content (again I agree with you on that Drew, wholeheartedly) represents the times we’re living in, the pseudointellectual people who have condemned the Western world into algorithms and fascism, and something he would’ve taken the piss out of once upon a time.
Point taken… but also yes… yes I’m that easy. Issa was looking so fine in that suit!!
I did enjoy the episode but my wife hated it and as is so often the case, you point things out in here that do make me like it less ! I felt like the moment where awkwafina was back online and they’re trying to snap back to the story, meaning that Dorothy’s memory would be suddenly wiped, was such a missed opportunity for her to engage with Brandy slightly more about how she was feeling — also it was weird that they wouldn’t explain directly to Brandy what had just occurred with the passage of time.
one thing i did lament even while viewing it, however, was indeed the coffee spill being what broke the entire thing,.. it just seemed like such a throwaway!
Since it got Americanized I don’t even bother with it anymore. Thanks for reaffirming my decision.