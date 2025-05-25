Feeling like you’re ready to be a menace this Pride month but not sure how? Want to blow up your life or just sow some lite chaos in order to feel alive? Listen, we’ve got you. There are so many wild choices you can make during Pride month, so it’s okay if you don’t know where to begin! Take this messy af quiz, and we’ll tell you how to get messy. It’s OUR month, so let’s make the most of it (by acting on our worst impulses!).
What Bad Decision Should You Make This Pride?
Before you go! Autostraddle runs on the reader support of our AF+ Members.
If this article meant something to you today — if it informed you or made you smile or feel seen, will you consider joining AF
and supporting the people who make this queer media site possible?
Join AF+!
Kayla Kumari Upadhyaya is the managing editor of Autostraddle and a lesbian writer of essays, fiction, and pop culture criticism living in Orlando. She is the former managing editor of TriQuarterly, and her short stories appear in McSweeney's Quarterly Concern, Joyland, Catapult, The Offing, The Rumpus, Cake Zine, and more. Some of her pop culture writing can be found at The A.V. Club, Vulture, The Cut, and others. When she is not writing, editing, or reading, she is probably playing tennis. You can follow her on Twitter or Instagram and learn more about her work on her website.
Kayla has written 1029 articles for us.
Spend way too much money on outfits! Well, if you insist….