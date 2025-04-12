Lunar Queeries: Libra Full Moon Forecast for the Modern Mystic

Whether you’re a seasoned cosmic wanderer or just dipping your toes into lunar wisdom, this month’s celestial spotlight on balance and confrontation arrives right when we need it most.

Every month, the moon ripens in full, juicy luminosity and gifts the opportunity of the crossroads: Forge forward with what you’ve started or let it go. Each month, the Full Moon can be a culminating checkpoint on how things are going. This gives us room to celebrate or to grieve — or probably both at once because we’re queer.

No two Full Moons are alike, and astrology is a tool that can guide how we navigate the internal and external shifts of each moon cycle. Ahead lies a forecast to answer your queries about the particular energy of this month’s Full Moon with tips for self-reflection and aligned action. Grab a beverage (or three), get out your journal (or notes app), and let’s dig in!

April 2025’s Full Moon Falls in the zodiac sign of Libra. Libra is an Air sign that embodies committing to justice, attuning to aesthetics, and valuing the work of relationship-building. Represented by the symbol of the scales, Libra energy is constantly weighing options and recalibrating accordingly. This Full Moon in Libra is beckoning us towards a re-evaluation of balance within ourselves and all that we are connected to.

Where are you noticing excess and what would it feel like to pull back? Where are you noticing deficiency and what support could you ask for in creating more abundance?

Based on your rising sign, check the pulse on whether you need to pull back or give more energy to these areas of your life:

ARIES: Take time to evaluate your commitments and consider whether you need to strengthen existing bonds or create healthy distance in certain relationships.

TAURUS: Examine your daily routines to determine which habits serve your growth, which need to be released, and which deserve more of your energy.

GEMINI: Reflect on your relationship with pleasure and recreation, noticing if you’re finding genuine joy in your activities or just going through the motions.

CANCER: Focus on your living space and home life, deciding what physical and emotional elements need clearing out versus what deserves to be nurtured.

LEO: Assess your communication patterns to find the sweet spot between expression and receptivity in your conversations and connections.

VIRGO: Review your finances and relationship with resources, paying attention to where your energy and money flow and whether your current budget aligns with your values.

LIBRA: Listen to your body! What is it telling you about rest, movement, and consumption, and how can you adjust your practices accordingly?

SCORPIO: Consider the balance between diving deep into your inner world and engaging with external reality. Your dreams want attention by finding harmony between reflection and action.

SAGITTARIUS: Examine your role in community spaces, considering how you can maintain an equilibrium between offering support and receiving it.

CAPRICORN: Consider your public presence and professional life, finding the right balance between putting yourself out there and maintaining healthy boundaries.

AQUARIUS: Notice your patterns around learning and sharing knowledge, determining when to absorb new information and when to teach what you know.

PISCES: Evaluate your collaborations, deciding where you need to take more active leadership and where you might benefit from delegating and stepping back.

Romantic, Venus-ruled Libra reminds us that life is a series of relationships and that relating is an art. Relating is a practice. And on the same day as the Full Moon, Venus—the planet of love, beauty, connection, and creation—stations direct after 42 days in the retrograde torture dungeon. Painful? Yes. Hot? Also, yes, if given proper aftercare. Which is to say, this Libra Full Moon and the weeks following will likely stir up relational tenderness. This asks us to do the ongoing work of advocating for ourselves while caring for others, in addition to the painful work of evaluating if our relationships are truly feeling reciprocal or not.

Where are you compromising? Is it sustainable?

What kind of extra care or attention can you ask for? From whom?

In Outlaw Culture: Resisting Representations, bell hooks (a radical Libra) said, “the function of art is to do more than tell it like it is―it’s to imagine what is possible.” If relating is an art, as Libra demonstrates, then the queers are the avant-garde practitioners of possibility. We are constantly imagining and creating new ways of being in relationship―with ourselves, each other, and the collective. Through our inherent resistance to societal norms and binaries, we model what it means to craft relationships as living, breathing works of art that evolve and transform over time.

At least that’s the romantic way of looking at it.

It’s beautiful to notice the endless possibilities! And, in the process, we may realize that creating the life and love of our dreams requires taking responsibility for where we have agency in our lives. And that amount of choice can bring up anxiety.

May this Full Moon help us feel empowered to know and recognize our CHOICE as our MAGIC.

This Full Moon in Libra is:

Square Mars in Cancer (4°36’, Applying)

This charged aspect stirs up emotional intensity around how we assert our needs. Mars is the planet of action, aggression, and vitality. Cancer is concerned with nourishment and can be highly protective. Notice where you might be acting defensively or feeling territorial about your boundaries. No shame! If you take the time to reflect with it, this full moon might help bring clarity to your process. What are hard lines you’re unwilling to cross and what are softer edges that you might be open to compromise around?

Trine Jupiter in Gemini (5°21’, Separating)

This expansive aspect brings some much-needed optimism to the cosmic weather report, helping us see the bigger picture and embrace a growth mindset. Jupiter’s influence encourages growth and learning, while its placement in curious Gemini supports exploring multiple perspectives through connection and conversation. If embraced, this can help soften any relationship tensions and open up new pathways for understanding. Just be careful about getting lost in too much information at once. Pace yourself with asking questions. Slow down to digest what is being shared.

Opposite Chiron in Aries (0°19’, Separating)

Chiron is known in astrology as the “Wounded Healer” and reminds us that we do not need to be perfect to contribute, and that it is actually our flaws and insecurities that hold the keys to catalyzing so much of our power and medicine. In Aries, the first sign of the zodiac, Chiron is helping us all alchemize our wounds around identity.

Because of the marginalization queer people have historically and continually experienced (on top of many of us carrying the complexity of multiple intersecting identities impacted by internalized oppression), we also carry profound power to understand and counter shame tactics. Remember that guilt is when we feel bad about something we did while shame is feeling bad about who we are. With this Full Moon in a very, very tight opposition to Chiron the Wounded Healer, we are being challenged to uproot and banish shame through a deepening of self-love and self-trust. Easier said than done, but nevertheless attainable one step at a time. Start by noticing how you are talking to yourself.

As you can see, this is a powerful Full Moon! On one hand, it’s a pretty heavy reckoning and on the other, it CAN be a playful portal to deeper love, connection, and healing. As always with Libra, it’s a balance. Astrology should never box us in or limit our experience. Notice how these energies land for you specifically! Let this be a moment to come back home to your embodied truth.

For those of us hungry to dive really deep, this moon’s square to Mars in Cancer invites some shadow work with any emotions we are resisting. How do we know which emotions we are resisting? Well, pay attention to which emotions you are trying to save others from. Or which emotions you are blaming or resenting others for expressing. Either way, those are probably feelings that are hard for you to sit with. Again, no shame! This is normal human behavior and often unconscious. Shadow work simply means bringing consciousness to it.

Stress, anxiety, anger, grief—these emotions need to move through us. When wound up tight and held, they fester and recreate pain again and again. Sometimes that movement is complicated—years of therapy, rewiring the inner landscape. Sometimes it’s simple. Laughter. Tears. A deep breath. A walk in the park. An audible sigh. But it comes back to movement—internal and external.

It’s okay if you’re not okay. So much is being asked of us right now. Sometimes what we are carrying is ours. Sometimes it’s not. Either way, if we are holding it, it’s our responsibility to move it.

CHOOSE YOUR OWN ADVENTURE for Full Moon Culmination and Release:

Light a candle & journal about what you’re ready to release. Let out the shame narratives, the old patterns you want to shift, anything that feels like something you are outgrowing or want to set free. Once you have gotten it all off your chest, tear out the pages and safely burn them (or rip them into shreds and recycle if fire isn’t an option).

Take a ritual bath or shower. Add herbs, salts, or essential oils if you’re feeling fancy. Imagine soaking up and drawing in whatever energy you need to access a greater sense of balance. Then, as the water drains, visualize it washing away what no longer works for you.

A secret third thing! You know you best. What helps you access catharsis? It doesn’t have to be “witchy” at all. Maybe it’s a kickboxing class, organizing around an issue, or some good old-fashioned self-pleasuring. Make some space for whatever helps you safely and intentionally move some big energy.

To sum it up, this Libra Full Moon invites us to recalibrate our relationships—both with others and with ourselves—through conscious choice and emotional release. Venus stationing direct on the same day offers an opportunity to implement the relationship wisdom we’ve gained during its retrograde period this past month, moving with care but not bypassing any truths that have emerged. The harmonious trine to Jupiter brings optimism to this process of rebalancing, while the connection to Chiron reminds us that our wounds can be portals to deeper healing and self-acceptance when we stop shaming ourselves and each other for being in the growth process.

Good luck out there in this moody cosmic weather! Remember that we’re here, we’re queer, we’re all miracles, and we’re all fools! Stay tuned next week for longer, in-depth horoscopes for each sign as we enter Taurus Season.