What's Your Fate at the Gay Club?

Grab a mask, your ID, some cash to tip the bartenders and queens, chapstick, and your finest tank top, because we’re going to the gay club today…IN OUR MINDS…by taking this quiz I have prepared for you. It’s like a Pick Your Own Adventure where the adventure is sweaty gay debauchery in some warehouse space that smells like cheap tequila and vetiver. Let’s goooooo.

Kayla Kumari Upadhyaya is the managing editor of Autostraddle and a lesbian writer of essays, fiction, and pop culture criticism living in Orlando. She is the former managing editor of TriQuarterly, and her short stories appear in McSweeney's Quarterly Concern, Joyland, Catapult, The Offing, The Rumpus, Cake Zine, and more. Some of her pop culture writing can be found at The AV Club, Vulture, The Cut, and others. When she is not writing, editing, or reading, she is probably playing tennis. You can follow her on Twitter or Instagram and learn more about her work on her website.

Kayla has written 1102 articles for us.