Grab a mask, your ID, some cash to tip the bartenders and queens, chapstick, and your finest tank top, because we’re going to the gay club today…IN OUR MINDS…by taking this quiz I have prepared for you. It’s like a Pick Your Own Adventure where the adventure is sweaty gay debauchery in some warehouse space that smells like cheap tequila and vetiver. Let’s goooooo.

What's Your Fate at the Gay Club?

What are you doing before the club?(Required)
What is your go-to accessory for the club?(Required)
Who are you going to the club with?(Required)
How are you getting to the club?(Required)
Pick a real lesbian bar:(Required)
Pick a made up lesbian bar:(Required)
What are you requesting for the DJ to play in the club?(Required)
You strike up a conversation with a cute stranger and realize you have a key interest in common. What’s the interest?(Required)
What’s your next move with the cute stranger?(Required)
What are you drinking?(Required)
Your friends can’t find you. Why?(Required)
The night is almost over! What do you wanna make sure you do before it is?(Required)
What food are you getting on your way home?(Required)

