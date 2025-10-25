Gay WNBA Fans, It’s Time For The Level Three Trivia Challenge

Level One was too easy. Level Two was much harder, but still within reach. Level Three — well, I hope it’s harder than Level Two, but still feels accessible and possible. You can let me know in the comments! Have you guys ever noticed that sporcle has like basically nothing when it comes to WNBA quizzes? I certainly have!

Riese is the 43-year-old Co-Founder of Autostraddle.com as well as an award-winning writer, video-maker, LGBTQ+ Marketing consultant and aspiring cyber-performance artist who grew up in Michigan, lost her mind in New York and now lives in Los Angeles. Her work has appeared in nine books, magazines including Marie Claire and Curve, and all over the web including Nylon, Queerty, Nerve, Bitch, Emily Books and Jezebel. She had a very popular personal blog once upon a time, and then she recapped The L Word, and then she had the idea to make this place, and now here we all are! In 2016, she was nominated for a GLAAD Award for Outstanding Digital Journalism. She's Jewish. Follow her on twitter and instagram.

Riese has written 3359 articles for us.