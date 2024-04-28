Quiz: Which Emotionally Intense ’80s/’90s Lesbian Song Are You?

My favorite genre of music is lesbian folk-rock music and by that I mean mostly the Indigo Girls, but you know, songs that involve a very specific brand of raw emotions and more often than not, a guitar. Let’s tap into your deepest gayest feelings today as we answer the question on everybody’s lips: which emotionally intense ’90s lesbian song are you? (Full disclosure: two of the songs are from the late ’80s.)

Riese is the 41-year-old Co-Founder of Autostraddle.com as well as an award-winning writer, video-maker, LGBTQ+ Marketing consultant and aspiring cyber-performance artist who grew up in Michigan, lost her mind in New York and now lives in Los Angeles. Her work has appeared in nine books, magazines including Marie Claire and Curve, and all over the web including Nylon, Queerty, Nerve, Bitch, Emily Books and Jezebel. She had a very popular personal blog once upon a time, and then she recapped The L Word, and then she had the idea to make this place, and now here we all are! In 2016, she was nominated for a GLAAD Award for Outstanding Digital Journalism. She's Jewish and has a cute dog named Carol. Follow her on twitter and instagram.

Riese has written 3186 articles for us.