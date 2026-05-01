It’s May, a month of flowers and sunshine, in which a handful of lesbian and bisexual TV characters will be flurrying onto your teevee screens full of promise and hope. Speaking of hope, hopefully once again everybody is saving their really good gay stuff for June. Hopefully.

Just a note that I’m out of the office currently and wrote this before leaving — so there might be some things that have been announced in the time since my departure and this publication! Feel free to let me know in the comments and I’ll update when I return.

My Dearest Señorita (2025) // May 1 // Netflix

This remake of the Oscar-nominated 1972 film employs the debut screenplay of trans writer Alana S. Portero and stars Elisabeth Martínez as Adela, a child growing up in a conservative family in a provincial Spanish town, unaware of her own intersexuality. Her carefully ordered world gradually breaks open when a gay priest, a friend returning from London and a vivacious lesbian physiotherapist enter her life, sending her on a journey from Paplona to Madrid in search of the life — and self — she’s been waiting for.

Fried Green Tomatoes (1991) // May 1 // Netflix

Based on the Fannie Flagg best-seller and de-gayed for mainstream audiences, this beloved film traces the very close personal friendship between free-spirited tomboy Idgie and troubled housewife Ruth in 1920s Alabama.

Jennifer’s Body (2009) // May 1 // Netflix

“This film explores some of my favorite themes all in one glossy, campy, self-aware package: misandry, women being extremely gay together, principled revenge, and the triumph of aught culture,” wrote Erin Sullivan in her favorable review of this vaguely queer Megan Fox / Amanda Seyfriend vehicle.

La Brea (Seasons 1-4) // May 1 // Netflix

A massive sinkhole opens in the middle of L.A and everybody who manages to survive this mayhem finds themselves hurled back in time to a dangerous land, like with dinosaurs. It’s not the best show but! There are lesbians!

Soul Mate: Season One // May 14 // Netflix

This isn’t a lesbian show, but it’s worth mentioning ’cause it’s gay and about yearning. This Japanese drama series traces a 10-year romance across Berli, Seoul and Tokyo, between a man who unintentionally ruined his best friend’s life and the Korean boxer who saves him.

Couple’s Therapy: Season 5 Premiere // May 15 // Paramount+ Showtime

Queer therapist Dr. Orna Guralnik returns to fix us all by fixing other couples — a couple navigating political differences, a couple blindsided by secret paid cuddling seasons, a couple who’s moving-in-together plans are derailed by an autism diagnosis and teenage sweethearts unsure if they’re still in love. One of these couples is lesbians!

Wanda Sykes: Legacy // May 19 // Netflix

Netflix promises that lesbian icon Sykes will be delivering an hour of “bold, smart, and laugh-out-loud comedy” with “trademark wit and fearless insight.” Delightfully it was directed by Julie Dash (“Daughters of the Dust”) and was filmed at Sykes’ alma mater, Hampton University.

SkyMed: Season 4 Premiere // May 21 // Paramount+

The L Word‘s Lauren Lee Smith joins the cast of Canadian air ambulance show SkyMed, participating in “daring rescues across dense wilderness, raging rapids, and isolated terrain where help is hard-to-reach.” The many queer characters in this cast are returning — Lexi (Mercedes Morris) , Crystal (Morgan Holmstrom) and Stef (Sydney Kuhne).

Mating Season: Season One // May 22 // Netflix

A new animated series from the creators of Big Mouth follows a group of very horny anthropomorphic animals as they navigate love, sex and dating in the animal kingdom. The main ensemble includes Sabrina James as Penelope, a lesbian fox.

A Good Girl’s Guide To Murder: Season Two // May 27 // Netflix

There’s a new “bigger, badder” mystery to solve when A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder returns, picking up in the aftermath of Pip and Ravi’s solving what happened to missing student Andie Bell. Furthermore and importantly, her best friend Cara (Asha Banks) is queer.

Four Seasons: Season Two // May 28 // Netflix

This aggressively agreeable comedy centers on a close-knit friend group who take seasonal vacations together. Julia Lester is Lila, the daughter of Nick (Steve Carell, who died in Season One) and Anne (Kerri Kenney-Silver). Lila seemed very gay in Season One and she is in fact definitely gay in Season Two. She’s also very rarely present in the series, but Colmon Domingo is in the whole thing as architect Danny, who enjoys a series of trials and tribulations with his husband Claude (Marco Calvani).