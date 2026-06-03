Hi there hello there! Welcome back to No Filter, the place where I tell you what our favorite queer celebrities have been up to, via what they post on Instagram! Let’s rock and also roll, shall we?

Megan Thee Stallion just teased a new drop. And another iconic Meg is giving us another iconic bop!!! This is a screamingly strong start to Pride month, IMO!

Goddamn Louisa! Talk about reclaiming the manspread! Let this be your guide, friends! Take up space!!

Fuck the Oscars, the Grammy’s, hell, even the Tonys*. The Culture Awards are simply the only awards show I want to attend!!!

*sorry, I really love Tonys I just needed three for the rhythm, you get me?

Like no other awards show has Patty, Chrishell, and G-Flip*! It’s the place to be!!!!

*Don’t fact check me please

Hot Girl Summer Part Two starts noooowwww.

Why did this make me emotional?

L – O – V – E this shoot! wowwwee!

This also made me cry but like…duh of course it did!

This is actually SO SWEET oh my god! Lisa, thank you for all your support!!!

I URGE you to wait til “How the hell did you get up there by yourself?” because as ever, Keke’s comedic timing is perfect. Also…that baby has It! I will approve this nepo baby!

Don’t get it twisted y’all! Cara is LESBIAN! Hell yeah!

Oh fine, have an extra Hannah pic in this rather sick architectural skirt!

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