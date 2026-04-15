Hello and welcome back to No Filter! This is the place where I tell you what our favorite queer celebrities got up to this week! Let’s grip it and rip it!

Just me being totally normal about our good friend Chef Mel, never said anything thirsty ever about them! Me??? Come on!!

I love LONG ass friendships, especially famous ones! Emotional!

A Stella ad campaign really takes me back in time, a classic!

Couldn’t tell you why I am feeling so goopy about romance right now but romance!!! Awww!!! Love!

Janelle said it!! Take a dance break!!!

All I am thinking about is how much I want a whiskey ginger right now and it’s the morning so i am CONFUSED

It is hard and yet Meg is here, showing us bravery!!!

UMMM!!! Thee??? Missy “misdemeanor” Elliot??

I was so confused by this, but it’s simply La Mer spon. Ah, well!

every week I am saying “iconic paring” about TS Madison’s podcast but!!! Come on!!

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