I used to work at a disability support NGO, and continue to volunteer there nearly six years after my contract ended. The organization served disabled people who were deeply impoverished and bereft of government aid they were entitled to. Among numerous other duties, our social workers conducted home visits to check on clients and monitor their care. The number of clients they had struck me as remarkably high, even though I didn’t see many (visibly) disabled people in my day-to-day life.

Reality took about a month to sink in: Disabled people are everywhere, but purposefully kept out of the public eye. Most of our clients’ caregivers and families were also impoverished and unable to accommodate their charges. Some disabled relatives were sequestered to their rooms out of shame or superstition. Those who could make it into town required energy and willpower fit for mountaineering to do what others consider ‘the basics’. It was a hard lesson in marginalization; the active and passive measures society takes to push those deemed undesirable out of sight.

Being transgender, I’m familiar with the drive to ‘pass’ or be read as my gender by others. It’s effortless now, but it used to extract much of my daily morale. Disability is also a stigmatized status that people feel pressured to obscure. Being visibly disabled can coax out small courtesies, but we know full-well that employers, insurers, landlords, and other powerful actors would be happier if we’d just not be disabled. I discuss disability frequently. I feel like I must do it. Sure, I’m a blatherer and I love broadcasting my words, but I also know that if I stop talking about it, society’s default trajectory will render me intangible.

My disabilities aren’t immediately noticeable, so I receive the treatment a young woman gets out in the wild. Still, it’s not without cost or incident. This is the unspoken cost of living with an invisible disability.

Missed opportunities

One of the most frightening things about disability is missing out on work opportunities. Given the accelerating capitalist hellscape we live in, that’s highly understandable; any impairment that impedes the ability to work likely impedes the ability to survive. My primary impairment is related to breathing and temperature regulation. This rules out any physical or outdoor work. My best productivity is confined to a narrow temperature and humidity band — preferably air conditioned.

I tell people that I became the exceedingly fussy reptile I wanted as a kid.

Naturally, my employment options are drastically limited by these needs. I never relished the idea of physical labor, but there are plenty of jobs in and around my field that involve being out and about. Those wouldn’t work for me, especially on days my lung ‘acts up’ and breathing hurts. My breadth of employment is basically seated office work, preferably from my home. The move toward work-from-home during and after the COVID-19 pandemic was nothing short of heaven sent for me.

The (mostly) invisible nature of my disability also makes it easier for people to pin my unhappy days on a personal failing. Without the visual justification that crutches or a prosthetic can provide, I find that I have to explain myself to others before sympathy comes my way. The same goes for state welfare. My group of conditions isn’t well-known or supported by the state. State welfare in South Africa is in a dreadful place, and I wouldn’t be especially eligible even if I tried.

That sounds dreary, but I find that missed personal opportunities sting a bit more. When I was a teen, I wanted to learn welding and snorkeling. That’s not happening. My desire to exercise is on a semi-permanent hold until I can find anything more strenuous than yoga that’s still safe for me. I’ve turned down many invitations from friends because I didn’t want to show up and sit on the sidelines while others got physical. I can work around accommodations for my job, but not being present for my loved ones sometimes leaves me a feeling of seeing life pass by without me.

I’m an indoorsy person, but it would be nice to have The Choice to get out and do stuff when I feel ready. I’ve adapted to these missed opportunities by diverting my energy into alternate paths. My hobbies are all indoors, and I’m always online. The latter isn’t always the ‘healthiest’, but it’s better than isolation from society and friends.