Q:

I was in a six-year abusive relationship with my ex, who, in hindsight, displayed many covertly abusive traits. My therapist at the time, also of six years, missed it. Instead of recognizing the signs of abuse, she also became my ex’s therapist and a therapist to many of our friends during the time we dated. She never told me that any of this was a conflict of interest.

I ended up being misdiagnosed by her with a highly stigmatized and highly debated mental health disorder that’s disproportionately diagnosed in trans folks, queer folks, and cis women. The disorder was then blamed by her (and my ex) for a diagnosis she gave my ex. At the time, I trusted her judgment more than my own, but I stopped seeing her at the suggestion of my ex. The next therapist I saw during the breakdown and eventual breakup of the relationship also missed the abuse and instead doubled down on my reactions to my ex’s abusive behaviors as symptoms of the (mis)diagnosis.

Both of these therapists were queer, both shared aspects of my racial identity, one shared my gender identity, and both had closely aligned political views. However, structurally, their identities are more closely aligned with my ex. I believe that this, alongside the covert nature of the abuse, influenced the more forgiving attitude they had toward my ex and the stigmas they placed on me.

How do I trust mental health providers again when the two I’d extensively vetted failed me?

A:

Dear LW,

What you experienced is serious mistreatment by your therapists and their actions are an indictment against the field I love. A therapist ought to do their best to avoid making things worse for their client, especially one experiencing abuse. You are also entirely correct about there being a conflict of interest when your first therapist treated you and your ex simultaneously. While it might be understandable that the relationship wasn’t obvious during intake, she failed at her responsibility to stop treating your ex once the relationship came to light. I’m writing with the assumption that your therapist did know about your relationship, but that won’t justify the rest of how they (mis)treated you.

Importantly, conflict of interest for healthcare providers is a broad, but strict standard. They are diverse in their manifestations, so there is discretion about when something gets ‘too close’ to a conflict. However, providers are pushed to err on the side of caution. Measures like transferring a client or politely refusing due to the risk are purposefully routine. They’re off-ramps that ease the burden on client and provider alike. Treating your friends could be an ethical grey area, depending on the circumstances. But treating two people who are in a relationship and divulging sensitive information about that relationship is just terrible. If she knew about this, the correct decision would have been to transfer or decline your then-partner to preserve the more existing process with you.

Regardless, that ethical failure doesn’t excuse the effect she had on your mental health. Mental health providers are human subject to biases and errors like anyone. However, much of their training is meant to make them aware of their biases so they don’t harm the client-therapist alliance. Their training should also prepare them to identify harmful factors in a client’s life (e.g. abuse) and support them to realization and action. Slapping a diagnosis on someone without being sure that it’ll open care rather than close it is just… bad.

While I’m glad you removed yourself from that abusive relationship, I can tell your therapists weren’t the supportive factors they should have been. And yes, mental health providers can be fooled or manipulated. However, even if they have misgivings about a situation, they should, at worst, transfer the client to someone who can provide effective support. It’s fine for a provider (of any kind) to get in too deep, as long as they still prioritize the client’s care.

The diagnosis that was imposed on you also seems unhelpful. I don’t know where your therapists were trained, but even my undergrad went into depth about the implications and risks of (mis)diagnosis. Good mental health practitioners do not just slap a DSM/ICD diagnosis based on rote checklists. If that constituted a valid diagnosis, then anyone using Google can diagnose anyone. The mental health provider is a person-in-the-loop who uses expertise and discretion to bridge the client’s experiences to procedure. Clients don’t always have to agree with a diagnosis, but they should always feel heard.