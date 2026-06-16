Q:

My partner, a transfemme person, engaged in safe sex with someone who disclosed her status as HIV positive with zero viral load. This was when we were on a break, and according to my partner, they exchanged saliva and did not have any other contact with each other’s sexual fluids. Less than a month later, my partner and I reunited, and had unprotected sex and have since continued our relationship. However, at the time that we reunited, they had not gotten tested yet (the test happened a month later, and came out negative). I did not think to probe further, I just assumed it was a regular test since they had engaged with multiple people sexually during our break. When I found out about this in an unrelated conversation about breaches of trust between us involving this same person they had the aforementioned encounter with, I confronted them about it. They were initially defensive. The reason given: the other person’s confidentiality, the ‘super safe’ sex, and the negative test (which came a month later, after we had already begun to have sex again). The thing is: she is not someone they know well, and they are barely friends outside of this equation, and moreover, disclosed her HIV status in a sidelong mention about something else on the date, almost as as aside, according to my partner’s account (I would personally prefer to have more time to think through any safety concerns I have, however real or imagined). And even if, as they claim, they had good reason to trust her self-declaration (zero viral load) I feel that this trust is not transferable to me because I don’t know her. I feel like my agency to make my own choices about my body has been treated like a joke, and I’m shocked at my partner’s audacity to put my health at risk based solely on their risk-analysis. I am now finding myself unable to trust them or forgive them. Am I wrong to feel like I don’t know who my partner is anymore? I know, or at least knew them to be a good feminist, who would avoid an obvious pitfall like stripping real agency away from female-socialised people like me and I don’t understand how some stranger’s ‘confidentiality’ comes before my safety.

A:

This is a complex situation. I’m glad I picked it up since I’m trans, have experienced HIV scares and live in a country with intense HIV education (South Africa). I’m going to split my answer into a biomedical component to address risks and sexual activity, and the murkier moral component about the right and wrong of this. Strap in.

HIV transmission, risk, and you

The biomedical side is actually simpler for me to address. What I’ve gathered from your write-in are facts you trust and debatable narratives (mostly coming from your partner).

The facts you can reasonably trust are:

Your partner had sex with someone with disclosed HIV+ status.

You and your partner had unprotected sex less than a month after their possible HIV exposure.

Your partner received a negative result from an HIV test taken more than a month after possible HIV exposure.

The more uncertain narratives you’re facing include:

The truth of the ‘zero viral load’ declaration, and your partner’s recounting of it to you.

The type and volume of bodily fluid exchange during your partner’s sexual encounter.

When faced with uncertainty, the best things you can lean on are the facts. For the purposes of my writing, I’m going to assume that your partner is telling the truth about having sex with someone who disclosed HIV+ status because I really don’t see why they’d lie about that.

HIV transmission risk from certain forms of contact

Taking your partner’s statement about salivary exchange only and no other fluid exchange at face value actually leads to good data. Oral-to-oral transmission of HIV is vanishingly rare. The few cases that do exist are exploratory and debatable. Those cases often include other factors like open mouth sores or actively bleeding gums that increase the risk. Oral-to-oral HIV transmission is so rare that a verifiable case would constitute a defining event in medical history. Vaginal-to-oral transmission is also incredibly rare.

From one trans woman to someone dating a trans woman: I don’t know what genital configuration your partner has, but if they have a penis and used it insertively without a condom, the risk skyrockets to ‘typical’ rates. Stanford gives the estimated risk of HIV transmission during penile-to-vaginal penetrative sex as 0.04 to 0.08% per sex act (presumably unprotected). This is not high for a single act of unprotected sex, but I think we’d all prefer to live a life where the risk percentage was closer to zero.

These figures I’m citing (from various sources) don’t assume an undetectable viral load. Having an undetectable viral load (AKA viral suppression) drastically reduces transmission risk in all instances. Viral suppression occurs when circumstances (usually effective treatment) suppress the viral load so much that it becomes undetectable to standard tests (even standard lab tests). At that point, infection shouldn’t have any noticeable effect on bodily health and would only be detected by specialized high-sensitivity tests. It’s kind of the ideal HIV management for people who are HIV+: The disease is present and incurable, but it’s so weakened that it can’t realistically harm the person.

I’ll note that your partner calling it ‘zero viral load’ is technically inaccurate. Viral suppression pushes the viral load so low that it becomes undetectable by testing. It’s still there, but tests are not sensitive enough to spot it.

Oral-to-oral HIV transmission is almost nonexistent and the few documented cases usually involve added risk factors like open mouth sores, a highly progressed case of HIV (higher viral load), or active bleeding. Oral-to-genital transmission is also rare enough that most HIV resources I’ve encountered consider it a non-issue except in the presence of open sores and bleeding. If your partner’s account (salivary exchange only, viral suppression in their partner) is true, the likelihood of HIV transmission would be very, very low. Also, your partner is way out of the window for post-exposure prophylaxis (PEP). PEP is only considered effective within 3 days of exposure. If they were on pre-exposure prophylaxis (PreP), then the risk of contracting HIV during a single sex act would have been nearly non-existent.

HIV test validity and window periods

The period between possible exposure and detection by an HIV test is known as the window period. HIV takes time to establish itself in the body and duplicate to the point of being detectable by tests. Some tests are more sensitive than others at detecting infection—I’m using the data from that link for my discussion. These figures are best estimates based on population studies, and there’s always room for variation due to anatomical differences, methods used, and error.

Laboratory tests are the most sensitive. Incorrect results from correctly performed laboratory tests are very rare, and they’re commonly used to confirm or refute a rapid test result. They are more expensive and time-consuming. According to UK guidelines, a current-generation laboratory test can safely be considered accurate 45 days after exposure. Testing sooner than that may yield a false negative result, with risk of falsehoods rising the sooner the test is done after exposure.