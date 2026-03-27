The ultrasound mouse’s clicking is seared into my brain. Our midwife with one hand pressing the transducer into my wife’s stomach, the other hand rolling a finger over the ball in the center of the machine’s keyboard and pressing down, clicking over and over on what was supposed to be our eventual baby’s heartbeat. We had heard it — that magical thump-thump — at each check-up since six weeks. But now, at our ten-week check-up, silence, apart from the midwife’s hollow clicking.

“Let me get the doctor,” she said.

When the doctor came in, more empty clicking.

My wife and I had completed our first round of reciprocal IVF, an increasingly popular method for queer and trans couples to conceive. My embryo, fertilized with our donor’s sperm, had been successfully implanted in her uterus. Sometimes referred to as “co-IVF,” reciprocal IVF is a prime example of reproductive healthcare essential for many LGBTQ+ folks, even though we are often left out of the broader conversation about reproductive rights.

The pee sticks, the blood tests, the doctors all told us my wife was pregnant. Only now, we were learning she had suffered a missed miscarriage at around nine weeks.

A missed miscarriage is one where the fetus has stopped developing or no longer has a heartbeat, but no physical symptoms have signaled the end of the pregnancy. Rather than experiencing pain or bleeding, missed miscarriages are generally discovered at routine ultrasound scans. While it is estimated that nearly 20% of pregnancies end in miscarriage, only 2% end in missed miscarriage.

The doctor continued clicking, insisting he could see the fetus but just couldn’t capture the heartbeat.

“We’re gonna have you go over to maternal fetal medicine,” he told us. “Their equipment is better.”

Whether or not he genuinely believed someone else might be able to locate the heartbeat or this was a ploy to pass us off to someone else who would have to pronounce the pregnancy’s end, my wife already sensed the outcome.

She cried as we got in the car to head across the parking lot to the maternal fetal medicine wing of the local hospital.

“Take a deep breath,” I instructed her, trying desperately to hold onto hope, to hold the pieces of her together. “We don’t know if something’s wrong yet, they just want someone else to try.”

But in the dimly lit ultrasound room, the tech confirmed her suspicion.

“Yeah, I’m not seeing a heartbeat,” she told us dryly. “Sorry.”

We had just gotten ourselves to the point of “we’re actually going to have a baby.” When we “graduated” from the fertility clinic to the OBGYN, we slowly stopped holding our breath and started dreaming. We saved nursery décor ideas full of earthy, gender-neutral colors. We calculated what dates we’d take our respective parental leave, hoping my wife would be out of her first-grade classroom for the first half of the year, through the holiday season. We speculated which of my personality traits our kid might inherit: a creative obsession with words, an innate need for organization. We told only those closest to us, and even though we cautioned it was still a little early to celebrate, they were equally excited. Now, here we were in a sterile ultrasound room, staring up at a mounted TV screen learning that the new life we thought we were bringing into the world was in fact, lifeless. In shock at how quickly everything had been taken from us, I held my wife’s hand as she sobbed.

Now that it was officially a missed miscarriage, the doctors presented my wife with three options for handling it: “expectant management” which meant letting it pass naturally, “medical management” which meant taking a pill to speed up the passing, or undergoing a Dilation & Curettage procedure, more commonly known as a D&C. During a D&C, the patient is put under anesthesia and a suction device is inserted into the uterus through the cervix in order to remove the contents of the fetus. In addition to miscarriage removal, a D&C is also a common method for aborting an unwanted or life-threatening pregnancy in the first trimester.

My wife decided quickly and firmly to opt for the D&C. She knew if she passed the fetus naturally or with the help of a pill, bearing the sight of extreme blood loss would traumatize her even further. She was already in such deep emotional pain, she chose not to subject herself to the physical pain — extreme abdominal cramping, backache, nausea — which usually accompanies miscarriage. Instead, she knew the right choice for her was to be put to sleep and wake up with the leftover tissue of the miscarriage removed.

We live in New Jersey, the eighth most progressive state in the US according to World Population Review. Our current governor — as well as our previous governor, who was still in office during our missed miscarriage — believe deeply in reproductive freedom. But in the midst of our own personal tragedy, I couldn’t help but imagine how different, and thus how much more difficult, this process might have been if we lived in a different state.

Since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in 2022, 12 states are now considered “hostile” when it comes to abortion laws, meaning the right to abortion is under threat and has no legal protections, and 13 states have definitively outlawed abortion entirely. Which procedures fall under the definition of “abortion” are unclear and vague, making it extremely difficult for medical providers to navigate whether or not to offer D&C for miscarriages. ProPublica has done extensive reporting on doctors in these states and found that many no longer offer surgical removal as an option for miscarriages, even when there is no fetal activity and even when the patient is at high risk for infection, which can lead to major complications. As of December 2024, at least five women had died after not receiving a D&C in time.