I know I’m a classic overachiever, even when it comes to my dating life. Case in point: My first queer relationship ever was a poly relationship with a married woman with three children who lived near the Ozark Mountains. Clearly, I didn’t believe in dipping one toe into the shallow end of the pool. Instead, I dived into the deep end of sapphic relationships, and I have never looked back since. For me, this relationship configuration was an important experience in queerness and sexuality. This relationship allowed me to navigate intimate moments with my partner in consideration of her other partner and their boundaries. We figured out things like sharing dinners together and creating time in our schedules for one another. I learned to strategically stay out of their disagreements that I had no part in, making sure to not take sides in tensions they could resolve on their own. I wanted to write this piece because caring and thoughtful polyamorous relationships offer powerful lessons in negotiating boundaries in matters of sexual intimacy, date nights, interpersonal tensions, or even passionate arguments over which women’s basketball team will make it to the finals this year and why the answer is obviously the Chicago Sky. And there are also powerful lessons to be learned in how we navigate our financial resources and our relationship to money together. In queer communities, especially during tighter economic periods, many of us rely on each other to get by. We are a critical part of one another’s financial planning, whether we admit it or not. That can look like covering rent, splitting groceries, sending money through Cash App, sharing subscriptions, or becoming the person in a relationship or friend group who everyone turns to when something falls through. In economics, the concept of scarcity is an important one. It basically is the reason the study of our economies even exists, and it can help us better understand how to manage limited resources with unlimited wants, desires, hopes, and dreams that we and the partners we love have in this life. Scarcity is an important concept to consider because we’re living in a society where the richest are gaining more and more wealth while the 99% are left with very little. The United States, for example, has reached its widest wealth gap in 30 years, and that has meant nearly 50% of all Americans are unable to afford the true cost of living, with over half experiencing financial hardship in their ability to pay for rent, buy groceries, and pay their bills. That present-day reality means more people living together and sharing resources, like the more than 1 million Americans over 65 living with roommates — Golden Girls-style for a new generation. So when we do the math in our heads, it means that, without a dramatic legislative intervention, we’ll need to rely more and more on each other to meet our basic, collective needs…and wants. But the good news is that we don’t have to start from scratch to learn how. We have centuries of history as LGBTQIA+ people that guides us in surviving and thriving in a society that for a long time has tried unsuccessfully to erase us. Personally, I have found there are poly people and communities in this world who manage time, feelings, boundaries, and resources very well in ways that are kind, accountable, communicative, and fluid when they need to be. When we go on social media, we see so much needed commentary and education on what it means to be a poly person in poly relationships. At the same time, we encounter hundreds if not thousands of posts on the ills of capitalism and how societies that condition us to only think about ourselves and our own survival have proven, over and over again, to be failures. And yet, oftentimes, I find that folks are challenged with how to combine the two types of knowledge: being a loving, kind, and supportive partner in a poly relationship while refusing to replicate capitalist approaches to love in how we receive love and share it with others.

This piece introduces the idea of relational money management: the informal (but let’s make them formal, shall we?) financial agreements that happen between partners, metamours, and chosen family when traditional financial systems are inaccessible or insufficient. As a starting point, I think it’s important to mention there are different types of poly relationships, just like there are different types of bank accounts, desserts, sex toys, and books. Not all poly folks engage in the same ways or are drawn to the same relationship types, and that’s okay. Using polycule relationships as a lens, we can learn a great deal about how managing money within multi-partner dynamics can create both support and strain, especially when income, power, and emotional closeness go unspoken or assumed. With that in mind, here are seven ways to manage money in a polycule without ruining your life. 1. Ground Your Money Management in Choice, Not Entitlement When we begin to experience queer romantic love, whether that be monogamous or non-monogamous, it can be intoxicating. So much so that we can easily begin to replicate systems of extraction and entitlement in our closest relationships. As a starting point, one of the first things we have to understand is that we’re not automatically entitled to the resources of our romantic or platonic partners — especially in queer relationships where about 20% of queer people live at and below the poverty line and 21% of trans people live at or below the poverty line The best money management begins from a place of trust. We manage money better with openness and without telling the people we love what to do with their money (without being asked). In polyamorous relationships, this becomes especially important because one partner may share resources with multiple people at once. Just because someone chooses to support one partner financially does not mean that the same arrangement automatically extends to everyone else in the polycule. It also does not mean that the absence of an arrangement like this communicates a lack of care or priority by the giving partner. 2. Give Yourself Permission to Think About the Future I used to not plan for the future because I didn’t think I had one, and then I realized that there was something liberating and healing about seeing myself in the future. I’m sure many queer people can relate to this feeling. And being intentional about finances can help us feel more secure about our futures, even as oppressive forces attempt to threaten those futures. That’s what budgeting is. It’s seeing ourselves in the future, resourced, and putting a plan on paper to get there. Budgeting with our partners and on our own is important because when we don’t look at what we earn, it’s easy to just spend until we have nothing left and then realize we don’t have the money we need to follow through on agreements we’ve made with the people we love. We can do better than that. Start by taking out your notes app or a journal that only you use. Keep it simple. Write all the money you consistently earn in a month. Then add an average of money you earn based on additional jobs you take on or side gigs you work. Keep the average reasonable and as low as possible so you don’t overestimate that number, which likely changes month to month. Then start subtracting the money you spend each month. That is the foundation for your budget. It’s how much you earn minus what you need to pay each month to care for yourself. When you manage money with other partners, it’s how much each of you puts into the figurative or literal bank account each month, minus what you spend together on rent, groceries, debt (if it applies), or spending money together.

In poly relationships, planning for the future may mean considering not just your own needs or those of one partner, but the financial realities of multiple interconnected relationships. Talking openly about who is planning for what can help everyone make decisions with more clarity and less uncertainty. 3. Avoid Making Assumptions About What Someone Can Afford When we share time, living arrangements, and resources, it’s important we not make assumptions on how much we can rely on our partners financially and they not make assumptions about how much they can rely on us. Oftentimes, I hear queer and trans folks say things like, “Well they make more so of course they’re paying,” or “Rent is less of a burden on them because they make more money than me.” Just because someone makes more doesn’t mean they spend less than you proportional to how much you make. This is particularly important in poly relationships, where one partner’s income may already be supporting other partners, children, or shared commitments that are not immediately known to everyone involved in the relationship web. Looking financially secure from the outside does not necessarily mean someone has unlimited resources to contribute. For example, a partner who makes more than you could be spending 50% of their income on high-interest debt and another 5% helping one of their partner’s pay down a medical debt while you spend 10% of your income on debt. Or they could be spending 25% of their income trying to help take care of a family back home and another 10% helping a partner organize care for a family member in need of additional support while maybe your family might need less or no additional financial support at this time. This is why communication is so important. When we communicate what we want and need, we don’t have to guess at what others can do or not do. When we don’t communicate, the lack of communication can easily create heavy pockets of unspoken resentment because we are expecting our lover or lovers to automatically know what we want or need as opposed to doing what the most engaged and grounded lovers do best: talk to each other. 4. Remember That Money Does Not Fully Erase the Social Weight Queer and Trans Partners Carry As queer folks, we talk often about capitalism and how it damages our relationships and takes away our time—all of which is true, by the way. But sometimes we miss how we can replicate systems that we’ve been conditioned by from a very young age. For example: the idea that a marginalized person who seems to be doing well can pay for all the things and also be okay mentally, emotionally, physically, politically while carrying that weight. It’s the idea that money solves our oppression or that money can be used to erase the extra weight society puts on us just because we’re born fully and wholly queer or trans or poly into this world. Acknowledge the social weight of bias that you carry and that your partner carries, too. In a polycule, each person may be carrying a different combination of social and emotional weight. A partner with a higher income may also be navigating more family obligations because their family can rely on them more; experiences with workplace discrimination that they feel they cannot fight aggressively for fear of how it might impact family relying on them financially; caregiving responsibilities or other aspects of emotional labor that poly folks experience across multiple relationships. A partner with a lower income might also have many financial obligations that are made even more expensive because a lower income means more time spent working a full-time role or working multiple jobs to make ends meet. Both, on the surface, could appear to be financially stable and emotionally grounded, but it doesn’t mean that either is any less affected by the weight they carry. Consider that a part of the figurative math you do in your mind when you show up to money conversations. Remember that your partner and you are people and not just line items in a spreadsheet. 5. Paying More Works Best When It Is Discussed Openly In addition, for those who earn more, assuming that you will cover more expenses or rent or groceries for your partners who make less without discussing it can create tension, too, especially if your approach comes off like you’re a savior or like you look down on your partners for making less. The reality is no matter how much you earn or don’t earn—that includes all our beloved lesbian housewives out there—you have to talk about money and come to agreements you can write down and then revisit on a monthly, quarterly, or annual basis as needed to be sure your agreements grow with your polycule just as a polycule is constantly growing and evolving.

In a poly relationship, that means taking on a different kind of complexity. Agreements about paying become more layered when different partners share different levels of financial interdependence. Being explicit about when something is a gift, a shared expense, or a loan can also be very helpful in preventing misunderstandings and relationship tensions later on. Thinking about lending or borrowing money from a partner? Always, always, always put it in writing. Write when the loan was made, when it will be repaid, and send it via an electronic agreements software so you both can sign it and then reference it at any time should you need to. This may go without saying, but never lend money you will hold over someone’s head. It’s important that it not become a weapon in arguments. Being honest about someone not following through on paying something back is one thing. Another thing is “No we’re watching Heated Rivalry tonight because you owe me $500 remember?” The latter is not okay and can be especially damaging to any trust around money moving forward. If lending might make you resentful, don’t do it. In addition, if you’re lending money, be careful, when you can, not to lend from the money you spend on rent, credit cards, or student loans. You want to be sure you don’t incur any damage to your credit or to your agreement with your landlord in the process. Stress and strain just create more stress and strain, so try when you can to make your lending and your borrowing as grounded and informed as possible before you ask and before you say, “yes.” 6. Take Your Time With Marriage, Shared Leases And Mortgages And Loans All relationships, especially the most beautiful ones, change over time. It’s important not to enter into legal agreements like leases or buying shared property too quickly as partners. Sometimes, on their face, marriage on paper, mortgages purchased together, and leases signed as a group can feel incredibly grounding and stabilizing. But if relationships sour, they can feel like financial and legal obligations that can actually destabilize us or weigh us down. Always take your time before making these decisions. Also, poly people often face legal systems that are built to recognize only one spouse, two co-borrowers or co-owners at a time. For example, three people may all contribute to a down payment on a home, but maybe only two qualify to be listed on the mortgage, or one partner may have access to health insurance or immigration benefits that can legally extend to only one spouse. If a marriage, lease, or mortgage can only include one or two partners, it is important to speak in advance about how financial decisions will be made and how everyone involved will be protected if circumstances change. Observe how new partners not only spend money and take care of their rent and bills, but also observe how they respond specifically to tensions around money. If they respond by attempting to sweep tensions under the rug or are proactively defensive or dismissive, these should be considered yellow flags that might indicate they’re not yet emotionally ready to take on the responsibility that comes with collective money management. 7. Keep Something for You, Always Raise your hand if you’ve ever seen a friend start a new relationship with a new partner and then proceed to integrate that partner into every single aspect of their waking lives. *Raises hand* Raise your hand if you’ve ever been that person. *Raises hand again* If people in that position could, they would likely integrate that person into their dreams for a true 24/7 mind meld. But it’s important we don’t merge our personal or financial lives too closely with partners. As people, we need to keep some things for ourselves. When we attempt to combine our financial interests in every aspect, we leave nothing for us, and human beings need some independence, some semblance of where you begin and another person ends, where they begin and you end. It helps us maintain a healthy amount of space that allows everyone involved to change over time.