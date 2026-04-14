Allergy medicine? Check.

Two piece set of actually cute bra and panties? Check.

Travel toothpaste and toothbrush. Check.

Jojoba oil. Check.

Flushable wipes. Check.

This is the checklist I run through before I spend time with someone I’m sexually interested in. Because let’s face it… once you’re there, you’re there. So thinking ahead is just another way of investing in your experience with pleasure as a queer person. But have you ever purposefully set aside money — daily, weekly, or monthly — just for staying the night?

No matter who you have sex with (one-night stands, situationships, long distance lovers, full-time partners), whether we like to think about it or not, we are likely spending money in some way.

And in the capitalist economy we actually live in, money often shapes not just what we can buy, but how we spend time with people we’re curious about, people we like, and people we love.

That’s why I want you to ask yourself if you have Stay The Night Savings.

Stay the Night Savings are a line item in your budget like groceries, rent, or subscriptions. They focus on ensuring you have the funds you need to engage in sexual connections on your own terms and in ways that increase your safety, pleasure, and overall sense of agency and autonomy in your most intimate relationships, and they’re not talked about nearly enough.

According to the BMO Harris Real Financial Progress Index, the average cost of a date has increased by 12.5% since 2025, now sitting around $200 to woo your favorite Summer House-watching lesbian on one date at a time. The average annual spend on dates in the U.S. is about $2,000. Nearly half of single people say dating is not financially worth it, while 50% of Gen Z and 40% of Millennials say dating costs interfere with their financial goals. Experts call it “date-flation.” Basically, the cost of dating is rising because the cost of everything is. And when everything else costs more, intimacy starts to cost more, too.

For queer and trans people, how we budget for our sex lives matters because we often have to work harder to earn the money we’re spending. We’re paying to pursue people we like, to buy drinks and food at the bar, and to get from our homes to hotels, someone else’s house, or, if we’re really feeling it, across state lines to see a lover we like enough to travel hundreds of miles for. “Stay the Night” Savings exists as a framework and includes three core steps: building tomorrow money that protects your choices, dating people who are open to talking about sex and money, and planning to spend for intimacy like you plan to spend on groceries, a shared Netflix subscription you have with 20 of your friends, or rent.

Build “tomorrow money” that protects your choices.

Saving can feel like a snooze fest, I know. For a long time, I thought saving was a waste of time. As a Black queer and nonbinary person, there were points in my life where I couldn’t clearly see myself in the future, so saving for a future version of me didn’t make sense. But as I’ve healed, my relationship to saving has shifted. I now see it as an act of care, for tomorrow, next week, and the week after that.

For queer and trans people, especially Black and Brown folks and other people of color, savings can function as protection. And sometimes the easiest way to start isn’t by thinking 20 years ahead, but by thinking about next week. What could “tomorrow money” do for you? How could it support your mental, emotional, physical well-being, and your experience of pleasure?

For example, setting aside $50 for rideshares over the course of a month can give you the freedom to leave a situation that doesn’t feel good or safe without relying on someone else to get you home. Or imagine you didn’t plan to have sex, but decide in the moment that you want to. Having money set aside for contraception or safer sex supplies allows you to stay present in that experience without worrying about pulling from money you need for rent, groceries, or getting to work. In addition, having a fund just for staying the night is important, because it reserves resources for future you to leave, stay, or change your mind at any time. It’s saving so that you can make more choices and on your own terms.

Date people who are open to talking about sex and money.

It doesn’t make sense that anyone is expected to pretend planning for sexual encounters is always free in a society where literally everything costs money. If we expect people to feel safe enough to share their most intimate moments with us, it’s also up to us to be a safer place for talking about the finances that come with those moments. So how do we do that?