Canadian emergency procedural SkyMed‘s fourth season has arrived, and with it comes more wacky injuries, more nurses and pilots, and more of the sapphic sweetness it has given us in the past.

The cast, and therefore the staff of SkyMed, has had a pretty big turnover from Season 3, with a lot of main cast leaving and a handful of new people taking their place, which of course is a main source of conflict this season. For example, there’s the narcissistic hero nurse who thinks he knows everything, the overeager pilot who bites off more than she can chew, the farm boy with something to prove, and a new nurse harboring a lot of secrets behind her friendly smile . People that our main crew—namely, Haley (Natasha Calis), Crystal (Morgan Holmstrom), Wheezer (Aaron Ashmore), Lexi (Mercedes Morris), and Stef (Sydney Kuhne)—have to train and guide and, in some cases, kiss a little.

Lexi and Stef, however, are only kissing each other. Our girls have been through enough on the relationship front, and this season their characters’ main drama doesn’t focus on them as a duo, with no messy breakups or anything like that. They go through plenty emotionally, but individually. They stay on each other’s side the whole time, and I really loved that. In fact, they both have storylines separate from each other entirely, but then they come together to discuss it.

I won’t spoil their plotlines entirely, but I will say Stef is experiencing some personal stressors that lead her to question her career path, and Lexi is dealing with the pressure she put on herself to make her dad proud and achieve her pilot dreams all while mentoring a young pilot who has a little too much whimsy for Lexi’s liking.

In fact, said young pilot, Maya, is so whimsical with her bedazzled clothes and pink hair and plucky attitude, that I thought she was going to be queer and wiggle herself in between Lexi and Stef. Luckily there was no cheating plotline here, but unluckily Maya does not seem to be queer: She was only swiping on men on her dating profile that we saw. She also left a voicemail for someone calling her “gorgeous” while fondling a ring around her neck, and I got excited that she had a female fiancée somewhere, but alas, it was her sister.

While we’re talking about non-queer characters, this season did nothing for my hopeless Hayley/Crystal ship. I know they are just best friends, I do. But they’re also so in love, I’m sorry. In my heart, at least. I think crackships like this are leftover from when I was a fresh new little lesbian and there were so few canon queer couples on TV that crackshipping became second nature. So now, all these years later, even when I’m presented with a perfectly lovely (and they really are lovely) canon queer couple, my stupid gremlin brain still finds a doomed ship to latch onto as well. Maybe it’s masochism, maybe I just want all my favorite characters to be queer, who’s to say.

ANYWAY this season was a quintessential season of SkyMed, with both typical heightened-drama emergencies (everything from a naked man stuck in cement to kids dry drowning after swimming in a lake), plus some atypical emergencies (like escaped convicts with guns), our neighbors to the north kept our friends on their toes. Not to mention their interpersonal dramas. (The gays might have been solid in their relationship this season but the straights were STRUGGLING.)

They also did their classic SkyMed thing of Very Special Episodes that I tend to enjoy. Last season’s many-genre’d WandaVision-inspired episode “WheezerVision” was a standout episode to me. And this season had one called “77 Hours” that played out more like a survival horror movie than an episode of an emergency procedural, and I thought it was really well done. There was also one formatted more like a whodunnit, and I enjoyed that one, too, even though it was a little on the sillier side as far as genre-bending goes.

Overall, this season was great. Is it a little cheesy at times? Yes. Are people pretty regularly making bad choices? Also yes. But do I love this little found family in the middle of nowhere who will save each other’s lives at any cost? Yes, yes I do. SkyMed has everything I love about an emergency procedural like 9-1-1, while still feeling unique. I was a little nervous during the finale because it definitely could serve as a series finale if the show doesn’t get renewed, but even though it seems like one of my favorite characters is leaving, I do think there is still plenty of fun to be had if the show does come back. Maybe there could even be a gay wedding in our future. Only time will tell.