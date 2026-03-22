So you’re walking your ass into the creepy basement despite your gut telling you not to, and there’s something waiting for you down below. It’s calling to you. Again, you’ve seen scary movies; you know you shouldn’t go down into this basement and you CERTAINLY should not touch anything in it. But you’re doing it anyway. Who can say why? Maybe your horoscope told you to do it or a hot butch bartender told you to do it or your ex-girlfriend who you’re in a codependent relationship with told you to do it or your gym trainer told you to do it. And like a good gay, you’re doing it. What awaits you? Take the quiz to find out.

Which Cursed Lesbian Object Is Haunting You Lesbianly?

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Where are you finding this haunted object?(Required)
Which of the following activities are you most likely to do today?(Required)
Which of the following activities are you least likely to do today?(Required)
From whom/what would you seek help if you were being haunted?(Required)
What’s your gay curse?(Required)
What’s your gay superpower? (or one you’d like to have)(Required)
What would be your weapon of choice if you were a character in a horror film?(Required)
What emotional state are you feeling right now?(Required)
Pick a coffee drink:(Required)
Pick a spice:(Required)
What’s an object you’d like to own even IF it were cursed?(Required)

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