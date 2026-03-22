So you’re walking your ass into the creepy basement despite your gut telling you not to, and there’s something waiting for you down below. It’s calling to you. Again, you’ve seen scary movies; you know you shouldn’t go down into this basement and you CERTAINLY should not touch anything in it. But you’re doing it anyway. Who can say why? Maybe your horoscope told you to do it or a hot butch bartender told you to do it or your ex-girlfriend who you’re in a codependent relationship with told you to do it or your gym trainer told you to do it. And like a good gay, you’re doing it. What awaits you? Take the quiz to find out.

Which Cursed Lesbian Object Is Haunting You Lesbianly? Instagram This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Where are you finding this haunted object? (Required) In a bedroom On a hiking trail In an old bookstore In an old record store In your closet In a basement In a thrift store In a garden Which of the following activities are you most likely to do today? (Required) Sex Drive Read Cry Talk to an ex Work out Craft Water plants Which of the following activities are you least likely to do today? (Required) Organize/clean Listen to your gut Scroll TikTok Celebrate something Eat meat Shop Brunch Work out From whom/what would you seek help if you were being haunted? (Required) A lover A family member From old books Your weirdest friend The internet Your bro Your group chat From a witch you know What’s your gay curse? (Required) Keep getting dumped Drama always following you Keep dating poets Keep crushing on straight girls Keep getting sucked back into exes’ lives Always running late to the function Too many hobbies Too many plants What’s your gay superpower? (or one you’d like to have) (Required) Impeccable flirting skills Can drive stick Sexy voice Beautiful crier Can get exes to do favors for you Can fix anything with your hands Competence in the domestic arts (gay tradwife) Green thumb What would be your weapon of choice if you were a character in a horror film? (Required) Dildos like in Everything Everywhere All At Once Crossbow Knife Sword Fists Gun Scissors No weapons What emotional state are you feeling right now? (Required) Horniness Rage Despair Sadness Longing Happiness Hopefulness Mixed feelings Pick a coffee drink: (Required) Strawberry shortcake iced latte Black coffee Iced coffee Flat white Matcha Cappucino Black sesame iced latte Oatmilk latte Pick a spice: (Required) Cayenne Cloves White pepper Sichuan pepper Cinnamon Black pepper Cumin Smoked paprika What’s an object you’d like to own even IF it were cursed? (Required) Something once owned by a famous lesbian A retro car First edition of one of your favorite books A signed printing of your favorite record A beautiful music box Limited edition sneakers One-of-a-kind art A rare plant Δ

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