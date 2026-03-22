So you’re walking your ass into the creepy basement despite your gut telling you not to, and there’s something waiting for you down below. It’s calling to you. Again, you’ve seen scary movies; you know you shouldn’t go down into this basement and you CERTAINLY should not touch anything in it. But you’re doing it anyway. Who can say why? Maybe your horoscope told you to do it or a hot butch bartender told you to do it or your ex-girlfriend who you’re in a codependent relationship with told you to do it or your gym trainer told you to do it. And like a good gay, you’re doing it. What awaits you? Take the quiz to find out.