A collection deeply influenced by placement and misplacement, We Contain Landscapes is the story of, and ode to, immigrant daughters making their way in the contemporary United States. The nature of borders — physical, emotional, spiritual — are at ardent play in this collection. Humienik questions the nature of belonging in a country as wrought with potential and devastation as the US, as well as the complicated history of Poland and Polish womanhood. She puts it best in her interview with David Naimon, from his Between the Covers podcast: “When I think about the question of form, I can’t help but sometimes think about walls and borders and violences. At the same time, then I’m left to think about the body, and the shape of the body, and what I was just alluding to with dance, and the way that being in an embodied form allows for certain kinds of felt experience. I think poetry is capacious enough for a play with that and for breaking out of ways we’ve been taught to speak, to use language, to take a very word and examine it in so many ways, that, in itself, to even think about etymology, to break it down, and then no form is actually as oppressive as it seems, when you can sort of start to take things apart.” The landscapes we contain are sprawling and tight, urban and rural, divine and achingly human. Humienik traverses all of them with the patience of a well-worn traveler, who despite their experience never loses sight of the wonder in the journey.