feature image photo via Hayley Kiyoko’s Instagram
This year has seen its fair share of happy gay headlines, and not a small number of them have involved the author and singer formerly known as “Lesbian Jesus” Hayley Kiyoko and her now-fiancee, former Bachelor contestant and current podcaster Becca Tilley. And a new romantic coincidence has them in headlines once again.
The couple first got engaged earlier this year, when Hayley proposed to Becca in Spain after seven years of dating. Then they made headlines again a few weeks ago when Becca proposed to Haley in Kyoto, Japan, recreating the vacation they had six years ago before they were out that Hayley had said was when she realized she wanted to spend the rest of her life with Becca. She even wrote about it in her journal, saying the trip felt like a honeymoon.
And while the place was planned, carefully and romantically, what Becca DIDN’T know is that the aforementioned journal entry was written on December 6…the exact date Becca ended up proposing. Feels kismet.
Congrats to the happy couple; it’s always nice to see an author of a HEA romance get a HEA of their own. May their love continue to be as epic and fairytale-esque as it seems.
One Last Roundup for 2025
- While talking about Heavenly Creatures, Kate Winslet talks about her bi-curious experiences as a youth
- Chappell Roan posted about Brigitte Bardot, whose career was the inspiration for Red Wine Supernova and who passed this weekend…and then she learned about her political leanings
- Miley used the Oscars to network, which I imagine is a very common occurrence, but hopefully will result in more Miley songs in movies
- Do you also want more gay Pluribus thinkpieces? Good, me too.
- Reneé Rapp has a new vintage collection at Abercrombie (yes I know “new vintage” is an oxymoron, I’m just here reporting what I read, okay?)
- 90 Day Fiancé‘s Chantel Everett got engaged to Ashley Bowen, a woman she met after her time on the show
- I’m into this theory that the Grinch was raised by lesbians
- Here’s a look ahead to queer media coming out in 2026
- And here’s a look back at all the best queer media of 2025