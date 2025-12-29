This year has seen its fair share of happy gay headlines, and not a small number of them have involved the author and singer formerly known as “Lesbian Jesus” Hayley Kiyoko and her now-fiancee, former Bachelor contestant and current podcaster Becca Tilley. And a new romantic coincidence has them in headlines once again.

The couple first got engaged earlier this year, when Hayley proposed to Becca in Spain after seven years of dating. Then they made headlines again a few weeks ago when Becca proposed to Haley in Kyoto, Japan, recreating the vacation they had six years ago before they were out that Hayley had said was when she realized she wanted to spend the rest of her life with Becca. She even wrote about it in her journal, saying the trip felt like a honeymoon.

And while the place was planned, carefully and romantically, what Becca DIDN’T know is that the aforementioned journal entry was written on December 6…the exact date Becca ended up proposing. Feels kismet.

Congrats to the happy couple; it’s always nice to see an author of a HEA romance get a HEA of their own. May their love continue to be as epic and fairytale-esque as it seems.

