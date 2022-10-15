37 Lesbian, Queer & Bisexual (LGBTQ+) Amazon Prime Video Original TV Shows

What TV shows with lesbian, bisexual and queer women and trans characters are on Amazon Prime Video? What a good question you may have typed into your computer browser, looking for Prime Video queer television programs with lesbian storylines and/or LGBTQ+ themes and characters!

While various television shows with queer female and/or trans characters rotate in and out of the Prime Video library, content produced by Prime Video stays there forever and is mostly available worldwide, and that’s what we’re focusing on with today’s list.

The Absolute Gayest Amazon Prime Video Original TV Shows:

2022 – // 1+ Seasons // 8+ Episodes

Not only is this program the gayest Amazon Prime video TV show, it’s one of the gayest TV shows ever. Bringing queer narratives to the forefront of a story in which they were once erased, the A League of Their Own TV show wedged into our hearts with fists full of hope, sportsmanship and a record number of very hot queer characters, almost entirely played by very hot queer actors. If you wanna know more, we’ve luckily written ten billion articles about it, and this review is a good place to start.

High School (Freevee)

2022 – // 1+ Seasons // 10+ Episodes // US + UK Only

Based on the iconic queer twin musicians Tegan and Sara’s memoir High School and produced by Clea Duvall, this series features TikTok stars Railey and Seazynn Gilliand as two future iconic queer twin musicians named Tegan and Sara experiencing their painfully awkward high school years in mid-90s Calgary — their early forays into music and intense friendships and queerness and love.

2014-2019 // 5 Seasons // 41 Episodes

Joey Solloway’s Transparent is centered on a Los Angeles based Jewish family chock-full of queers: there’s Moira, the parent who comes out as a trans woman in the series premiere and is unfortunately played by a terrible person who is also a cis man (Jeffery Tambor), bisexual mother-of-two Sarah (Amy Landecker) who gets kinky with Jiz Lee, steals Tig Notaro’s wife and has a throuple with her husband and Alia Shawkat, and nonbinary aimless twentysomething Alex (Gaby Hoffmann) and classic Jewish mother Shelly (Judith Light at her very best). There are multiple trans women characters played by trans women actors (most notably Alexandra Billings, Trace Lysette, Hari Nef and Sophie Giannamore), Carrie Brownstein plays a bisexual geek named Syd and Cherry Jones playing, basically, Eileen Myles. It was brilliantly written and game-changing and once upon a time had the privilege of employing more trans and queer folks behind the camera than any other show.

2016 – 2017 // 2 Seasons //12 Episodes // U.S Only

Tig Notaro’s super-good semi-autobiographical comedy series One Mississippi follows a Los Angeles radio host “Tig Bavaro” as she returns home to Mississippi after a double mastectomy and a C. difficile infection to be with her family when her mother is taken off life support. She moves in with her brother and stepfather and begins learning things about her mother and her home that she never knew. Then she falls for a straight girl played by her real-life girlfriend Stephanie Allynne. It’s really funny and when it got cancelled by Amazon I was very sad.

2015 // One Season // 13 Episodes

Trans showrunner/animator Shadi Petosky’s series, co-created with Mike Owens, focused on the adventures of “a young masc lesbian on her topsy-turvy adventures with her anthropomorphic egg friend” and aimed to be incredibly overwhelmingly, rather than subtextually, queer as hell. Its roster of voice actors contained so many of our faves, like Stephanie Beatriz, Jasika Nicole and Angelica Ross, plus there’s a huge list of guest stars like Jazz Jennings, Tyler Ford and River Butcher.

Amazon Prime Video Series With Primary LGBTQ+ Female and/or Trans Characters and Storylines

2019 – // 3+ Seasons // 24 Episodes

In Amazon’s universe of “depravity and violence,” superheroes are known to the general public, under the thumb of an exploitative corporation, and prone to narcissism and vanity. “The Seven” are the corporation’s top superhero team and “The Boys” are vigilantes attempting to reign in corrupted heroes. One of the Seven, Queen Maeve, a warrior / feminist / humanitarian, is bisexual.

2015 – 2021 // 6 Seasons // 62 Episodes

The Expanse follows a disparate band of antiheroes as they grapple with a conspiracy that is threatening the fragile future they’re living in a colonized Solar System. Also; being queer is not a big deal in this future! Elizabeth Mitchell plays lesbian character Anna Volovodov, a doctor who leads a small Methodist congregation. Season Five amps up the queer factor in a major way.

2021 – // 2+ Seasons // 16+ Episodes

“Fairfax is heavy satire with mile-a-minute deep-dive entertainment insider jokes and visual gags, with a misanthropic teenage lesbian main character (played by Kiersey Clemons) who’s live-laugh-loving / brand building in Los Angeles.” — Heather

Flack

2019 – 2020 // 2 Seasons // 12 Episodes // US + Canada only

Anna Paquin stars as an unflappable bisexual American PR professional / fixer working in London to help her high-profile clients escape sticky situations. However her own life is a little bit less “fixed.”

2018 // One Season // 8 Episodes

Depending on who you ask, this series either contains a TON of gay stuff or barely any gay stuff. If you ask me, for example, I would edge towards the “zero gay stuff” because none of it is explicit or consummated and I was disappointed by it on multiple levels. However, if you ask Heather, she would say that Forever “explores middle-aged queerness in a way [she’s] never seen before on TV”!

2019 – // 2+ Seasons // 20+ Episodes

This series follows four female friends in Mumbai who are living life on their own terms including bisexual personal trainer Umang Singh, who’s always on the lookout for the next hot hookup. But she’s got one weakness: Bollywood actress Samara Kapoor (played by the beloved Lisa Ray). ” We get plenty of steamy scenes with Bani J and ham acting from Lisa Ray,” wrote Himani in her review, “but, personally, I’m way more interested in Umang’s back story, which is revealed through a series of flashbacks in episode three.”

2021- // 1+ Season // 10+ Episodes

Tracy Oliver’s Harlem follows four Black single friends in their 30s as they navigate careers and love in the city, in a crew headed up by Camille (Megan Good). Jerrie Johnson is Tye, a lesbian character whose story Carmen was not a huge fan of (“at its worst it felt like the writers had never actually met a Black masc person in their life and instead watched Lena Waithe clips on YouTube”), but nevertheless, it’s fun and funny and charming in parts and is a show that exists!

2018 – 2020 // 2 Seasons // 16 Episodes

Season One of Homecoming, based on a Gimlet podcast, starred Julia Roberts as a caseworker for veterans at a live-in transition center for veterans sponsored by a giant corporation with some sinister secret intentions. It’s a watch-in-one-night binge: eerie, intense, winding and worth it. Season Two opens with a new protagonist, played by Janelle Monáe, waking up in a rowboat in the middle of a river. Also, she’s gay.

Hunters

2020- // 1+ Seasons // 10+ Episodes

Three decades after World War II, a group of Jews and allies have set out to find and kill Nazis who are still living, thriving and employed in the United States. FBI Agent Millie Morton is on the case and also she’s a lesbian! Who lives with her hot girlfriend! It’s a sharply stylized series with a winning cast, although its Holocaust flashbacks can be alternately horrifying and problematic.

2021 // One Season // 8 Episodes

This adaptation of the teen horror movie that was an adaptation of a book rockets the story into present day Hawaii with the same basic conceit but an otherwise very different story. It’s difficult to describe what happens without giving you spoilers, but for our purposes here: there is a bisexual main character played by Brianne Tju and the lead is…. kinda bisexual?

I Love Dick

2017 // One Season // 8 Episodes

Joey Soloway’s series based on the book by Chris Kraus brought Roberta Colindrez as Devon into our lives, and the world has not been the same since. Chris (Kathryn Hahn) heads to Marfa for her husband Sylvère’s (Griffin Dunne) fellowship and meets the sponsor, Dick, who she becomes immediately obsessed with. Different characters head up individual episodes, and Devon’s is SURPRISE my favorite.

2022- // 1+ Season // 12 Episodes

“When making their D&D liveplay game turned (adult) animated series, The Legend of Vox Machina, the Critical Role team kept all the original queerness of the campaign the story is based on, and then some. Vex, Vax, Scanlan, (and probably also Keyleth) are bisexual. We have Indira Varma (Ellaria Sand, Game of Thrones) and noted bisexual Stephanie Beatriz as wives Lady Allura and Lady Kima; also nonbinary actor Stacey Raymond as the nonbinary Bryn. The story is also queer in nature, in its story of underdogs doing their best with their found family; it’s funny and boisterous and you don’t have to know a thing about D&D to enjoy it. The show got renewed for a second and third season so there’s plenty of queerness to come!” — Valerie

Leverage: Redemption

2021 – // 1+ Seasons // 16 + Episodes // US + UK Only

In this follow-up to the original Leverage (2008 – 2012), reformed criminals — the Hitter, the Hacker, the Grifter and the Thief — have returned, and along with a new tech genius and corporate fixer, they’re ready to take on a new style of villain and provide leverage to people who need help. Queer actress Aleyse Shannon plays lesbian character Breanna Casey, Hardison’s foster sister and the new tech genius, a skilled hacker and engineer.

Mixte / Voltaire High

2021- // One Season // 8 Episodes

This critically acclaimed French comedy series takes place in 1963, five years after the legalization of mixed-gendered education, when Voltaire High’s takes the leap to go co-ed, thus turning the entire world upside down! The school nurse, Jeanne, is a lesbian married to her best friend Paul.

2014 – 2018 // 4 Seasons // 40 Episodes

This comedy-drama series was inspired by the tell-all Mozart in the Jungle: Sex Drugs and Classical Music, in which oboist Blair Tindall recounted her professional career in high-profile symphonies. Saffron Burrows plays Cynthia Taylor, a bisexual cellist with The New York Symphony and Gretchen Mol is Nina, a union lawyer who initially hits it off with Cynthia, one of the many men and women with whom Cynthia has an affair.

2022- // 1+ Seasons // 8 Episodes

This Sci-Fi Neo-Western follows a Wyoming rancher, fighting for his land and his family, who is visited by a drifter with a connection to his ranch and consequentially discovers a mysterious bottomless hole on his land that inspires prophetic visions. Tamara Podemski plays Deputy Sheriff Joy Hawk, who oversees the county where all this stuff is happening, and Indigenous Queer actor Morningstar Angeline plays her wife.

2021 – // 2+ Seasons // 12 Episodes // US, CA, AU, NZ & Nordic countries only

This BBC One “brilliantly silly crime comedy” set in Bristol brings together seven strangers sentenced to complete a Community Payback period of service who discover a BAG OF MONEY but then discover some sketchy characters are looking for it. One of the seven, Gabrielle Penrose-Howe, is a lesbian influencer with anger management problems.

2022 // One Season // 8 Episodes

This heart-tugging edge-of-your-seat adaptation of the comic book series about a group of misfit late ’80s paper girls who get caught in a time-hopping adventure had barely begun to touch the outer edges of the queer storyline promised by its source material in Season One. Alas, it was cancelled too soon, and on the edge

2021 – // 1+ Seasons // 8+ Episodes

This epic fantasy series follows Moiraine, a member of the Aes Sedai, an elite group of women who are capable of channeling the One Power. Moiraine Damored is an Aes Sedai who finds herself in a backwoods place called Two Rivers, convinced the Dragon (the Chosen One of the entire series) is one of the villagers who live there. The head of the Aes Sedai, Siuan, lives in Two Rivers, and also, her and Moiraine “know each other. Like know each other.”

2021- 2022 // Two Seasons // 20 Episodes

A group of troubled teen girls are sent to a wellness retreat on a desert island that is NOT QUITE WHAT IT SEEMS — they end up having to fend for themselves, with and against each other. There is a rewarding queer storyline between a hot-tempered lesbian athlete and [spoiler] and as Valerie wrote in her review of The Wilds, “the girls have this charm that makes you want to learn more about each of them, and the show has a clever way of revealing their backstories bit by bit that keeps you needing to come back for more.” We came back for more for Season Two, which for some reason decided we needed BOYS to make the show sing. Unfortunately, the increasingly intense thriller was cancelled after its second season.

With Love

2021 – // 1+ Season // 5+ Episodes

Over the course of a year of holidays, we see the Diaz family’s stories play out, weaving in and out of the lives of unrelated people all searching for love. Trans actress Isis King plays Sol Perez, a nonbinary oncologist dating Miles, who has a nonbinary teenage child, Charlie (played by Busy Phillip’s nonbinary child Birdie Silverstein). It’s created by Gloria Calderon Kellett of One Day at a Time fame!

Amazon Prime Video TV Series With Secondary or Minor Queer Storylines and Characters

Alpha House

2013 – 2014 // 2 Seasons // 20 Episodes

Inspired by several fictional Republican Senators who share a Washington DC row-house in this political satire with a long list of revered recurring/guest actors (Wanda Sykes, Amy Sedaris, Cynthia Nixon) and cameos from figures including Stephen Colbert, Rachel Maddow and Elizabeth Warren. Julie Carrel (Brooke Bloom) is the chief-of-staff for Senator Louis and her girlfriend, Katherine (Natalie Gold) is chief-of staff to a different senator. They eventually get pregnant!

Bosch

2014 – 2021 // 6 Seasons, 60 Episodes // US Only

Irreverent Los Angeles homicide detective Bosch trusts his instincts over the rules but has an impeccable record of finding the killer. Commanding Office of LAPD Homicide Grace “Bullets” Billets is a closeted lesbian and Bosch’s supervisor. Rose Rollins shows up for a few eps in Season One to date her.

Carnival Row

2018 – // One Season // 8 Episodes

This neo-Victorian fantasy-noir finds bands of mythical creatures escaping from their riotous homeland to seek comfort in a city where they are not entirely welcome. Queer model/actress Cara Delevingne plays Vignette Stonemoss, who is pansexual and was involved fellow faerie Tourmaline, although that element of her character earns only the most passing of mentions.

2017 – 2020 // 2 Seasons // 12 Episodes

In its second season, Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s eponymous protagonist Fleabag confirms her bisexuality while sharing a drink with a lesbian businesswoman played by Kristin Scott Thomas. But you’re gonna watch this show regardless because it’s so good!

Goliath

2015- 2021 // 4 Seasons // 32 Episodes



“Down and out” lawyer Billy McBride, played by Billy Bob Thornton, gets pulled back into the work through some byzantine and unexpected cases, including a TRULY BIZARRE Season Two situation that continues to haunt me. Anyhow, there are some adjacent queer women characters who appear in Seasons One and Three, including Billy’s ex-wife, played by Maria Bello. Nina Arianda’s performance as Patty Solis-Papagian is a genuine delight!

Hanna

2019 – 2021 // 3 Seasons // 24 Episodes

Hanna lives in a remote Polish forest with her father, the only man she’s ever known. She was part of a CIA program he recruited for, where children’s DNA was enhanced with 3% wolf to form “super-soldiers.” In Season 2 we meet other children from the same program and one of them, Jules, is a lesbian.

2015 – 2019 // 4 Seasons // 40 Episodes

You’ve really got to pay attention to a lot of high-concept alternate history depicting a parallel universe where the Axis powers won World War II and thus Nazi Germany and the Empire of Japan are in charge, each taking a piece of the United States for themselves. A small lesbian storyline arrives in Season Three.

Modern Love

2019- // 2 Seasons // 16 Episodes

This anthology series inspired by The New York Times column has a lesbian episode in Season Two in which a middle-school-aged girl catches feelings for her schoolmate, Alexa, and they bond over their shared love for anime.

Panic

2021 // One Season // 10 Episodes

Every summer the graduating seniors of Carp, Texas gather to risk their lives competing in a series of challenges that inspire them to confront deep-seated fears in hopes of winning a shit-ton of money. Anyone can play but only one will win. There are two recurring lesbian characters who are dating each other!

2018 // One Season // 10 Episodes

One episode of this anthology series tells the story of a future policewoman, played by Anna Paquin, sharing headspace with a game designer as both track down violent killers whose existence has enormous consequences.

Red Oaks

2014 – 2017 // 3 Seasons // 30 Episodes

In the first three minutes of Red Oaks, David’s father has a heart attack on the tennis court and says, in what he believes are his final living moments, that his marriage to David’s mother Judy (Jennifer Grey) is dead and he’s pretty sure Judy “is a lesbian or at least technically bisexual.” Thus we journey into the world of Red Oaks, a Jewish New Jersey country-club in the mid-80s. While the show is pretty squarely focused on David and his adolescent adventures, once the inevitable divorce hits, Judy starts questioning her sexuality and tentatively wading into the waters of light kissing with other ladies.