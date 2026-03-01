So many parts of the country are going through extreme winter weather, and even though I’m down South in Florida, I’ve been thinking about all my pals up North who are dealing with shoveling, icy sidewalks, and politicians not doing enough to make sure city infrastructure doesn’t completely fall apart in these freezing temps and freak precipitation!! I’m thinking about all the butches who have taken it upon themselves to dig out all the cars on their block. Y’all are so real for that. Is that you? Find out by taking this quiz!

What's Your Lesbian Role in a Blizzard? A blizzard is coming. What's your first thought? (Required) Time to get to work Climate change back at it again Time to hunker down with my polycule Romantic! I gotta call my dad for advice Fun! My dog is gonna hate this Time to make soup Pick a blizzard beverage: (Required) Protein shake Water Beer or seltzer water Matcha Hot cocoa Cold brew Whiskey Wine Pick a blizzard companion: (Required) My girl A good book My partners My crush My bestie My comrade My dog Whoever wants to come over! What are you prioritizing at the grocery store during blizzard prep? (Required) Protein sources Water Lube Candles Diet Coke Snacks Dog food Ingredients for large batch of soup Pick a fun blizzard activity: (Required) Plank contest Reading Sex Snowball fight At-home spa day Board games Movie marathon Making soup Pick a blizzard nemesis: (Required) Landlords who don't shovel Local politicians not doing enough An ex reasons unrelated to the blizzard The muddy slush The blizzard itself Straight people for reasons unrelated to the blizzard People who don't pick up after their dogs Cynics and pessimists Pick a dinner to have during the blizzard: (Required) Steak Quinoa bowl Leftovers Large salad Tinned fish pasta Vegan lasagna Frozen pizza Soup What are you reading during the blizzard? (Required) Queer athlete memoir Nonfiction book about climate change Lesbian erotica Sapphic romance Queer poetry Weird queer literary fiction Literary memoir Queer horror How are you staying warm? (Required) Flannel and long underwear A blanket you knit Sex with multiple partners Snuggling with someone cute Plush throw blanket and slippers Oversized hoodie Snuggling with dog Hot soup What's on your blizzard playlist? (Required) Pump up songs Queer folk music Songs with chaotic lyrics Jazz Lesbian pop Indie sleaze Queer punk R&B Pick a game to play during the blizzard: (Required) Video games Cribbage Catan Bloody Mary No games Wingspan Indoor fetch with dog Scrabble

