So many parts of the country are going through extreme winter weather, and even though I’m down South in Florida, I’ve been thinking about all my pals up North who are dealing with shoveling, icy sidewalks, and politicians not doing enough to make sure city infrastructure doesn’t completely fall apart in these freezing temps and freak precipitation!! I’m thinking about all the butches who have taken it upon themselves to dig out all the cars on their block. Y’all are so real for that. Is that you? Find out by taking this quiz!
Comments
Haha would expect no less than soup witch when I clicked soup at every available opportunity. Changed my life when we got our soup maker. Soup is life.