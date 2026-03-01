So many parts of the country are going through extreme winter weather, and even though I’m down South in Florida, I’ve been thinking about all my pals up North who are dealing with shoveling, icy sidewalks, and politicians not doing enough to make sure city infrastructure doesn’t completely fall apart in these freezing temps and freak precipitation!! I’m thinking about all the butches who have taken it upon themselves to dig out all the cars on their block. Y’all are so real for that. Is that you? Find out by taking this quiz!

What’s Your Lesbian Role in a Blizzard?

This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
A blizzard is coming. What’s your first thought?(Required)
Pick a blizzard beverage:(Required)
Pick a blizzard companion:(Required)
What are you prioritizing at the grocery store during blizzard prep?(Required)
Pick a fun blizzard activity:(Required)
Pick a blizzard nemesis:(Required)
Pick a dinner to have during the blizzard:(Required)
What are you reading during the blizzard?(Required)
How are you staying warm?(Required)
What’s on your blizzard playlist?(Required)
Pick a game to play during the blizzard:(Required)

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.