Well, here it is, my most unhinged quiz to date. You’re welcome! You know, sometimes you’re just doing your little weekly work tasks and you can’t shake the thought of screaming into the abyss! Do you guys think it’s weird that I reference climate change in almost all of these Sunday personality quizzes? Or is it like “that’s just Kayla being Kayla” ? LMK! Okay xoxo love you.

Take This Quiz and I’ll Tell You How Long You Should Scream Into the Abyss

Pick a scream:

Pick a Scream (other than Scream 7 obviously):(Required)
Pick a thing to scream about:(Required)
Pick a scream song:(Required)
Where would you like to scream?(Required)
Pick a gay scream:(Required)
Pick someone to scream at:(Required)
Pick a style of scream:(Required)
Pick an ice cream flavor:(Required)
Pick a creature that screams:(Required)
Pick something to soothe your throat after a long scream into the abyss:(Required)

