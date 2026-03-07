For a while it seemed like we were going into a queer drought on Grey’s Anatomy, with Amelia on sabbatical, Sophia Bush nowhere to be found, and losing Helm to the parking lot of no return. And even though Teddy mystically stopped seeing Cass, and Millen is still in her post-Mika funk, a new doctor has swaggered in to give us the sapphic storyline we’ve been missing.

Last week, a new Plastics resident started at Grey Sloan Seattle Grace Mercy West Hospital for the Dramatic and Borderline Narcissistic, and her name is Dr. Toni Wright. (Played by Jen Landon, who is queer IRL as well.) Amelia recognized Toni from med school, but wasn’t surprised when the new doc didn’t acknowledge her, because that’s how she treated her when they were classmates, too. By the end of the episode, Amelia is done trying to play nice and just plops herself down at the same table as Toni and asks what her deal is, why she hated her in med school and why she’s giving her the cold shoulder now. Turns out the answer is the same for both: Toni has a crush on Amelia.

Amelia is so delighted by this turn of events she immediately takes Toni to an on-call room and they work out years of sexual tension. Even before this turn of events, I had my own crush on Toni, because Ben and his big ego tried to show off for her, and she wasn’t having any of it, knocking him down a peg. It was beautiful to behold.

This week, Toni and Amelia wake up in the on-call room, Toni pleased with finally having a long-held fantasy come true.

Toni asks Amelia on a proper date, and Amelia starts to tell her she can’t because she has her son that night, but panics mid-sentence and says she has a “sunrise hike” which is actually a bigger reg flag to me personally than having a child. I would MUCH rather date a single mom than a sunrise hiker (or a sunrise anything to be honest), but Toni is amused by this information and whether or not she believes Amelia about the hike, she accepts the no with grace and gets back to work.

As a general update for the other queer doctors this episode: Teddy gets a surgical win by doing another fancy heart surgery with Ndugu, but Millen takes a hit when Dr. Mohanty doesn’t listen to her, partially because she tried to engage with Millen pre-coffee since she had a sleepover with Kwan and it didn’t go well. Also I think she was a little jealous that Millen’s bedside manner is above and beyond and Mohanty underestimated Millen’s willingness to help out a fellow doctor so she didn’t even ask, just butted heads with her for a while. In the end, Millen still had Mohanty’s back and I worry about it blowing up in Millen’s face.

On her way out of the hospital, Amelia runs into Wright again and decides to just come clean. She tells Wright she has a son, and she hesitated telling her earlier because it was a dealbreaker in her last relationship (Hot Dr. Kai’s only flaw), but she knows it’s better to be honest if they’re going to date properly. And luckily not only does Dr. Wright not mind that Amelia has a son…she has one of her own. She is a single mom and lives with her sister, who helps out with her son. So they decide to rain check their date instead of cancelling it altogether, and they smile at each other so coyly that it had me beaming through the rest of the episode. Even Teddy kissing Owen couldn’t ruin my gay high after that. I’m sure their relationship will not be without complications—this is Grey’s Anatomy after all—but I’m excited to see where Amelia and Toni go from here.

