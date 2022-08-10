FYP: I’m Here To [Redacted], Not Get A Book Tour

Happy Wednesday Sunshine Kittys,
Time for FYP — my weekly round-up of Tik-Tok queerness that either taught me something, made me laugh, or turned me on — let’s get into it!
@yadiiyadii
Sweating and flowers? Yes Please.
@iamjadefox
and i have a youtube channel! link in my bio 🤎 #lgbt #ootd
Me and my Telfar on the weekends
@ashleycredle
#lgbt🌈 #studsoftiktok🌈 #studsdoitbetter🌈 #fyp#alljokes#comedу
WAIT LET ME EXPLAIN
@ty.wvy
#femsoftiktok🌈 #femtok #studtiktok
Help
@naniranece
Baby come hereeeeeee #lesbiansoftiktok #femsoftiktok #lgbtq #blackfemsoftiktok
10/10
@kenziesreading
i think this is my favorite video i’ve ever made #books #booktok #bookishtiktok #bookish #lesbian #wlw #sapphic #queer #lgbt #femme #scorpio
I —
@iamtashadee
#fyp #fypシ #lesbianastiktok #houston #viral #texas #foryou #BBW #allwhiteeverything #puntacana #dominicanrepublic🇩🇴
APPP-SEW-LEWT-LEE
@trini_dollxxx
Wont get me roped lol #fyp #studsoftiktok #lgbt
BAYBEEEEEEEEEEE!!!!!!
I hard relate to Kenzie reading, dungarees and glasses and all.I am very jealous of the etsy bookstamp and have now hinted that I need one for my birthday to my partner :D
same. most relatable tik tok I’ve seen
Dungarees/glasses/book infodumping is both my brand and my type.
It upsets me that I am Kenzie but worse because I do it with D&D books…to beautiful people who don’t play D&D. It’s amazing I have sex at all tbh