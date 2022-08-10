FYP: I’m Here To [Redacted], Not Get A Book Tour

By

Happy Wednesday Sunshine Kittys,

Time for FYP — my weekly round-up of Tik-Tok queerness that either taught me something, made me laugh, or turned me on — let’s get into it!

@yadiiyadii

#yesfambam

♬ original sound – Yadira

Sweating and flowers? Yes Please.

@iamjadefox

and i have a youtube channel! link in my bio 🤎 #lgbt #ootd

♬ ALIEN SUPERSTAR – Beyoncé

Me and my Telfar on the weekends

@ashleycredle

#lgbt🌈 #studsoftiktok🌈 #studsdoitbetter🌈 #fyp#alljokes#comedу

♬ original sound – davidfordproductions.com

WAIT LET ME EXPLAIN

@ty.wvy

#femsoftiktok🌈 #femtok #studtiktok

♬ original sound – Silky Ty ‼️

Help

@naniranece

Baby come hereeeeeee #lesbiansoftiktok #femsoftiktok #lgbtq #blackfemsoftiktok

♬ Originalton – F4

10/10

@kenziesreading

i think this is my favorite video i’ve ever made #books #booktok #bookishtiktok #bookish #lesbian #wlw #sapphic #queer #lgbt #femme #scorpio

♬ original sound – kenzie

I —

@iamtashadee

#fyp #fypシ #lesbianastiktok #houston #viral #texas #foryou #BBW #allwhiteeverything #puntacana #dominicanrepublic🇩🇴

♬ original sound – Nicole

APPP-SEW-LEWT-LEE

@trini_dollxxx

Wont get me roped lol #fyp #studsoftiktok #lgbt

♬ original sound – Carlos Jones

BAYBEEEEEEEEEEE!!!!!!

