Lesbian TikTok: Falling In Love With Drag Kings and Queens

Happy Wednesday Lasso Lesbians,

Time for FYP — my weekly round-up of Tik-Tok queerness that either taught me something, made me laugh, or turned me on — let’s get into it!

@mx_fortune

He’s a man from the 1940s babe, he’s toxic af #heisnottheloveofyourlife #drag #dragking #lesbian #nonbinary #foryoupage

♬ original sound – chrissy

BUT HOW DO YOU KNOW THAT??!?

@thesundaye

Have you seen the music video for Loyal yet? Shot and directed by @_eyetea #fyp #lgbt #singer #somgwriter #musiciansoftiktok #lesbiansoftiktok #queermusician #HTX #thesundaye

♬ original sound – Sunny Daye

Just doing my part to spread the word to give you all something to cry/fight/vibe to

@whoistd0t

Dog is fed up 🥹 #lesbiansoftiktokover30 #studsoftiktok #lesbiansoftiktok #femsoftiktok #fyp #introvert

♬ original sound – RNB LIVE

Me + Tevin + Wine = Bliss

@samiyahsplanet

some spring vibes for yahh 🌸 androgynousfashion springfashion2023 foryou outfitinspo philly

♬ Good Kisser – Usher

Spring is a comin’!

@m4ceedits

Ignore how dry my hair looks, there’s no product in it rn #foryou #letitiawright #letitiawright2 #letitiawrightmywifey #wakandaforever #greenscreen

♬ Stop being a faqqot thank u _ doja cat – Actually Taehyung

lolololololololollol

@dynogotfans2

Shi be hard trynna put on inna dark 😭😭😭 #studoftiktok🏳️‍🌈 #fyp #dynogotfans2 #fypシ゚viral #lesbiansoftiktok🌈 #foryou #lgbtq

♬ original sound – Tierra Whack

Plethe.

@_sayimani_

i swea wives be thinking us studs/mascs own a cape frfr😓 #fypシ #stud #lgbt🌈

♬ original sound – 💫

A “Honey I don’t wanna do this” list if you will

@baibeeegrl

Don’t yell at baby #lgbt #lgbtq #lgbtq🏳️‍🌈 #femsoftiktok #lesbiancouple #fyp

♬ original sound – 🤍

Protection at all costs

@borderlinecrybaby

She would never 😌 #fyp #foryoupage #crazygirls #unstable #besties #shecandonowrong #toxictiktok #imnottoxic #friendships #relatable #meme #funny

♬ original sound – 🚩🚩🚩

Lol ‘cos listen

@tiktokamirr

Why are parents like this? My flight is already booked. Just pray for me bookie 🙏🏾😭 #parentsbelike #parentslove #momsbelike #flightbooked #flightbookedpassportready #solotrip #tiktokamirr #amirhenley #tokyotoni #tokyotonisound #vacationmode #blackmomsbelike

♬ original sound – handleyourliquor

Tag your mom – ‘cos like, why would you send me this right now?

@chynatownn_

Ordering the u-haul nowwww! Can’t forget the book bag 🎒👩‍❤️‍💋‍👩🏳️‍🌈 #lgbt🌈 #studsoftiktok🌈 #lesbiansoftiktok #femsoftiktok #lgbt🏳️‍🌈 #🏳️‍🌈 #lesbiansoftiktok🌈 #lgbt🏳️‍🌈

♬ Beyonce x My Husband x Casa Di Remix – CasaDi

Some jokes are just incredibly accurate

@therealslutpigstiktok

#fyp #foryou #realhousewives #fypシ #realhousewivesoftiktok #rhoa #neneleakes #realhousewivesofatlanta #porshawilliams #kimzolciak #kenyamoore #cynthiabailey #iconic #icon #funny #realitytv #bravo #bravotv #andycohen #housewives #housewivesoftiktok #atlanta #rhoatlanta #CapCut

♬ original sound – Therealslutpigstiktok

Nene isn’t queer — but this is absolutely queer content

Shelli Nicole

Shelli Nicole is a Detroit-raised, Chicago-based writer. Her work has appeared in Bustle, HelloGiggles & Marie Claire. She is terrified of mermaids and teenagers equally.

Shelli has written 266 articles for us.

