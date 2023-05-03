Happy Wednesday Lasso Lesbians,
Time for FYP — my weekly round-up of Tik-Tok queerness that either taught me something, made me laugh, or turned me on — let’s get into it!
@mx_fortune
He’s a man from the 1940s babe, he’s toxic af #heisnottheloveofyourlife #drag #dragking #lesbian #nonbinary #foryoupage
BUT HOW DO YOU KNOW THAT??!?
@thesundaye
Have you seen the music video for Loyal yet? Shot and directed by @_eyetea #fyp #lgbt #singer #somgwriter #musiciansoftiktok #lesbiansoftiktok #queermusician #HTX #thesundaye
Just doing my part to spread the word to give you all something to cry/fight/vibe to
@whoistd0t
Dog is fed up 🥹 #lesbiansoftiktokover30 #studsoftiktok #lesbiansoftiktok #femsoftiktok #fyp #introvert
Me + Tevin + Wine = Bliss
@samiyahsplanet
some spring vibes for yahh 🌸 androgynousfashion springfashion2023 foryou outfitinspo philly
Spring is a comin’!
@m4ceedits
Ignore how dry my hair looks, there’s no product in it rn #foryou #letitiawright #letitiawright2 #letitiawrightmywifey #wakandaforever #greenscreen
♬ Stop being a faqqot thank u _ doja cat – Actually Taehyung
lolololololololollol
@dynogotfans2
Shi be hard trynna put on inna dark 😭😭😭 #studoftiktok🏳️🌈 #fyp #dynogotfans2 #fypシ゚viral #lesbiansoftiktok🌈 #foryou #lgbtq
Plethe.
@_sayimani_
i swea wives be thinking us studs/mascs own a cape frfr😓 #fypシ #stud #lgbt🌈
A “Honey I don’t wanna do this” list if you will
@baibeeegrl
Don’t yell at baby #lgbt #lgbtq #lgbtq🏳️🌈 #femsoftiktok #lesbiancouple #fyp
Protection at all costs
@borderlinecrybaby
She would never 😌 #fyp #foryoupage #crazygirls #unstable #besties #shecandonowrong #toxictiktok #imnottoxic #friendships #relatable #meme #funny
Lol ‘cos listen
@tiktokamirr
Why are parents like this? My flight is already booked. Just pray for me bookie 🙏🏾😭 #parentsbelike #parentslove #momsbelike #flightbooked #flightbookedpassportready #solotrip #tiktokamirr #amirhenley #tokyotoni #tokyotonisound #vacationmode #blackmomsbelike
Tag your mom – ‘cos like, why would you send me this right now?
@chynatownn_
Ordering the u-haul nowwww! Can’t forget the book bag 🎒👩❤️💋👩🏳️🌈 #lgbt🌈 #studsoftiktok🌈 #lesbiansoftiktok #femsoftiktok #lgbt🏳️🌈 #🏳️🌈 #lesbiansoftiktok🌈 #lgbt🏳️🌈
Some jokes are just incredibly accurate
@therealslutpigstiktok
#fyp #foryou #realhousewives #fypシ #realhousewivesoftiktok #rhoa #neneleakes #realhousewivesofatlanta #porshawilliams #kimzolciak #kenyamoore #cynthiabailey #iconic #icon #funny #realitytv #bravo #bravotv #andycohen #housewives #housewivesoftiktok #atlanta #rhoatlanta #CapCut
Nene isn’t queer — but this is absolutely queer content