FYP: Hot Black Queers AND Vibranium Strap?! Wakanda Really Has Everything

By

Happy Wednesday watermelons!!

Time for FYP — my weekly round-up of Tik-Tok queerness that either taught me something, made me laugh, or turned me on — let’s get into it!

@sevswayze

#fypシ #lgbt🌈

♬ original sound – ™️

To be fair—it can be just as hot to send when you’re asked to do so

@trinitytheepony

I just know it would have me unable to walk after #fyp #mcu #shuri #blackpanther #letitiawright #shuriedit #wakandaforever #trinitytheepony

♬ Ich like jedes video mit diesem sound – I_ᗪKᗯᕼᗩTᑎᗩᗰE🇩🇪 • Folgen

She really be having folks screaming “Wakanda Foreverrrrrrrrr”

@itsazurerae_

I rather be home with you bby ❤️🫶@aerialpowers #AEHolidayCard #love #relatable #relationship #girlsnightout #fypシ #femsoftiktok #foryou #relationships #datingbelike #wifey #comdey #datingadvice #foryou #viralvideo #girlfriendsoftiktok #girlfriendsbelike #relatable #relationshipsbelike #funnyvideos

♬ original sound – Burna Boy

Y’all keep saying the streets are ghetto and wonder why folks leave the function early

@jessandrae20

#PetSmartMadeMeBuyIt #fyp

♬ original sound – The Real K Carbon

LOOK AT MY LEFT HAND WE ARE NOT FRIENDS!

@camwessa

It’s been SO long #wlw #lgbtq

♬ original sound – dior

Real Bad………reallllllllllll bad

@quoia_20

#fyp #foryou #lgbtq🌈 #viral #apartment

♬ kodak catching paper planes by vatolocz – vatolocz !

When you’re under my roof you find out who be up under me

@etherealafrican

♬ original sound – RosieRose

Time TEW GO HOMMMMMMMMEEEEE!!!!

@kgplease

It feels like the very first time 😩😂🙌🏾 #studtok #wlw #lesbiantiktoker #lgbt🏳️‍🌈 #studsoftiktok🌈 #studsoftiktok

♬ YA MUM – julia

CORRECT

@amayaxclaire

i can make so many of these

♬ original sound – zay loe

This playlist is giving “You don’t need this energy in your life” vibes

@kandimarieeeee

Little did I know!

♬ original sound – zay loe

“An Underwear Headache” HELP HELP HELP

