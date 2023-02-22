FYP: Just A Bunch Of Queer Toxic Tiktoks!!!

Happy Wednesday Toxic Tammies!
Time for FYP — my weekly round-up of Tik-Tok queerness that either taught me something, made me laugh, or turned me on — let’s get into it!
@bigkavie
Because why?
@taty_aa
You’re safe 😌 #fyp #foryoupage #funny #couples #xyzbca #comedy
What’s the point of doing this?
@bittnia
art imitates life and the art in question is the L word #lesbiansoftiktok
….What?
@nobodoitbe0
Depends on what the hell you jokin’ about
@kittiesntitties_
Why was you doing this anyway?
@officialkingkellz
But yal don’t like these types though 👑 #Fyp #Fyf #studsoftiktok🌈 #femsoftiktok🏳️🌈 #lgbt🌈 #blackmillionaires #alphafemales
I genuinely am not understanding what the flex is here
@topnotchfaces
#moded #itriedit #ooou #domestic #toxic #craxy #fyp #fypシ #foryou #foryoupage #les #fems #femsoftiktok🏳️🌈 #lesbiansoftiktokover30 #santana
Help, but like frfr — Help
@dewthebrew
Them dominate fems have you in a headlock 😮💨🥹 #fyp #lgbt🌈 #lesbiansoftiktok #relatable #toxic #viral #blowthisup #studsoftiktok #relationship #blacktiktok
I hope y’all get released from this chokehold of thinking this is hot
@luvnubia_
I’m dead #🚩 #🚩🚩 #MakeADogsDay #toxicstuds #myfinALLYmoment #toxiclesbians #blacklesbian #lesbiantiktoks #studsover30 #lgbtq #fypシ゚viral #lesbiansoftiktokover30 #lesbiansover30 #lgbt🌈 #lgbt #studchronicles #relationshipgoals #fyp #fypシ #lesbiantiktok🏳️🌈 #gay #funnytiktok #funny
Entertaining this for why?
@thatcoachwiththenails
Like why you not showing out yet🥹 #fems #femforfem #blacklesbiantiktok #lgbt
LOL encouraging crazy FOR WHHHHHYY?