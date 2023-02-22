FYP: Just A Bunch Of Queer Toxic Tiktoks!!!

By

Happy Wednesday Toxic Tammies!

Time for FYP — my weekly round-up of Tik-Tok queerness that either taught me something, made me laugh, or turned me on — let’s get into it!

@bigkavie

♬ original sound – $

Because why?

@taty_aa

You’re safe 😌 #fyp #foryoupage #funny #couples #xyzbca #comedy

♬ original sound – 🪤🛖🪕

What’s the point of doing this?

@bittnia

art imitates life and the art in question is the L word #lesbiansoftiktok

♬ original sound – ☁️nia☁️

….What?

@nobodoitbe0

#NextLevelDish

♬ Dry Me ah deserrrrt him – 𝐕

Depends on what the hell you jokin’ about

@kittiesntitties_

#fypシ #lgbt 😭😭 like damnnnn

♬ yeah you did that – velo

Why was you doing this anyway?

@officialkingkellz

But yal don’t like these types though 👑 #Fyp #Fyf #studsoftiktok🌈 #femsoftiktok🏳️‍🌈 #lgbt🌈 #blackmillionaires #alphafemales

♬ 22 – JayO

I genuinely am not understanding what the flex is here

@topnotchfaces

#moded #itriedit #ooou #domestic #toxic #craxy #fyp #fypシ #foryou #foryoupage #les #fems #femsoftiktok🏳️‍🌈 #lesbiansoftiktokover30 #santana

♬ original sound – Lilaamarie__

Help, but like frfr — Help

@dewthebrew

Them dominate fems have you in a headlock 😮‍💨🥹 #fyp #lgbt🌈 #lesbiansoftiktok #relatable #toxic #viral #blowthisup #studsoftiktok #relationship #blacktiktok

♬ original sound – daquan

I hope y’all get released from this chokehold of thinking this is hot

@luvnubia_

I’m dead #🚩 #🚩🚩 #MakeADogsDay #toxicstuds #myfinALLYmoment #toxiclesbians #blacklesbian #lesbiantiktoks #studsover30 #lgbtq #fypシ゚viral #lesbiansoftiktokover30 #lesbiansover30 #lgbt🌈 #lgbt #studchronicles #relationshipgoals #fyp #fypシ #lesbiantiktok🏳️‍🌈 #gay #funnytiktok #funny

♬ 2blessed_2playa – KAE

Entertaining this for why?

@thatcoachwiththenails

Like why you not showing out yet🥹 #fems #femforfem #blacklesbiantiktok #lgbt

♬ original sound – Ari

LOL encouraging crazy FOR WHHHHHYY?

Shelli Nicole

Shelli Nicole is a Detroit-raised, Chicago-based writer. Her work has appeared in Bustle, HelloGiggles & Marie Claire. She is terrified of mermaids and teenagers equally.

Shelli has written 247 articles for us.

