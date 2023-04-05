FYP: Has Your Mum Went On A Surprise Stud Date This Year?

Happy Wednesday Lover Bois!
Time for FYP — my weekly round-up of Tik-Tok queerness that either taught me something, made me laugh, or turned me on — let’s get into it!
@teeszzn
She sounds so hurt man💀💀💀#explorepage #lgbt #date #uklgbt
“I DIDN’T KNOW!”
@giswiggyyy
lmao not tewww much #fyp #wlw #jazminesullivan
When good communication goes too far
@ebonydaniels2350
#capcut #xyzbca #fypシ゚viral #femsoftiktok #shadowbanned #studsoftiktok #couplestiktok #trendy #love
WHY IS THERE A CROW ON THE BOAT LOL
@x_briannalee
LOLOLOLOL
@g.o.a.t_femme222
Lawd if shr ain’t like Amanda I don’t want her🤞🏾😭😭 SAMA28 #domfem #shannonandamanda #wlw #lgbt🏳️🌈 #wlw #viral #femmeforfemme #relationships #salesbians🇿🇦🏳️🌈 #lesbiansoftiktokover30 #fyppppppppppppppppppppppp #fyp #foryoupage @Shannon and Amanda @Shannon&Amanda
This conversation happening on live is actually taking me out
@dosearose
take care of yourself ✨️✨️ #animation #animationmeme #fyp #foryoupage #motion #motiongraphics #relatable #artmeme #art #cuteanimation #burnout
THIS CANDLE IS STRESSED AND IM SORRY FOR LAUGHING BUT LOLOLOLOL
@courtlex_
Its a love bite 🥹😂🥰 #courtandlex
I would like to know if y’all do this plz thanks!
@ziaohzia
🧚🏿♂️ #nonbinarylesbian #lesbiansoftiktok #plussizeenby #neurospicy #topsurgery
Let’s go lesbians!!!
https://www.tiktok.com/@ophs_ssc/video/7217700856924359979?is_from_webapp=1&sender_device=pc
The fact that this happened at what looks like a Black ass school and had a happy cheering ending! OMG TEARS!
@coochielikegirls
I sound so delusional but I’m so serious #lgbt #femsoftiktok
I would like an update asap plethe
@ogkemimarie
we just 23 and doing the best we can #lgbtq #queer #digitalnomad #costarica #puertoviejo
I didn’t ask for extra onions on this cheeseburger thanks
candle, listen, I GET IT
re: that last video- i feel like a) that’s beautiful and b) oh no are people really using drones! to make little tiktok clips now?!