FYP: Has Your Mum Went On A Surprise Stud Date This Year?

By

Happy Wednesday Lover Bois!

Time for FYP — my weekly round-up of Tik-Tok queerness that either taught me something, made me laugh, or turned me on — let’s get into it!

@teeszzn

She sounds so hurt man💀💀💀#explorepage #lgbt #date #uklgbt

♬ LISTEN – 𝘽𝘼𝘽𝙔 𝙅𝙊𝙆𝙀𝙍

“I DIDN’T KNOW!”

@giswiggyyy

lmao not tewww much #fyp #wlw #jazminesullivan

♬ original sound – Derek

When good communication goes too far

@ebonydaniels2350

#capcut #xyzbca #fypシ゚viral #femsoftiktok #shadowbanned #studsoftiktok #couplestiktok #trendy #love

♬ girls melt love on soundcloud and yt in bio – 🆘

WHY IS THERE A CROW ON THE BOAT LOL

@x_briannalee

😭😭 #fyp #viral

♬ original sound – leilani lee ♡

LOLOLOLOL

@g.o.a.t_femme222

Lawd if shr ain’t like Amanda I don’t want her🤞🏾😭😭 SAMA28 #domfem #shannonandamanda #wlw #lgbt🏳️‍🌈 #wlw #viral #femmeforfemme #relationships #salesbians🇿🇦🏳️‍🌈 #lesbiansoftiktokover30 #fyppppppppppppppppppppppp #fyp #foryoupage @Shannon and Amanda @Shannon&Amanda

♬ original sound – g.o.a.t_femme222

This conversation happening on live is actually taking me out

@dosearose

take care of yourself ✨️✨️ #animation #animationmeme #fyp #foryoupage #motion #motiongraphics #relatable #artmeme #art #cuteanimation #burnout

♬ original sound – Annakprzy

THIS CANDLE IS STRESSED AND IM SORRY FOR LAUGHING BUT LOLOLOLOL

@courtlex_

Its a love bite 🥹😂🥰 #courtandlex

♬ original sound – FERRARI KARI

I would like to know if y’all do this plz thanks!

@ziaohzia

🧚🏿‍♂️ #nonbinarylesbian #lesbiansoftiktok #plussizeenby #neurospicy #topsurgery

♬ original sound – mylesweberjoker

Let’s go lesbians!!!

https://www.tiktok.com/@ophs_ssc/video/7217700856924359979?is_from_webapp=1&sender_device=pc

The fact that this happened at what looks like a Black ass school and had a happy cheering ending! OMG TEARS!

@coochielikegirls

I sound so delusional but I’m so serious #lgbt #femsoftiktok

♬ original sound – Jaila

I would like an update asap plethe

@ogkemimarie

we just 23 and doing the best we can #lgbtq #queer #digitalnomad #costarica #puertoviejo

♬ original sound – 𖥔༌ ᰷ 🎸 𖥔༌ ᰷

I didn’t ask for extra onions on this cheeseburger thanks

Before you go! Autostraddle runs on the reader support of our A+ Members. If this article meant something to you today — if it informed you or made you smile or feel seen, will you consider joining A+ and supporting the people who make this indie queer media site possible?

Join A+!
Related:

Shelli Nicole

Shelli Nicole is a Detroit-raised, Chicago-based writer. Her work has appeared in Bustle, HelloGiggles & Marie Claire. She is terrified of mermaids and teenagers equally.

Shelli has written 261 articles for us.

1 Comment

Contribute to the conversation...

Yay! You've decided to leave a comment. That's fantastic. Please keep in mind that comments are moderated by the guidelines laid out in our comment policy. Let's have a personal and meaningful conversation and thanks for stopping by!