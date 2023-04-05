FYP: Has Your Mum Went On A Surprise Stud Date This Year?

Happy Wednesday Lover Bois!

Time for FYP — my weekly round-up of Tik-Tok queerness that either taught me something, made me laugh, or turned me on — let’s get into it!

“I DIDN’T KNOW!”

When good communication goes too far

WHY IS THERE A CROW ON THE BOAT LOL

LOLOLOLOL

This conversation happening on live is actually taking me out

THIS CANDLE IS STRESSED AND IM SORRY FOR LAUGHING BUT LOLOLOLOL

I would like to know if y’all do this plz thanks!

Let’s go lesbians!!!

https://www.tiktok.com/@ophs_ssc/video/7217700856924359979?is_from_webapp=1&sender_device=pc

The fact that this happened at what looks like a Black ass school and had a happy cheering ending! OMG TEARS!

I would like an update asap plethe

I didn’t ask for extra onions on this cheeseburger thanks