FYP: Kids Say The Darndest Things — About Lesbians

Happy Wednesday Potomac Pals!!

Time for FYP — my weekly round-up of Tik-Tok queerness that either taught me something, made me laugh, or turned me on — let’s get into it!

@heavenlastar

Yes bae 😩🖤 #fyp #lgbt

♬ original sound – RockrBarbiJenni 💋

I personally love how much everyone reveals on TikTok

@imyour_destiney20

#FunnyKids #Kids #jokes #confusethegirls #myniece #girlboy

♬ original sound – Carter👑

GOOPED YOU HEAR ME?! LOL

@westwardprincess

+ I just side eye & go silent 💀. #westwardprincess #viral #fyp

♬ LMAO THE VIDS – ✨ ILikePotatosOnCheese ✨

HELP.

@_boujiebre_

Old to us new to y’all #bestfriends #lesbiansoftiktok #domfemsoftiktok🏳️‍🌈 #lgbt🌈 #scorpio♏️ #platonic #fypシ

♬ original sound – LANISTRS

I —

@pooh2stunnaa

imma wear it .. inna house #fyp #lgbtq

♬ original sound – obamastepdaughter

IT’S THE THOUGHT THAT COUNTS!

@idajeniffer

yall are killing your plants and flowers and its upsetting me and my ancestors #flowers #flowercare #florist #tips #tricks #youreeelcome #maoi #miami #baby #hehe #fyp #bye #for #now

♬ original sound – idalina

The delivery is WILD but I accept ‘cos great tips

@arieesafari

the two of us 💕#couplegoals #blackqueerlove #lesbiansoftiktok🌈 #blacklove #lgbt🌈

♬ original sound – SitCxrnerBum

What is this salty water on my cheeks?!?!

@therealjo.anna

#lgbt🌈 #fyp #lesbiansoftiktok #germlin

♬ original sound – DeMarcus Cousins

LOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLO

@lockedin_forever

#femsoftiktok #femonfem🏳️‍🌈

♬ original sound – OT 🎰

ATTACKED LOL

@ziosaaa

If younger me would cringe at me now, i know im doing something right

♬ original sound – Zhané

ME and you know what if you don’t wanna hear it then THATS JUSS TEW DAMN BAD!

