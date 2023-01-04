Happy Wednesday Resolution Rachels,

Time for FYP — my weekly round-up of Tik-Tok queerness that either taught me something, made me laugh, or turned me on — let’s get into it!

Like — come up under here with me

@maynardstv babe looks so good thru the freshener 😍 ♬ deep – hanna

Time to start checking those present for cameras…

This isn’t gay but it kinda is ‘cos I hope this is my future child

Whatever the year just started we all get to mess up

Pretty Girl Nail Struggles ARE REALLLLLLL!!!

Thank gosh the holidays are over

I got a feeling 2023 is gonna be good as hell

NO. NO. NO.NOOOOOOOO!!!!

Listen, all of this sounds good to me

This cat is a lesbian and I won’t explain why