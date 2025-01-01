The Most Popular Autostraddle Posts of 2024

What did the people read and click on this fine year of 2024? Well, quite a few things. Let’s talk about what those things are!

Top Ten Most Popular Articles of 2024

1. Am I Gay? by Riese

2. The 100 Best Lesbian Movies of All Time, by Drew

3. Which Shondaland Gay Is Your Everloving Soulmate? by Carmen

4. I Had an Affair With My College Dean, by Olivia Swanson Haas

5. 37 Gay WNBA Players To Follow (And Thirst After) on Instagram This Season, by Carmen

6. 43 Christmas Movies With Lesbian, Bisexual, Queer or Trans Characters, by Riese

7. Kate McKinnon Moved to the Woods, Grows Her Own Food, Got Into Carpentry and Wrote You a Book, by Valerie

8. I’m In My Thirties and Can’t Make Up My Mind About Having Kids, by Nico, Riese, Sa’iyda and Em Win

9. Quiz: Which Chappell Roan Song Are You? by Drew

10. All 150+ Gay Women and Trans Athletes Competing In the 2024 Paris Olympics, by Natalie

Top Queer Celebrity News Posts of 2024

1. Kate McKinnon Moved To The Woods, Grows Her Own Food, Got Into Carpentry and Wrote You a Book, by Valerie

2. So It Definitely Seems Like Las Vegas Aces’ Kate Martin Hard Launched Her Girlfriend, by Riese

3. Renée Rapp Identifies as a Lesbian Now!, by Valerie

4. Queen Latifah Walked the Met Carpet With Her Partner Eboni Nichols, It Matters, by Carmen

5. In Time-Honored Musical Theater Tradition, Almost Everyone in the ‘Wicked’ Movie Is Gay, by Kayla

6. Sophia Bush Comes Out as Queer and In Love With Ashlyn Harris, by Riese

7. Abbi Jacobson and Jodi Balfour’s Beautiful Wedding Took Place In an Alternate Dimension of Gay Chaos and Sweaty Shoulders, by Riese

8. WNBA Superstar, Fashion Icon Arike Ogunbowale Is Officially Engayged!, by Carmen

9. Ali Krieger Soft Launches a New Boo!!, by Christina Tucker

10. Actor Maria Bello and Chef Dominique Crenn Got Married and Their Playlist Was Perfection, by Riese

Top Feature Stories of 2024

1. All 150+ Gay Women and Trans Athletes Competing In the 2024 Paris Olympics, by Natalie

2. All 37 Surviving Lesbian Bars In the U.S., by Riese and Kayla

3. For Many Queer People, Cutting Off Family Is Hard but Vital, by Kayla

4. We Went to Every Dyke Bar in NYC in One Day, by Drew and Kayla

5. What Can a Nonbinary Transition Look Like?, by Summer Tao

6. An Oral History of ‘Adam’ (2019), the Most Controversial Trans Movie of All Time, by Drew

7. The Best Chappell Roan Shows Are in the Midwest and South, by Kayla

8. We Spoke Up For Palestine and Got Kicked Out of the White House Pride Party, by Abby Stein and Lily Greenberg-Call

9. Trans Teen Pauly Likens’ Murder Haunts Her Rural Pennsylvania Community, by Nico

10. How A 50-Year-Old Lesbian Magazine Is Surviving Despite It All, by Sydney Boles

Most Popular Interviews of 2024

1. Nava Mau Is Playing Her Own Game — And Changing the World Along the Way, by Drew

2. Lilly Wachowski Has Her Combat Boots On, by Drew

3. Meet Tricia Cooke, the Lesbian Activist Married to a Coen Brother and the Brains Behind “Drive-Away Dolls”, by Drew

4. Meet Kelley Heyer: Actor, Fashion Queer, and Creator of the “Apple” Dance, by Drew

5. Vivienne Medrano (aka VivziePop) on “Hazbin Hotel,” Her Favorite Musicals, and Giving People Second Chances, by Rendy Jones

6. Want To See a Movie Where Buffalo Bill and Norman Bates Are in a T4T Situationship? Well, Do We Have Some News for You!, by Kayla

7. Brigette Lundy-Paine Is Making Their Own Kind of Trans Art, by Drew

8. Anarchist Author Margaret Killjoy Crafts Trans Worlds in the Woods, by Nico

9. The Polyamorous Devils of “Couple to Throuple” Are Ready to Blow Up Gender Norms, by Gabe Dunn

10. Jinkx Monsoon Is Filled With Rage — and a Lot of Hope, by Drew

Most Popular Sex & Dating Posts of 2024

1. The 12 Lesbian Love Languages, by Riese

2. Rumors of Our Lesbian Divorce Rates Have Been Greatly Exaggerated (But They’re Still Pretty True), by Riese

3. How To Kill Lesbian Bed Death, by Kayla

4. How Do I Ask My Girlfriend To Freshen Up Before Sex Without Killing Our Sex Life?, by Ashni

5. Broke and Lonely? “Lavender Marriage” May Be For You!, by Riese

6. Help! I’ve Gotten ‘The Ick’ for My Girlfriend, by Nico, Kayla, Riese and Em Win

7. Is Monogamy Cool Again?, by Gabe Dunn

8. You Need Help: I Don’t Get Excited To See My Girlfriend, by Kayla

9. Things I Do To Feel Submissive Even Though My Partner Isn’t Super Dominant, by Summer Tao

10. ‘The Lack of Physical Affection From My Girlfriend Is Becoming Unbearable’, by Summer Tao

Most Popular Movie & TV Reviews and Recaps of 2024

1. Abby McEnany and Robin Weigert Are a Lesbian Couple on Network TV???, by Natalie

2. “Love on the Spectrum” Fails to Give Its Queer Woman the Dates She Deserves, by Nico

3. “True Detective: Night Country” Is a Mediocre Network Procedural Masquerading As Prestige TV, by Drew

4. “Hightown” Fails to Fulfill Its Potential In Its Final Season, by Natalie

5. Good Trouble Series Finale Recap: It’s Not Where You Come From, It’s Where You Belong, by Natalie

6. ‘Arcane’ Delivers a Steamy Gay Sex Scene and an Epic Finale, by Valerie and Nic

7. ‘Emilia Pérez’ Is the Most Unique Cis Nonsense You’ll Ever See, by Drew

8. Night Court Rights a Historic Sitcom Injustice, Brings Roz Back for Her Gay Happy Ending, by Carmen

9. I Watched New Reality Show ‘I Kissed a Girl’ and I Liked It, by Sally

10. Last Night’s ‘Agatha All Along’ Was the Gayest Thing The MCU Has Ever Done, by Valerie

Most Popular Personal Essays of 2024

1. I Had an Affair With My College Dean, by Olivia Swanson Haas

2. Et Tu, Laura Ingalls Wilder?, by Autumn Fourkiller

3. Was Ozempic Right For Me?, by Em Win

4. Always the Daddy, Never the Dad, by Milo Longenecker

5. All Girls Want To Eat Each Other, by Mallory Pearson

6. I’ve Spent a Lot of Time Pretending Not To Know What I Want, by Swan Huntley

7. I Am Not Lorelai Gilmore But I Also Kind of Am, by Kristen Arnett

8. Five Years Ago, Lesbian Visibility Day Was the Best Day of My Life, by Drew

9. A Heartbeat At My Feet, by Riese

10. I’m a Psychologist Who Didn’t See My Own Divorce Coming, by Ahuv Ne’eman

Most Popular Books Posts of 2024

1. Embracing the Dark Pleasures of Dystopian Literature: 10 Novels That Inspired Me To Write My Own, by Gabrielle Korn

2. All the Most Anticipated Queer Books Lists: Spring 2024, June 2024, Fall 2024, July and August 2024, December 2024 and January 2025, by Kayla and Riese

3. 13 Sapphic Holiday Romances To Devour This Winter, by Sai’yda Shabazz

4. An Exclusive Preview of “Critical Role: Mighty Nein Origins,” Featuring Our Resident Disaster Lesbian, Beauregard Lionett!, by the Critical Role Team

5. Which of These Books Are Better Than the Lesbian Movies Based on Them?, by Kayla

6. The Best Queer Books of 2024, by Casey

7. Anarchist Author Margaret Killjoy Crafts Trans Worlds in the Woods, by Nico

8. How Gay Are the Books These Queer Shows Are Based On? by Kayla

9. Feeling Feral? Here’s 17 Novels For The Weird Girls, by Riese

10. 17 Queer “Celebrity Falls For Normal Person” Romance Books If You Liked ‘The Idea Of You’, by Riese

Most Popular Quizzes of 2024

1. Am I Gay? by Riese

2. What’s Your Lesbian Love Language? by Riese

3. Which Shondaland Gay Is Your Everloving Soulmate? by Carmen

4. Which Chappell Roan Song Are You? by Drew

5. Which Contemporary Queer Singer Are You?, by Kayla

6. Which Emotionally Intense ’80s/’90s Lesbian Song Are You?, by Riese

7. Which Iconic Lesbian TV Couple Is Your Soulmate?, by Riese

8. Quiz: Which ‘Conclave’ Character Are You?, by Drew

9. Which Lesbian Shoe Are You?, by Riese

10. Which Lesbian Bag Are You?, by Riese