January 2025: What’s New, Gay and Streaming on Netflix, Max, Prime Video, Peacock and Apple TV

It’s a new dawn it’s a new year and we’re feeling a tad bit closer to fine about what’s coming up with lesbian, queer, bisexual and/or trans characters on our television sets — mostly the return of so many shows we’ve been missing since 2024. So let’s get into it!

Netflix’s January 2025 New Gay Content

Missing You // Limited Series // January 1

Trans actress Mary Malone plays “Aqua” in the latest Harlan Coben adaptation. Detective Kat Donovan’s (Rosalid Eleazar, who played queer sex worker Violet in Harlots) boyfriend disappeared eleven years ago. When he pops up on a dating app, her world goes wild all over again — her father’s murder and a current rash of disappearances twisted up with all of it. Aqua, a trans character played by trans actress Mary Malone, is one of Kat’s two best friends, and a close friend of her ex Josh.

Younger (Seasons 1-7) // January 7

Darren Star’s Younger was a delightful little Darren Star series that we covered pretty thoroughly when it aired. It stars Sutton Foster as a 40-something who pretends to be a twentysomething to get a publishing job working for Hillary Duff’s character. Debi Mazar as the lesbian best friend.

XO Kitty // Season 2 // January 16

One of the most delightfully surprising queer shows of 2023 found its protagonist realizing she doesn’t just have feelings for her former long-distance boyfriend Dae or boarding school playboy Min Ho but also for her dear friend Yuri, who already has a girlfriend. In Season 2 Kitty returns to KISS for new adventures — hoping to learn more about her late Mom but also to explore her bisexuality and date girls. Sasha Bhasin joins the cast as one of those girls, Praveena.

Liza Treyger: Night Owl (2024) // January 28

The stand-up special from bisexual comic Liza Treyger will include topics like “her friends who are parents, hating other people’s husbands, and lying to herself about how high she really is.”

New Peacock Gay TV and Movies in January 2025

The Traitors // Season 3 Premiere // January 9

Bicon Alan Cummings’ reality competition show pits reality stars against each other in an “ultimate murder mystery game” where traitors are hidden amongst contestants and everyone else must sniff them out to take home the prize money. Contestants for season three include queers like Bob The Drag Queen, Selling Sunset‘s Chrishell Stause and The Bachelorette‘s Gabby Windey.

New Gay Max and HBO TV and Movies in January 2025

Reframed: Next Gen Narratives // Season One // January 1

There’s not a ton of info out there about this but what is out there looks amazing and super super queer! Six filmmakers take on classic movies with a contemporary lens: A Star is Born, Jack and the Beanstalk, Calamity Jane, The Adventures of Robin Hood, The Prince and the Pauper, and Rebel Without a Cause.

Harley Quinn // Season 5 Premiere // January 16

The DC universe will open up in its fifth season, finding our beloved couple Harley and Ivy ditching Gotham for Metropolis — the home of Lois Lane, Superman and Lex Luther. But of course, they soon discover something chaotic and sinister is going on in their new home and they might be forced to save the city themselves.

Prime Video’s New Gay TV and Movies for January 2025

The Rig // Season 2 // January 2

The creator of The Rig hopes Season 2 effectively strikes a balance between “entertaining drama” and “tackling existential debates around climate change.” Season 2 takes the precinct to an Arctic glacier, where the trapped crew must deal with the emotional and physical fallout from the devastating tsunami that destroyed the Bravo. The show continues to star queer actor Emily Hampshire and feature “brash butch medic” character Cat (Rochenda Sandall).

Harlem // Season 3 // January 25

Season three promises the core four women of Harlem will be “on the precipice of change like never before.” Gail Bean is joining the case as Eva, a “driven, yet playful, venture capitalist” who’s started working with our beloved lesbian character, Tye. Also extremely exciting — Robin Givens will be playing her “no-nonsense” mother, Jacqueline. Sai loved Season Two so we are all very excited for this!

New Apple TV+ Queer TV and Movies for January 2025

Mythic Quest // Season Four Premiere // January 29

In the long-anticipated and critically acclaimed series’s fourth season, the reunited team at Mythic Quest will “confront new challenges amongst a changing video game landscape as stars rise, egos clash, relationships bloom and everyone tries to have a little more work work life balance.” The queer storylines on Mythic Quest have historically been beloved by our community.