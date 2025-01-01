Queer Horoscopes for the Year 2025

Every year, we venture through all 12 zodiac seasons. Your natal chart never changes, but the sky and how it interacts with your birth chart does. The Zodiac seasons are when the Sun is in that sign’s constellation and it takes an average of 30-31 days per season. The time in which these seasons change is calculated to the minute. It can vary between three days, with the center day being the most common transition day.

Along with the seasons for the zodiac, we have full moons and new moons, eclipse seasons, and retrogrades. All these things change every single year and can influence your life. Find your sign containing a summary of love, career, money, and health for 2025.

Make sure to also check your Moon for how your emotions may be affected, as well as your rising sign for what new things may occur in your life.

2025 Horoscopes for Each Sign

Aries



2025 is a transformative year for Aries, marked by challenges that bring growth. A lot of retrogrades begin in your sign this year, starting with Venus, which affects your sense of self, and encourages you to reflect on your values. Then there’s Mercury, which impacts your communication — think before you speak. The partial solar eclipse in Aries amplifies your natural traits of courage, action, and self-leadership, but it also challenges them to reflect and realign their path. Later in the year, Neptune goes retrograde, affecting your ambitions, pushing your goals and dreams. Only a few days later Saturn goes retrograde, affecting your discipline. Slow down and breathe but keep pushing. Overall, focus on introspection, domestic life, and shedding what no longer serves you. Embrace rest and self-regulation, and you will emerge with a renewed sense of purpose and clarity.

Love

2025 brings opportunities for deep introspection in relationships. There is a focus on domestic life. Prioritize emotional connections by healing old wounds and fostering closer bonds. With retrograde Venus and Neptune influencing your life, there may be tension or miscommunication with your connections.

Career

Test your ability to balance leadership and self-regulation. Use these moments to pause, refine strategies, and revisit long-term ambitions. Around February you’ll have a chance to recalibrate your priorities, ensuring your efforts are aligned with your personal values. Shed unnecessary burdens to create space for exciting, transformative opportunities by the year’s end.

Money

Aries’ natural drive for success will benefit from introspection about spending and saving habits. Focus on budgeting and planning for long-term stability. Look at shedding old habits of materialism or financial overextension.

Health

The call to take care of yourself is crucial in 2025. Tension from planetary retrogrades can manifest in stress or fatigue, making rest and self-care non-negotiable. Physical activity, mindfulness, and nurturing your home environment will recharge your body and mind. Aries should also watch for overexertion; taking breaks will ensure sustained energy for the year ahead.

Important Dates

Season: 3/20 at 5:01 am – 4/19 at 3:55 pm EST

Full Moon: 10/16 Harvest Moon

New Moon: 3/29 Pink Moon

Eclipse: 3/29 Partial Solar Eclipse

Retrogrades: all start with Aries and end in Pisces: Mercury 3/15 – 4/7, Venus 3/2 – 4/13, Saturn 7/13 – 11/28, Neptune 7/4 – 12/10

Taurus



A year of growth, 2025, focuses on transformation and alliances by staying open to change, focusing on your assets, and nurturing connections. Uranus retrograding early in the year and again in September will urge a reassessment of long-term goals. A rebellion against the status quo encourages openness to change. It is important to step out of your comfort zone and embrace unconventional dynamics. Trust your strength and structure to keep you moving in the right direction. In your personal life, you will be drawn to those who are also experiencing a time of discovery. Balance your drive with moments of reflection to emerge stronger and more aligned with your true purpose.

Love

This year emphasizes deep, reliable partnerships for Taurus. Your alliances, whether romantic or collaborative, will be built on trust and mutual support. You may be drawn to relationships that align with your evolving world and future aspirations. Look towards folks who broaden your perspective and explore new directions together.

Career

This is a transformative year for your career, with rebellion and bold choices paying off. Your focus on helping the world and aligning your work with your values will guide your decisions. Diversification will allow opportunities to expand your skills. Projects initiated or nurtured this year will bloom, bringing you recognition and fulfillment.

Money

Financial growth will come through a variety of resources. Take calculated risks and think outside the box regarding wealth-building strategies. Collaborative efforts, possibly with a trusted partner or advisor, will yield positive results.

Health

Spiritual exploration will play a significant role in maintaining mental and emotional health, helping you find direction and inner peace. Incorporate routines that support physical stamina, as periods of intense activity may challenge your energy levels. This will help you navigate this dynamic year with resilience.

Important Dates

Season: 4/19 at 3:56 pm – 5/20 at 2:53 pm EST

Full Moon: 11/5 Beaver Moon

New Moon: 4/27 Flower Moon

Eclipse: none

Retrogrades: Uranus 9/1/24 – 1/30 & 9/6 – 2/4/26

Gemini



2025 is a transformative year for Gemini, focused on resolving past issues and building authentic connections. Tying up loose ends in relationships will bring clarity and new beginnings while gathering a strong support team is essential for growth. Jupiter stations direct in early February unlocking opportunities in career and financial prosperity, and rewarding strategic planning and innovation. In September, Uranus goes retrograde in your sign — embrace change by cleansing old habits and focusing your energy on routines that promote clarity. Put a spotlight on uncovering your authentic self. Opportunities for love, career, and financial prosperity await, but success depends on focus, self-care, and calculated action.

Love

This year is the time to tie up loose ends in relationships, allowing for emotional clarity and new beginnings. Explore authentic connections, seeking folks who align with your true self. Try to rely on the support of others that walk with you on this journey.

Career

A bumpy start to the year invites you to approach your goals differently. Harness your impulsive energy to innovate and focus on success. Opportunities will abound, particularly after February, when Jupiter propels your career forward. Cleansing outdated methods while honing your expertise will bring prosperity.

Money

Financial growth depends on strategic planning and the avoidance of impulsive spending. Make it a goal to tie up past financial loose ends and explore ways to diversify your income. Changing old habits and embracing smarter investments will pave the way for abundance.

Health

With a busy schedule, channel your energy into routines that support mental clarity and physical well-being. Make sure you have an outlet that helps maintain focus and resilience. Harnessing your energy effectively will leave you feeling empowered and successful.

Important Dates

Season: 5/20 at 2:54 pm – 6/20 at 10:42 pm EST

Full Moon: 12/4 Cold Moon

New Moon: 5/26 Strawberry Moon

Eclipse: none

Retrogrades: Jupiter 10/29/24 – 2/4, Uranus 9/6 – 2/4/26

Cancer



The year of 2025 is about self-empowerment for Cancer. Prioritize your needs, say “yes” to yourself, and let go of draining relationships. Career advancement and a renaissance await with Mars retrograde encouraging you to reassess your goals and own your ambitions. Embrace change, assert your needs, and trust in your evolving path. Jupiter retrograde in your sign in November, brings an introspective influence. With advancement in your career, personal growth, and healthy foundations, you’ll move into a new chapter of your life with confidence and clarity.

Love

As you embrace change, you’ll attract relationships that reflect your evolving self. Taking care of yourself will allow you to continue helping others. Your increased assertiveness and willingness to speak up will deepen your emotional connections and help you navigate the complexities of love.

Career

This year brings advancement and rejuvenation in your professional life. Mars retrograde will encourage you to reassess your goals. After February, momentum picks up, and what seemed distant will begin to materialize. Start to implement being more assertive, promoting confidence in your ambitions.

Money

Embrace new opportunities and confidence in your financial decisions. As your self-confidence grows, so will your ability to attract resources and investments. Keep track of your finances carefully, documenting income and expenses for future prosperity.

Health

The theme of personal growth extends to your health as well. Embrace the “new you” by making health a priority. Take control of your wellness and trust your body’s signals. Consider regular reflection on how you are feeling. Try to maintain a strong self-care routine to boost your energy and well-being throughout the year.

Important Dates

Season: 6/20 at 10:42 pm – 7/22 at 9:28 am EST

Full Moon: 1/13 Wolf Moon

New Moon: 6/25 Buck Moon

Eclipse: none

Retrogrades: Mars 12/6/24 – 2/24, Jupiter 11/11 – 3/11/26

Leo



2025 is a year of clarity and growth for Leo. You’ll contemplate relationships, seeking kinship and balance. Mars retrograde ends in February reigniting your ambition, helping you conclude past work and start fulfilling ventures. Finding the path to prosperity will require you to reflect on what matters. Focus on health through contemplation and self-care to maintain balance and well-being. Embrace conciliation and use your renewed energy to confidently pursue love, career, and financial goals with purpose.

Love

Contemplate the loyalty of your relationships. This may help clear any confusion or fog. You’ll be drawn to relationships that offer kinship and mutual understanding while focusing on maintaining balance. Expect a year of emotional conciliation and finding peace in your connections.

Career

Career growth will be fueled by drive and focus. Once Mars stations direct in February, your ambition will be reignited. Participate in projects you enjoy but stay focused on long-term goals. This year, you’ll find conclusions to past work and lay the foundation for new, more fulfilling ventures.

Money

Financial relief will come as you release unnecessary worries. Focusing on what truly matters encourages practical financial decisions. Replenish your resources by adding value and taking a spiritual approach to wealth.

Health

Health in 2025 centers around finding balance. Enjoy your life and focus on what nourishes you spiritually and physically. Use your tools of contemplation to help clear mental fog and promote long-term well-being.

Important Dates

Season: 7/22 at 9:29 am – 8/22 at 4:33 pm EST

Full Moon: 2/12 Snow Moon

New Moon: 7/24 Sturgeon Moon

Eclipse: none

Retrogrades: Mercury 7/18 – 8/11, Mars 12/6/24 – 2/24

Virgo



2025 focuses on connections for Virgo, with two eclipses prompting deep introspection to clarify your needs in love. The Lunar Eclipse in March will bring light to the direction for personal growth. Building community and practicing compromise will bring balance. This year is about restructuring and staying true to yourself. To achieve success, disregard others’ judgments. When the Solar Eclipse occurs in September, it will show you what details of your life need adjusting. Focus on mental and emotional well-being through self-acceptance and introspection. This is a year of self-discovery and realigning with your true goals, allowing you to thrive in all areas.

Love

This year is about your relationships taking center stage. The two eclipses in your sign will spark deep introspection, helping you gain clarity on your true needs in love. This period of self-reflection will support your goals but remember to stay true to yourself and not let others’ opinions influence your decisions. Building community and compromise in relationships will bring balance and growth.

Career

Achievements will need restructuring and redefining. With a focus on self-authenticity, you’ll find success by ignoring others’ judgments and following your true path. Your introspection will guide you to more aligned professional goals and deeper satisfaction.

Money

In financial matters, focus on long-term growth by compromising on short-term desires and taking practical steps toward restructuring your financial strategies. Stay true to your values and resist pressure from others to change your approach.

Health

Your health will be impacted by the balance of community and personal space. Your well-being is all about balance, self-care, and stress management. Given your tendency to overthink, prioritize relaxation techniques like meditation, mindfulness, and breathing exercises to maintain mental clarity and reduce anxiety.

Important Dates

Season: 8/22 at 4:34 pm – 9/22 at 2:28 pm EST

Full Moon: 3/14 Worm Moon

New Moon: 8/23 Corn Moon

Eclipse: 3/13 Total Lunar Eclipse, 9/21 Partial Solar Eclipse

Retrogrades: none

Libra



In 2025, Libra’s path is about dedication, balance, and commitment. As you align your actions with your true goals, expect to see your achievements recognized and celebrated. This year, embrace dedication, seek balance, and honor your commitments, creating a foundation for personal and professional fulfillment. The transformation you experience will bring you the satisfaction of seeing your efforts flourish.

Love

This year, relationships deepen as commitment becomes a key theme. Show dedication to those who bring light and joy into your life. Strengthen bonds with those who support your growth. Consider reconciling with connections that matter to you. Prioritizing those who uplift you will lead to more fulfilling and harmonious partnerships.

Career

Your goals for the future are a central focus this year. Slow down and refine your approach to ensure success. Dedication and consistency will pay off — you will be acknowledged for your efforts. Collaboration and showing commitment to your team will boost your professional standing. Expect your hard work to flourish. Stay focused and intentional.

Money

Financial success in 2025 comes from careful planning. Take a thoughtful approach to managing your resources. Remain focused on your long-term goals. Be strategic with investments and repairs, whether they’re related to finances or valuable assets. Your dedication will pave the way for steady growth and financial stability.

Health

Balancing your busy life requires you to slow down and prioritize self-care. Establishing routines can promote mental clarity and physical well-being. Staying close to people who bring you joy will positively impact your emotional health. Maintain a balanced lifestyle to avoid burnout and ensure your energy supports your ambitions.

Important Dates

Season: 9/22 at 2:29 pm – 10/22 at 11:50 pm EST

Full Moon: 4/12 Pink Moon

New Moon: 10/21 Beaver Moon

Eclipse: none

Retrogrades: none

Scorpio



For 2025, Scorpio’s journey revolves around balance, discovery, and design. Find a way to become more vulnerable, so you can open yourself to affection. By exploring new truths, and thoughtfully designing your career and financial strategies, you’ll experience personal growth and transformation. Later in the year, Mercury begins its retrograde in your sign, prompting introspection and a reassessment of thoughts, communication, and emotions. Prioritize self-care and embrace the changes ahead to thrive in love, work, and overall well-being.

Love

This year is about finding a balance between your head and heart. You will recognize your worth and open yourself to being loved without hesitation. Deep emotional exploration will help you shed doubts and let authentic connections flourish. Romance may be found in unexpected places, particularly during new experiences or journeys of self-discovery. Connections rooted in mutual understanding and respect will thrive.

Career

Your professional life this year will be guided by discovery and observation. Exploring new ideas or opportunities will lead to valuable insights and growth. Adjust your workflow or seek a new role. Your thoughtful observation and strategy will pave the way to success. Balance ambition with emotional well-being to avoid burnout and ensure sustainable progress.

Money

This year is about designing a stable and sustainable financial plan. By balancing practicality with intuition, you gain clarity on where to invest your time and resources. Be open to exploring different ways of earning or saving money. Thoughtful decision-making and careful observation of your financial patterns will lead to growth and security.

Health

How are you taking care of yourself? Balance intense pursuits with moments of rest and reflection. Incorporate mindfulness, exercise, and relaxation to keep your mind and body aligned. Exploring new wellness routines and making changes to your environment can have a positive impact. Pay attention to signals from your body and allow yourself the care and nurturing you deserve.

Important Dates

Season: 10/22 at 11:51 pm – 11/21 at 8:35 pm ESTs

Full Moon: 5/12 Flower Moon

New Moon: 11/20 Cold Moon

Eclipse: none

Retrogrades: Mercury 11/9 – 11/29

Sagittarius



2025 is a year of reflection, boundaries, and transformation. Begin by slowing down, setting clear limits, and nurturing meaningful connections. Then start laying the groundwork for lasting success in your life. Later in the year, Mercury wraps up its retrograde in your sign, prompting you to reassess your beliefs, plans, and how you express yourself. Focus on building strong foundations and align with communities that support your growth. Recognition and clarity await as you embrace this journey with intention and self-exploration.

Love

Start slowly with a period of reflection and regrouping for your love life. This offers you time to collect yourself and reassess your emotional needs. While passionate encounters are likely, only connections going beyond surface-level attraction will endure. Seek connections that offer depth, authenticity, and shared values.

Career

This year highlights boundaries and self-awareness in your professional life. Setting firm boundaries will help you avoid burnout and focus on meaningful goals. A shift in your ambitions may lead to a career change or a new path that aligns better with your values. Recognition for your hard work is on the horizon, especially if you maintain balance and confidence.

Money

Building a solid foundation at the beginning of the year establishes a base to build your resources and financial goals. Be strategic with your investments and cautious with spending. Focus on financial stability to support the changes in your career and personal life.

Health

Your well-being will benefit from establishing healthy routines that balance physical activity and mental relaxation. As you regroup, joining new communities or social circles that uplift and inspire you can boost your emotional health. Prioritize rest and rejuvenation to maintain energy throughout the year.

Important Dates

Season: 11/21 at 8:36 pm – 12/21 at 10:02 am EST

Full Moon: 6/11 Strawberry Moon

New Moon: 12/19 Sag Wolf Moon

Eclipse: none

Retrogrades: Mercury 11/9 – 11/29

Capricorn



2025 marks a transformative year for Capricorn. Stepping into a new chapter, leaving behind past burdens and embracing personal and professional growth. This year emphasizes reevaluating relationships, taking on leadership roles, and strategically managing your finances. Through self-reflection and clear communication, you’ll set the stage for long-term growth. Focus on maintaining balance in your health and making space for your own needs and those of the people you support. This is a year of deep reflection, realignment, and strategic action.

Love

Focus on evaluating relationships and finding your true role within them. Whether in romantic connections, friendships, or family dynamics, reflecting on how you contribute to these connections and what you need to feel valued. Establish a balance between supporting yourself and others. This ensures that you nurture both your own emotional well-being and the connections that matter most.

Career

Now that Pluto is finally out of your sign for good, it’s time to experience a release into success. The beginning of the year offers a chance to reevaluate your career direction and clarify what you want to achieve in the long term. Your ability to negotiate and manage responsibilities will be highlighted this year. You’ll need to take on leadership roles and stay organized as opportunities for advancement arise.

Money

You’ll benefit from strategic partnerships or aligning with individuals who can offer valuable advice or resources. Review your financial goals, assess investments, and create a budget that supports long-term growth. Be prepared to negotiate or make important decisions regarding your assets, especially if new opportunities for wealth or stability arise.

Health

The need to support others and maintain a sense of structure in your life may take a toll if you’re not mindful of your well-being. This year encourages you to evaluate your health routines while creating balance between your work and home life. Make time for relaxation and reflection, allowing yourself the space to breathe as you release past stresses and move forward with a sense of purpose.

Important Dates

Season: 12/21 at 10:03 am – 1/19/26 at 8:44 pm EST

Full Moon: 7/10 Buck Moon

New Moon: 1/18/26

Eclipse: none

Retrogrades: none

Aquarius



2025 for Aquarius is marked by profound shifts in your identity and aspirations. With Pluto settling into your sign until 2044, expect a period of deep self-discovery and change. When it retrogrades in May, it will bring to light hidden aspects of your identity or unresolved issues. This encourages introspection and letting go of what no longer serves you. This year invites you to balance social engagement, health, and personal growth while maintaining focus on meaningful commitments and transitions. Embrace change and stay true to your evolving identity, and you’ll thrive.

Love

This year encourages you to approach relationships with balance and patience. The early months may feel reflective but wait until after March before making any significant romantic decisions. This delay will give you the clarity to understand your own needs and the role others play in your life. Allow your authentic self to shine, so meaningful love can help you rediscover yourself.

Career

Expect major changes in your ambitions and how you present yourself professionally. You may find yourself drawn to new paths that align more closely with your aspirations. Networking and social engagement will help propel you forward but remember to balance enthusiasm with practicality. Success will come from clear direction and mindful dedication.

Money

As you explore new opportunities, be cautious about major investments or commitments. Retribution and rehabilitation suggest that any past financial setbacks or challenges can be corrected through careful planning and reflection. Create a balanced budget and investigate ways to establish long-term stability.

Health

Finding balance in your social life with self-care is crucial to maintaining your well-being. While it’s important to connect with others and enjoy life, avoid overcommitting and burning out. This year invites you to prioritize rehabilitation and balance both physically and mentally. Pay attention to your mental health and allow time for reflection and self-care.

Important Dates

Season: 1/19 at 3:00 pm – 2/18 at 5:05 am EST

Full Moon: 8/9 Sturgeon Moon

New Moon: 1/29 Snow Moon

Eclipse: none

Retrogrades: Pluto 5/4 – 10/14

Pisces



2025 is a year of emotional and professional growth for Pisces. By embracing change, setting healthy boundaries, and trusting your intuition, you’ll find deeper connections. Four retrogrades end in your sign this year. The planet of Venus goes retrograde bringing unresolved emotional matters to light and prompting a reassessment of what you truly value. That’s followed by Mercury making you feel more introspective, prompting you to revisit old ideas. Then in July, Neptune retrograding thins the veil of confusion, making it easier to see truths you’ve previously overlooked. Finally, followed shortly is Saturn, urging you to reevaluate the structures, commitments, and boundaries in your life. This year you have a lunar eclipse in September, which illuminates unresolved issues, and subconscious patterns, offering a powerful opportunity to let go of what no longer serves you. Learn to harness your inner wisdom, connect with your creative energy, and find harmony in all areas of your life.

Love

You’ll be drawn to relationships that provide both emotional depth and spiritual connection. This year encourages you to reflect on what you truly need in love and to be more open to vulnerability. Love may come from unexpected places, possibly through shared creative or spiritual interests.

Career

If you’ve felt stagnant in your career, you might experience an awakening that inspires you to pursue new opportunities or directions. Using your natural empathy and intuition will be valuable assets as you navigate these professional changes. Don’t be afraid to take risks or change course if it means moving toward a more fulfilling career path.

Money

Pisces tends to be more intuitive and less concerned with rigid financial planning. However, this year will require you to focus on setting a solid financial foundation. Reevaluate your spending habits, investments, and savings goals. Focus on building wealth through careful budgeting and aligning your finances with life goals.

Health

The year ahead will require you to prioritize your well-being, as there will be a lot of emotional shifts. Pisces is naturally compassionate, but it’s important to remember that you can’t pour from an empty cup. If you aren’t already, consider holistic or alternative healing methods. This will allow you to restore your energy and maintain mental and emotional balance.

Important Dates

Season: 2/18 at 5:05 am – 3/20 at 5:01 am EST

Full Moon: 9/7 Corn Moon

New Moon: 2/27 Worm Moon

Eclipse: 9/7 Total Lunar Eclipse

Retrogrades: all start with Aries and end in Pisces: Mercury 3/15 – 4/7,

Venus 3/2 – 4/13, Saturn 7/13 – 11/28, Neptune 7/4 – 12/10

