Yellowjackets Episode 309 Recap: Hero’s Journey

Oh boy, here we go! I'm sure you're feeling a lot of emotions heading into this Yellowjackets 309 recap, as it was a very emotional episode of Yellowjackets!!! There are massive spoilers regarding this episode, so please if you're going to say anything spoilery in a comment, frontload it with non-spoilery text so it doesn't show up in the recent comments box on the homepage. Let's get into "How the Story Ends," the penultimate episode of season three. It was written by Sarah L. Thompson and directed by Ben Semanoff.

This episode is called “How the Story Ends,” and this episode ends in a very tragic place. Here is where it begins:

Van, in the hospital, on oxygen. “Where’s Taissa?” she asks. An orderly in scrubs turns around, and it’s her younger self. Getting to watch Liv Hewson and Lauren Ambrose act in the same scenes together these past couple episodes has been such a treat. They’re both having incredible seasons, and they mirror each other disturbingly well. Teen Van catches Adult Van up: Misty and Tai are still here, but Shauna abandoned them. Adult Van wonders if this is a dream. “Am I dead?” she then asks. “Death is around every corner,” her younger self replies. Van, always cutting to the chase and no-bullshit, replies to this cryptic with a matter-of-fact “what do you want?” Given where this episode ends, this scene is pretty devastating upon rewatch, but it’s also funny, and that speaks to how good Ambrose and Hewson are at embedding humor amongst the horror.

On that note, Teen Van asks Adult Van very seriously if she remembers The Goonies. Adult Van is exasperated as her younger self then recaps the plot of The Goonies. There’s a point Van’s trying to make: The Goonies has a classic hero’s journey. She seems to be suggesting Van go on a hero’s journey of her own. “X marks the spot,” Teen Van says, adding Taissa knows. Adult Van notes Tai hasn’t really been herself. As in, she’s Other Tai at the moment. Teen Van suggests this is even more reason to listen to her. Teen Van injects black liquid into Van’s IV bag and tells her to get the treasure.

Adult Van wakes up from…whatever you want to call this: a dream, a hallucination, a space between life and death. Tai is by her side, going through it. Van asks if she remembers a time when they were by the shore and an old dying guy was there housing a box of saltwater taffy because it’s the only thing he wanted to do before he died. Tai offers to take her home and get her some taffy, but Van doesn’t want to go home, and she doesn’t like taffy. There’s some other adventure Van wants to go on. “Goonies never say die,” she says.

Again, this is all very hard to rewatch and consider once you get to the end of the episode.

It’s time to check back in on Shauna and Melissa. Oh yes, they’re right where we left them! Shauna is force-feeding Melissa a piece of Melissa’s arm. “How can you do this?” Melissa asks. “It should be obvious by now,” Shauna says.

Melissa eats the piece of flesh, and Shauna grins. But then Melissa spits it in her face, temporarily disarming her. Hilary Swank and Melanie Lynskey have another very good action sequence, but then Melissa manages to get away and get in her car. Only one problem: She’s nearly out of gas, something her wife pointed out last episode.

The gas warning light indeed comes on right before we cut to the title sequence.

We also pick up right where we left off in the wilderness, with a standoff between Lottie, Shauna, and Tai against Nat and all the others. Nat tells Shauna she can’t tell everyone what to do, and Shauna responds that she already did and that they’re going to do it. Lottie of course rambles that it’s what It wants. Tai is…sort of the voice of reason? If there can be a voice of reason when it comes to a truly unreasonable decision. She says no one is saying they can never leave, just that they shouldn’t leave right now, when there’s much to clean up.

“Well it sounds like you guys all have a lot to discuss, so have fun braiding each other’s hair and partaking in some light cannibalism, I’m fucking out of here,” Kodi says, turning his back to walk away. He chose the wrong girls to be lightly misogynist and infantilizing toward. Shauna grabs the gun and aims it at him.

“You sure you even know how to use that, little girl?” Kodi asks.

“Don’t worry. My boyfriend taught me.”

SHAUNA!!!!! My girl is acting unhinged, but I literally clapped for this line. Go off, (antler) queen! Shauna orders for Hannah and Kodi’s shoes to be taken away as they’re taken to the animal pen to be held as prisoners.

Van asks Tai if she meant what she said about leaving eventually. “Those frog scientists lost their shit when they saw Coach,” Tai says. Uhhhh, yeah! They saw his disembodied HEAD while the rest of you were eating the rest of them! “Imagine what’ll happen when the rest of the world gets here,” Tai says.

As I wrote last week, seeing the frog scientists see them broke something in some of the Yellowjackets, like holding up a mirror to all the worst parts of themselves or sparking an instant replay of all of the worst things they’ve done in the name of survival. Van knows the mind tries to forget things to protect itself, but she needs Tai to try to remember what winter was like. “We survived,” Tai says. “We ate a fucking kid,” Van adds, Hewson’s delivery absolutely gutting.

Van says the game will run out and they both know what comes next. “Good thing you’ve been practicing with the cards,” Tai says, suggesting that Van has perhaps been doing some sleight of hand exercises so they can rig card pulls. Van’s face falls as Tai says this. She can’t believe what Tai is implying: that they could choose who lives and dies. Of course, in the present day, that’s exactly what Tai has been trying to do, too.

Tai, Van, and Misty are on the road in pursuit of Shauna. They drive past someone having a worse day than them, and Misty tells them to stop the car, instantly recognizing Melissa, who is indeed having a very bad day.

When Misty calls her name out the window, Melissa turns to run. She has already been terrorized by one Yellowjacket today. Facing three MORE? Tai reverses the car and cuts her off. Tai then pursues her on foot and literally SLIDE TACKLES HER. “I got you now this time,” Tai says, suggesting she has tried to take her down before. Tai’s former cutthroat soccer player self for real just came rushing to the surface.

Misty threatens Melissa with a tire iron, and she finally gives in. Van, still in the van, turns and sees a railroad crossing sign. X marks the spot. She takes it as the sign her younger self told her to look for. But sometimes a sign is just a sign.

Van, Tai, and Misty are all bewildered by Melissa’s presence. They asks if she sent the tape, and she confesses. She also tells them about Shauna making her eat her own fucking arm. They decide they have to find her. Van tells Melissa to shut up or she really will be dead, and Tai seems alarmingly into the fact that a sinister side of Van is coming out.

In the wilderness, Travis sets out a bunch of sticks, looking a little, well, out of his mind. He tosses a log onto the sticks, and they collapse, revealing he has rigged the pit. As in The Pit. A bunch of sharpened sticks wait at the bottom. We’re getting closer and closer to Pit Girl I feel.

Shauna walks past the animal pen strapped with the gun, and the eye contact she and Kodi make is so good. He clearly still doesn’t take her seriously as a threat, and she so clearly is a threat everyone should take very seriously. As Shauna nears her shelter, she hears chatter from the other girls. It seems like some of this is fueled by paranoia. And it wouldn’t be the first time Shauna has succumbed to paranoia.

She meets with Melissa, Tai, Van, and Misty to tell them she thinks the others are plotting something. The rift between Shauna and Melissa has grown. Shauna’s short with her, and Melissa’s withdrawn. Misty suggests she could be a double agent with the others. Shauna tells her to do it.

In the present day, Shauna is frantically cleaning up the blood in Melissa’s kitchen. Her own face is still covered in blood, making Melanie Lynskey look so much like her younger self in Heavenly Creatures. She hears someone entering, so she grabs the knife and hides behind a corner ready to attack. But fear not, Shauna! It’s just your friends who are used to cleaning up your messes.

At least she’s self-aware enough to admit she has probably made things a little worse for them all. She’s surprised and relieved though to see they’ve brought Melissa back. Shauna says that since Melissa sent the tapes, she clearly must have killed Lottie. But Misty chimes in to point out Shauna’s DNA was under Lottie’s fingernails.

Misty thinks Shauna is trying to pin Lottie’s murder on Melissa. Shauna then once again lists all the things she thinks Melissa is guilty of, including the freezer, which is when Misty finally admits actually she was the one who locked Shauna in the freezer. It was to teach her a lesson.

Tai comes to Shauna’s defense, and Misty asks if she’s just going to take her side. “Of course she is,” Melissa says. Tai is often blindly loyal to Shauna, which we’re seeing in the wilderness timeline this episode, too. Their dynamic is an interesting one, and I always think back to how Tai was the only one who figured out Shauna was pregnant and also that devastating scene where they tried to perform a DIY abortion together. Tai also has always seemed to take Shauna as a threat more seriously than others. Tai is nothing if not smart, and it’s smart to side with Shauna.

The freezer reveal shocks Shauna. You can see it all over her bloodied face. The narrative she has built around Melissa doing all these things — the phone, the brakes, the freezer, the tape — crumbles. It’s seeming like Melissa is truly only responsible for the tape. The rest are all coincidences turned into a conspiracy by Shauna’s paranoia. Paranoia is a dangerous force; it’s what led to Shauna killing Adam. It’s also what drives Shauna in her decision to force the others to stay in the wilderness.

Misty isn’t sticking around to be Shauna’s maid again. She leaves, vowing to get to the bottom of all this.

Travis goes to Lottie and tells her he felt something in the woods and thinks It might be trying to talk to her. He asks her to come with him, and she agrees. Did Travis set the pit trap FOR LOTTIE?! Is he trying to kill Lottie so they can have one less person standing between them and rescue?!

Gen, Nat, Mari, and Akilah whisper to each other about how they don’t want to do another winter. Nat says they just have to wait. Akilah says if they do have to do another winter, she hopes the wilderness chooses her first. Akilah seems caught between two competing desires: wanting to be rescued and wanting to continue believing in the wilderness as a mystical force.

Gen wants to steal the gun back. Nat says Shauna hasn’t let her leave her side. Mari thinks Shauna is too chickenshit to actually use it, but Nat doesn’t think so. Count Nat among those who understand just how dangerous Shauna is. Nat has another plan.

Callie is rolling a joint and being her usual moody self. Jeff is pumped about something and pops into her room to celebrate when he notices the weed and barely tries to parent. Callie isn’t having any of it. He tells her the Joels offered him the job, and then he tells her the nugs she’s adding to her joint are too big and to grind them up some more. Jeff has decided to be a Cool Dad, but I’d argue what Callie needs is just parents who are unconditionally there for her when she needs them.

Misty has a driver drop her off at a location arranged by Walter, who descends in on a helicopter. Oh Walter and his elaborate stunts. The citizen detective duo are back on the case together.

Teen Misty tries to buddy up with Akilah, Gen, and Mari, but Mari says they saw her with “Team Crazy” and to quit embarrassing herself. Looks like mission Double O Quigley isn’t going so smoothly.

Misty notices Van leaving camp and decides to follow her. Van is collecting a bunch of cables from the airplane, and she pulls the broken satellite phone out from a tree, trying desperately to fix it. Tech dyke is on it!

At Melissa’s beautiful home, Van and Tai let slip that this feels a lot like when they helped Shauna clean up her Adam mess, even if there isn’t a body yet. “You just dug her grave,” Shauna tells them of Melissa. If there’s one thing about Shauna, it’s that she doesn’t want any witnesses to the worst parts of her. Now Melissa knows she killed a guy named Adam. “What kind of psychopath brings home a dead woman’s tape and then marries her daughter?” Shauna asks, revealing Melissa’s wild ass choices to Van and Tai after Melissa tries to turn them against Shauna by summarizing the Adam stuff.

While Tai, Van, and Shauna aren’t looking, Melissa closes the flue to her fireplace.

In the wilderness, Melissa is keeping watch over Hannah. They’re playing a game, and Hannah jokes about turning on the TV. Melissa is charmed by this and says she’d do anything to be able to watch The Real World. Here’s where Hannah tells Melissa about having a 10-year-old daughter. This does endear Melissa to Hannah. It is so fascinating to think about the fact that Melissa will go on to MARRY Hannah’s DAUGHTER, because it’s easy to see Teen Melissa having a bit of a crush on Hannah here or otherwise seeing her as a mother figure. Either way, it’s all sorts of levels of psychologically messed up. And the fact that Melissa still thinks she chose a normal, boring life compared to Shauna? Delusional!

Hannah’s clearly manipulating Melissa by joking around with her and opening up. She says this is the most fascinating study of survival she has ever done as a scientist, even more so than horny frogs. “Probably because teenage girls are even hornier,” Melissa jokes.

“Am I interrupting something?” Shauna asks, intensely serious in the face of their giggles. Melissa’s face falls and she follows Shauna out. Shauna wants to know what they were giggling about, telling Melissa it’s dumb to get close to her because she’s clearly just using her to escape. Melissa then tells Shauna about Hannah’s kid. “And you believe that?” Shauna asks. So Shauna did know Hannah had a kid, even if Teen Shauna tries to act like it’s a manipulation.

I actually believe Adult Shauna does forget about Hannah’s kid until she hears it on the tape, and even then, I think she’s a bit surprised by it. I think she forgets for the same reason Teen Shauna tries to pass it off as a lie: To accept it as real is to accept harming a mother, and Shauna’s own survivor’s guilt about losing her baby is too big and all-consuming. Teen Shauna can’t accept Hannah’s motherhood because she’s still grieving the violent end of her own.

Shauna calls Melissa fucking stupid, and Melissa storms out. But Shauna isn’t done. She follows her out, and in front of everyone, she tells Melissa: “No one gave a shit about you until me.” Melissa stops in her tracks. Everyone watches this very public dyke drama awkwardly. “Why can’t you just be a nice person?” Melissa asks. “You’re nothing,” Shauna replies, doubling down in the opposite direction of Melissa’s question. Melissa tells the others they were right, that Shauna is fucking nuts.

Shauna aims the gun at Melissa. “Say that again,” she says. I AM BEGGING PEOPLE NOT TO TRY SHAUNA!!!!!! “I fucking dare you,” Melissa says, not heeding my wise advice. Shauna fires, grazing Melissa’s jean jacket without breaking skin. Melissa pisses herself in fear. It’s every bit as fucked up as the arm eating moment.

Travis and Lottie are out on their own, and if Travis was trying to kill Lottie, he seemingly can’t bring himself to do it. He tells her it’s all bullshit, that they have a chance at rescue and she’s standing in the way of that. Lottie says she wanted him to see that Javi’s here. “I just wanted you to feel him, too,” she says. The wind whistles. Of course Travis does want to believe in something bigger, that his brother’s spirit could really be with them. But he does know none of it is real, and he knows Lottie is causing more harm than good.

Lottie steps dangerously close to the pit trap. But she stops just short of it, turns around, walks away. Travis at his core is a good guy, so even though he was probably willing to let her fall, he isn’t going to push her or tell her to keep walking. He can’t take it that far.

Mari is guiding Hannah in the woods to take her to pee. But it’s part of the plan. Nat emerges and hands Hannah a knife.She instructs Hannah to cut herself and Kodi free while everyone’s asleep. They’re going to all make a run for it.

Callie and Jeff are having a classic Father Daughter Smoke Sesh, splitting a joint. Jeff thinks they should be ladies who lunch and go spend a bunch of money at a new restaurant in town. Callie says Shauna would kill them if they spent that much money, and of course she’s not speaking literally, but given that her mother is indeed a killer, it’s interesting word choice! Callie asks Jeff if he meant what he said to the Joels about Shauna, and he says he just said it to save his ass. Neither Callie nor Jeff seem to really believe that. She admits she feels that way about her mother. Suddenly, this smoke sesh is not so fun.

“It is hard being married,” Jeff tells her, adding that it’s.lonely.

In the wilderness, Melissa also decides it’s too hard to be with Shauna. She enters Gen’s shelter and says “fuck Shauna.” She wants in on whatever they’re planning.

Kodi tells Hannah the others are asleep and asks her to cut them free, but she thinks she heard something. Hannah asks him who Erik Cheong is because his name is on Kodi’s rucksack. Kodi says he got it at a thrift store. But once again, paranoia has set in, this time in Hannah, making her distrust Kodi in a crucial moment. He asks if she wants to see her kids, and Hannah does start to cut their ties.

But Shauna is there to stop them, aiming the gun at them. She asks who got them the knife, and Hannah says it was Kodi who got the knife. She stabs him in the eye. It’s the smart move. She protects herself and Nat in the process, making a scapegoat of Kodi and pledging her loyalty to Shauna. “I want to be part of this,” she says, handing Shauna the knife. Hannah’s a scientist who studies animal behavior. She knows this is how to survive, by making herself part of the pack instead of their prey.

At Walter’s, Walter prepares two Martinis a la Misty aka a chocolate martini. Misty tells Walter that Shauna’s cat story about why she was in Manhattan the day Lottie died actually checks out. She’s starting to second guess the fact that Shauna really did it. Walter says her judgment is a touch clouded when it comes to the Yellowjackets, and Misty tells him she thinks he’s right. She wants to see Lottie’ cloned phone, but when he gets up to retrieve it, her facade drops. She’s playing Walter yet again.

She requests chocolate shavings in her drink, and when Walter goes to fetch them, she goes through the phone. She sees something that shocks her, and by the time he returns with the drinks, she’s gone of course.

Van enters Melissa’s house to find Tai and Shauna passed out and Melissa close to it. The closed flue. Van drags Tai to safety and places her oxygen mask on her. Tai then hallucinates herself in the caves. A telephone rings, and she answers it, can hear Van on the other side urging her to breathe. Then the real Tai walks into the cave and tells Other Tai to hang up. The two fight each other, and I’ll admit I wish it were a longer sequence just so I could see Tawny Cypress fighting herself. I love a doppelganger moment, especially when it becomes physical.

Tai wakes up, and it’s the real her. They kiss.

Van goes back in to retrieve Shauna. She really is having her hero moment, the one her younger self alluded she was barreling toward, saving Tai and Shauna’s lives. The fact that she’s essentially saving them from fire takes on even deeper meaning given all the times she almost died by fire.

But then there’s the issue of what to do with Melissa, who is writhing on the floor, still tied up and gasping for breath. Van stands over her with a knife.

In the wilderness, Nat is devastated by the news the escape plan was thwarted. Sophie Thatcher is doing so much without having to say much this season. Nat cries as the first snowflakes of winter start to fall.

She hears footsteps in the distance and sees someone, so she follows to find Misty uncovering the destroyed emergency transponder from the plane (specifically, the one SHE destroyed). “I know how to get us home,” Misty says when Nat asks what she’s doing. Misty brandishes the antenna from the transponder, a way to fix the satellite phone. But Nat of course is stuck on the fact that Misty has the transponder and knew where it was this whole time.

Van uses the knife to untie Melissa. But she still stands over her, holding it out. Melissa tells her it isn’t the only option, killing her that is. Van doesn’t seem so sure. “I have cancer, and there’s a chance that if I can kill you right now, maybe I’ll be allowed to live,” Van says.

“You don’t really believe that,” Melissa says. And I agree. I don’t think Van believes it deep in her heart. And it’s not like she wants to believe it either, because to want to believe it means to want to kill someone else as a sacrifice so that she might live.

“You know they weren’t real,” Melissa says of the sacrifices and the rewards.

But Van doesn’t know that, and she thinks there’s a part of Melissa that doesn’t either.

“But you’re different, Van. There’s goodness in you,” Melissa says. “There always has been.”

Van insists she doesn’t know her anymore. God, the acting in this scene is phenomenal.

Melissa submits herself, tells Van that if the Wilderness is telling her to put the knife through her heart so she can survive cancer, then she should do it. Of course, put that way, it sounds absurd. But Van and Melissa and all the Yellowjackets have lived through absurdity. It is so hard for them to know what to believe and what to feel and what choices to make, because they already did something that should be impossible by surviving a plane crash and then isolation in the wilderness as teenagers for a very long time.

Real life is full of tragedies and absurdities, and often those things go hand in hand. When experiencing a tragedy or experiencing something absurd, the same question comes to mind: how is this happening? And also: why? I’ve always loved when this show plays around with the foundations of reality, makes us second guess what is “really” happening, mixes in absurdist tones and scenes. Because that’s what it really feels like for these characters, I think. Their tragic lives are full of absurdity.

Van indeed asks Why here. “Why can’t I just be that? Why?” she asks.

“You don’t want to be,” Melissa says.

“No, I don’t,” Van says.

To kill Melissa right now would not mean completing the hero journey her younger self sent her on. It would be something else entirely. This isn’t what she set out to do in this episode.

Melissa reaches for Van’s hand, still clasped around the knife. She lifts it and stabs Van in the heart. “But I do,” Melissa says.

“Isn’t this what It wants?” she asks.

Van falls back, and we’re transported to a plane, just like we were when Nat died. Van looks up, and the movie screen on board is playing footage of her own death.

And if you thought the Nat death scene was devastating, this one is so much harder to watch. Tai and Shauna re-enter Melissa’s house to find her. “Babe?” Tai asks, her voice breaking.

On the plane, Van watches it all play out. Her younger self appears again. “I know,” Teen Van says. “It’s hard to watch.”

“I died? I’m DEAD?” Adult Van asks, incredulous. (Even here, Ambrose manages to inject some humor into a truly tragic moment.)

She wants to know why her younger self sent her in there if she was just going to die. “It wasn’t my call. This is just how our story goes,” Teen Van says.

Teen Van says the treasure was getting the real Tai back. She was a hero; she saved the others. Adult Van isn’t very satisfied. “Surviving this was never the reward,” Teen Van says. But if this isn’t the end, then what is?

I know this episode and this choice to kill Van is going to be divisive among fans, but Van’s eventual death has been telegraphed not only since Adult Van’s cancer was first introduced but since the very beginning of the series when she started experiencing near-death incidents starting with almost blowing up in the plane crash. It’s a shock, but it isn’t out of left field. And increasingly, I’m starting to think what Shauna said last episode about the only way to guarantee none of your secrets get out is to be the last one standing was a bit of a prophecy. I think at the end of the series, there can only be one.

Van choosing to kill Melissa would have been the worse outcome here. It wouldn’t have tracked with Adult Van’s arc. Van throughout this entire episode and in both timelines sees the harms the Yellowjackets are perpetuating for what they really are. She has to remind Tai they ate a fucking kid. Does she go to the van during the Melissa interrogation because she doesn’t feel well or because she can’t stomach to be a part of this? Van may rely on movies as a lens through which to look at life, but she’s actually very grounded in reality in a way the other characters are not. By not killing Melissa, she chooses to end a cycle of violence. But there’s nothing she can do to stop Melissa from continuing it.

Nat last season. Lottie and Van this season. In the adult timeline, the violence and cannibalization of the Yellowjackets is ratcheting up just like it is in the teen season. And here, I mean cannibalization in a more figurative sense, this pattern of devouring their own. Misty killed Nat; Melissa killed Van. We don’t know yet who killed Lottie. But it’s fascinating that this keeps happening, that the biggest threat to a Yellowjacket is another Yellowjacket. I’m sad for sure, but I appreciate the series’ big swings and high stakes when it comes to killing off main characters and in such brutal ways that are difficult to predict and yet don’t feel random.

Next week, the season comes to a close. The fact that this episode isn’t a finale is wild! It feels very much like a finale. But Van said it herself: There’s still more to come. More tragedy, more absurdity.

What the fuck part of Richmond, Virginia are they supposed to be in? I’m from outside of Richmond, and my parents live in Richmond, and it looks much more like they’re in like deep Henrico County or something? I suppose Melissa could still have a Richmond address and live outside the city — those areas certainly exist! But they should have made it Charlottesville or something? Sorry, this doesn’t actually matter lol

“I guess you should have listened to your wife.” THIS DELIVERY.

“Wow, what a totally satisfying answer.” Also THIS delivery. For such a devastatingly sad episode, there’s so much humor in here, too.

Mari’s first thought of home being “cheeseburgers” is so me fr.

Aquarium ornaments on Etsy!

Was Shauna playing with the chunk of hair she found of Hannah’s while laying in bed????? That’s weird, Shauna!

As far as there only being able to be one Yellowjacket left standing at the end of the series, smart bets are probably on Misty, but my bet’s on Shauna.