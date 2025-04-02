Queer Stand-Up Comedian Amber Ruffin Stands Up For What She Believes In

Amber Ruffin Has Something To Say About Getting Disinvited From the White House Correspondents’ Dinner

In February, comedian Amber Ruffin was invited to perform at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, and it felt significant that despite everything going on with the current administration, they chose a Black queer woman as their comedian for the evening. Of course, that proved too good to be true when they rescinded that offer, with Deputy White House Chief of Staff Taylor Budowich saying Amber Ruffin said “hate-filled and violence-inspiring” things on a podcast. Ironic, considering the administration.

The board decided to eliminate the comedy portion of their show altogether after a unanimous vote, which came in response to Ruffin refusing to “take both sides” and provide the same “false equivalency that the media does” in her set.

The comedian took to the set of Late Night with Seth Meyers, where she is a writer and often comes out to tell “jokes Seth can’t tell” with Jenny Hagel, and interrupted a segment where he was talking about a fictional bodega robbery. She accuses him of not doing journalism and said, “If there’s one thing I learned from this weekend, you have to be fair to both sides.” They then do a hilarious back and forth about how utterly ridiculous it would be to be “fair” and neutral about both sides when one is obviously doing bad and harmful things. It was funny yet effective at demonstrating her point.

Of course, the WHCA is being cowardly and claimed they were “re-focusing” the dinner on the awards and scholarships, but it is clear this is just another example of people bending to the will of the narcissist in chief and his band of bullies. (Who didn’t even attend any of these dinners during his first run as president.)

Hopefully we will still get to hear some of Amber’s set though. One option Amber Ruffin has was born of most of the ladies of The View disagreeing with this decision. Whoopi Goldberg specifically said this could be a sign of the more infringements on free speech to come; she rightly points out that the board knew exactly who Amber Ruffin was and what she stood for and what her comedy was like before asking her in the first place, and that uninviting her makes Goldberg uncomfortable at best. Two of the hosts concluded their segment by inviting Amber to do the set on their show, though I have a feeling not all of them would be so supportive of the idea. Ironically, The View seems to be a show that likes to “be fair” to all sides, so I’m not sure Amber Ruffin would take them up on this offer (especially since she’s already employed on a talk show) but hopefully we’ll get to hear some of that lost set in one way or another someday.

Either way, I am glad Amber Ruffin put her foot down and refused to be watered down, and rightfully called out the people trying to make her play nice with an administration that is actively trying to strip her of her rights, among other atrocities.

